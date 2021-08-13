Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images News

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is currently undergoing an energy transition that will take decades to complete. Given the difficulty of the transition and lower oil prices, Exxon Mobil stock hasn’t done very well over the past five years. The market isn’t as confident on Exxon Mobil’s future earnings power as it was before and the stock is down over 40% from its highs in 2014.

The decline could be an opportunity if the company successfully commercializes some key technologies, however.

Hydrogen: The Technology That Exxon Mobil Needs to Lead

In terms of technologies that could move the needle for a company as big as Exxon Mobil, hydrogen is arguably one of the key candidates.

If done correctly, hydrogen can be a green energy given burning hydrogen produces no carbon dioxide emissions. Because it can carry substantial energy, it is seen as a potential fuel source for a green future.

The market for hydrogen is expected to be big. According to some estimates, hydrogen could account for 15-20% of final energy demand by 2050.

In terms of forms, there are several different forms of hydrogen. Hydrogen that’s made from natural gas, blue hydrogen that has been made from natural gas but where carbon has been captured, and green hydrogen that’s been made from power from renewables.

As expected, green hydrogen is very expensive currently. Although blue hydrogen is cheaper, it’s still more expensive than natural gas.

Given that green and blue hydrogen is still very expensive, the fuel source has few end users. With few end users, demand is still very low currently.

How Hydrogen Could Increase Confidence in Exxon Mobil’s Energy Transition

Given hydrogen is still a future technology, the net present value that the market has assigned to Exxon Mobil’s hydrogen business is low compared to the company’s upstream, downstream, or chemical segments.

Several events, however, could increase the market’s confidence in the future success of Exxon Mobil’s hydrogen business. With more confidence, there is potential for the net present value of the company’s hydrogen segment to increase and for Exxon Mobil’s stock price to benefit.

In terms of potential positive events, a positive outcome would be if Exxon Mobil made a technological breakthrough that lowered the cost of producing green or blue hydrogen substantially. According to Wood Mackenzie’s estimates, green hydrogen costs will decline 64% by 2040 and be potentially competitive with fossil fuels by that time. If Exxon Mobil gets green hydrogen costs competitive with fossil fuels considerably faster than 2040, the market could assign a higher value to the company’s hydrogen business.

Another positive development would be if Exxon Mobil partnered with a supermajor or oil producing nation to work on hydrogen technology research and development. With the right partnerships, Exxon Mobil’s chance of success would increase.

Greater than expected government mandates for hydrogen cars in major nations such as China would also help with the demand and growth side of the hydrogen market. If the hydrogen market is larger or grows faster than expected, Exxon Mobil could find it easier to scale profitability.

Why Exxon Mobil is a Hydrogen Contender

Exxon Mobil is investing considerable resources into hydrogen and the company is in a good position to compete. Hydrogen requires a lot of research and development and technological expertise that Exxon Mobil has. Once the technology becomes workable, hydrogen then requires a lot of execution in terms of building the infrastructure. Completing big infrastructure projects is one of Exxon Mobil’s strengths given the size of the company’s balance sheet and its considerable number of engineers. With blue hydrogen, it could potentially extend the lifetime of some of Exxon Mobil’s upstream assets.

Risks

Developing the necessary economical hydrogen technology could be too difficult and other forms of green energy storage such as batteries could make the market for hydrogen smaller than expected.

Other companies are working on hydrogen as well. If Exxon Mobil fails to lead in the technology, the company might not capture as much benefit.

Oil or natural gas prices declining in the near or medium terms would not be good for Exxon Mobil’s cash flow.

Insider Monkey Holdings

For the filing period ended June 30, 2021, Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management increased its holdings by 5% from the prior period to 8,460,136 shares. For the same time periods, Richard S. Pzena's Pzena Investment Management increased its holdings by 46% to 5,612,945 shares. At the end of June, Pzena Investment Management owned over $354 million worth of Exxon Mobil shares.

Potential

Because it is still a future technology with a lot of uncertainties, hydrogen is an opportunity for Exxon Mobil that hasn't really been priced in. If the right events occur, however, the market could become more confident on Exxon Mobil’s future hydrogen earnings potential and assign a higher valuation for Exxon Mobil’s hydrogen business.

In terms of the next five years, however, Exxon Mobil’s earnings depend almost entirely on the company’s other segments.

In terms of earnings, Exxon Mobil has some positives. Because oil and gas prices have increased since the fourth quarter of last year, the company's earnings have increased substantially in the second quarter of 2021 from the comparable period in 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $4.7 billion or $1.1 per diluted share, versus a loss of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

In terms of future earnings, analysts estimate that Exxon will earn $4.29 per share for 2021 and $4.76 per share for 2022. With its stock price of $57.20 as of August 9, Exxon Mobil would trade for slightly over 12 times 2022 estimated earnings, which would make it attractive if the company could sustainably grow its earnings.

Given how volatile oil and gas prices are, however, that’s not particularly a given. A strengthening global economy would need to absorb increases in supply production and sentiment would need to remain more bullish.