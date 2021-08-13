The Money Keeps On Flowing In

skodonnell/iStock via Getty Images

I was talking with some colleagues the other day about the current funding environment in biopharma, which is...well, “robust” might be one word, although some old-timers might prefer words like “crazed”. But I have to examine my own attitudes a bit. I’ve been thinking for years that the amount of money pouring into this area (for startups, IPOs, M&A, etc.) is over the top, and while it’s possible that I’ve just been right about that for all that time, it’s also possible that I’ve been at least partially wrong, too.

In any market’s upswing, there are always going to be people who make the case that “it’s different this time”, and historically, most of the time, that argument doesn’t hold up. But things do change, and right now, I also have to add that, for several years, I’ve also been saying that, in my career (post 1989), I have never seen so many interesting and novel therapeutic opportunities as there are right now. We have so many things working these days – cell therapies of all kinds, bifunctionals/degraders, various shots at gene therapies and more – and seeing this all hit more or less simultaneously really does seem like something that hasn’t happened before (or at least not in a very long time). That is surely one big reason why so much money is coming into this sector; there are a lot of good things to be putting it into.

But there’s a secular reason that has nothing to do with biopharma per se. We’ve been in a low interest rate environment for a long time now (another thing that hasn’t happened before, not for a very long time, and certainly not to this extent). That makes equities and other investment that much more attractive, because where else are you going to get returns? Obviously, it also makes borrowing money for expansion (and for speculation) that much easier as well. Many investors have been jumpy about a return of inflation for years now, because that’s just the sort of thing that rolls the monetary punch bowl out the door while people are still holding out their cups. That hasn’t happened yet, either, but you’d have to be a pretty optimistic sort to think that this means that it somehow can’t (things being different this time and all).

So, I can preach it both ways. There’s definitely a case to be made that some things are really different, and that we’re in an era for drug discovery and medical innovation that we’ve never quite experienced before. But there’s also a case that we have not abrogated the sorts of cycles that have brought past investment booms to an end, either. I think both of these are probably true at the same time: things are good, and they’re good for some good reasons, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve duct-taped down the “On” switch and they’ll be good forever.

At some point, things will cool down – the slower way for that to happen is for interest rates will come back up in the background (which seems likely at some point). Faster ways for it to happen would be that world events might disrupt markets in general (let’s hope not), or there might be some large public failures in some of these new therapeutic modes (let’s hope not there, either). For now, the promise in biopharma seems to outrank the promise of a lot of other investment options, though, so I hope that everyone is banking it and using it wisely, and I hope that investors (for their part) don’t steer too much money into the crazier options. If there’s going to be a landing, and there likely will be one eventually, let’s not make it too hard.

