Investment Thesis

dLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is pioneering the online payments experience in emerging markets acting as the bridge between emerging countries' vast variety of payment methods and the regulatory constraints that global enterprises face when trying to enter those emerging markets. The proprietary One dLocal platform enables enterprises to differentiate its go-to-market approach in emerging markets, which offers access to over 2 billion consumers and 600 different payment methods in 29 emerging markets.

This is useful for enterprises as the One dLocal platform is cloud-based and utilizes one single API, which allows dLocal's customers to easily operate their businesses and grow at scale in areas where it is already present. Because dLocal uses one API, it's extremely easy for an enterprise to expand to all 29 markets where dLocal is present, once the enterprise's solutions are synced to the One dLocal platform.

This approach has proven valuable for some of the most influential tech giants today, as dLocal's customers include Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Uber (UBER), Spotify (SPOT), and Wix (WIX). In this article, I will highlight dLocal's core business and detail how it's helping some of the most influential companies expand to emerging markets. This business model leads to large cohort expansion, as the longer the customers use dLocal, the more revenue they are generating for dLocal.

Background: An Underlying Issue = Opportunity

Navigating international expansion is a difficult task for any company as it must deal with a new customer base that usually will follow different norms and have different habits than a business's domestic market. In addition, there are numerous regulatory frameworks that companies must abide by when selling internationally, which differ depending on each country's laws and regulations. This is especially challenging when companies expand to emerging markets as the payment landscape is highly fragmented amongst consumers and merchants in these countries.

dLocal provides the platform that enables enterprises to expand their businesses to new verticals, emerging markets, by enabling cross-border and local-to-local transactions. The One dLocal platform allows its customers to pay and accept a variety of payment methods in these countries.

As globalization trends are accelerating and consumers are expecting to receive, send, or spend money anywhere at any time, dLocal sees its platform as the optimal solution. As seen above, e-commerce growth is accelerating in emerging countries, and this represents an area of potential growth for companies looking to expand to new international verticals.

In 2020, consumers and businesses spent over $454 billion in purchase transactions on global card networks, while there was a 21% increase in the share of e-commerce global retail payments, compared to a 16% increase in 2019. According to the IMF, in 2019, emerging markets represented 57% of aggregate global GDP, a substantial increase from 20 years ago when emerging markets only made up 43% of global GDP. As global enterprise merchants look to expand internationally, the emerging markets represent many untapped, intriguing markets for enterprises to fuel growth.

The One dLocal Platform

One dLocal provides a platform for merchants to manage and access all the markets that dLocal currently serves. Essentially, dLocal wants to simplify large companies' approaches to entering emerging markets.

Our single platform enables merchants to experience the same standard of functionality and client interface that they have come to expect in developed markets as they enter into or further expand in emerging markets. Once on-boarded, our merchants gain immediate access to the full breadth of our platform, allowing them to expand their presence in emerging markets through one trusted partner and one contract." - dLocal F1

This description of the One dLocal platform in the F1 highlights the simplicity it creates for companies as they can accept payments using local currency and payment methods in the appropriate areas. The One dLocal Platform leverages the company's proprietary technology and features a cloud-based approach, which enables customers to easily grow at scale, as enterprises can easily gain access to new markets.

The video below provides a great 2-minute description of the One dLocal platform.

dLocal enables end-consumers to use their preferred payment of choice when buying from enterprises that are dLocal customers. dLocal's platform expands enterprises' ability to process pay-ins and pay-outs, whether an end-consumer is paying the company, or the company has to pay the end-consumer. What this means is that a company like Amazon can pay local merchants selling on the platform or ride-hailing companies like Didi can pay international drivers. I will further illustrate customer examples in the section below, but this is removing huge barriers for big tech companies expanding to emerging markets.

Here is a list of the dLocal offerings and value-enhancing features:

Foreign exchange management

Fund collection, settlement, and disbursement

Fraud prevention

Reports and analytics (utilizing AI)

Tax management services

This image provides a summary of what the platform truly accomplishes for large enterprises. Now, let's look at how the largest companies are using dLocal.

Customer Use Cases

Above are some of dLocal's customers as it is working with some of the most innovative companies. As of dLocal's F1, after Q1 of 2021, 330 merchants used dLocal, up from 270 the prior year. 62% of dLocal's revenue was generated by its top 10 largest merchants. Now, I'll analyze those partnerships to see why dLocal's platform is sticky.

Amazon

Amazon's growth as a global e-commerce giant has been prevalent and for Amazon to bring its core business to the emerging markets, it uses dLocal. Amazon recently expanded its partnership with dLocal to enable international merchants to sell in Brazil, Latin America's largest e-commerce country. Prior to the deal, Amazon was already using dLocal to sell directly to Latam, APAC, and MENA markets. Amazon has used dLocal since 2019 and dLocal remains committed to innovating its marketplace to offer consumers more complex solutions that better fit their needs. dLocal is focusing on removing the complexities for Amazon, and all of its other customers, to deploy their unique offerings in the emerging markets.

Amazon brings its business model to emerging markets and it can integrate its e-commerce offerings with its current technology, AI, that's made it a global e-commerce giant today. dLocal is acting as an essential bridge for Amazon to continue to achieve global growth. Amazon must turn to new markets to continue to generate revenue growth from its e-commerce business and the emerging markets are a great opportunity, as e-commerce is increasing in these markets, as can be seen below and is expected to continue to rise.

Source: https://corporate.payu.com

E-commerce sales are expected to increase as a percentage of total retail sales from 18% in 2018 to 21.8% in 2024, creating huge tailwinds for Amazon and other dLocal customers.

Microsoft

Microsoft is another large dLocal customer that uses the platform to reach new customers using local payment methods. The first phase of the collaboration will enable Microsoft to accept local credit and debit card payments in Nigeria and then will expand to other emerging markets. This allows Microsoft to expand its payment capabilities which previously accepted international credit cards which have higher fees and are more complex. The best part of this is that Microsoft doesn't have to change anything with its current payment experience and customers with subscriptions will function as normal, allowing Microsoft to easily expand its offerings to more emerging markets down the road.

Google

Google is also a customer as it announced a partnership with dLocal in 2020 that added Google Pay to dLocal's local payment methods. Now, Google Pay is widely used in the companies that are supported by dLocal.

Ride-Hailing Companies

Ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Didi use dLocal to deploy their custom payment solutions in the emerging markets. For example, Didi uses dLocal to facilitate a pay-out solution to allow drivers in Argentina to collect payments, while Didi can still withhold taxes or enable split payments. This allows Didi to overcome the challenges that would normally be associated with transferring money across borders and dealing with local regulations. This creates a huge value for Didi as it can focus on making sure their business is successful in new regions, rather than having to develop an in-house approach to entering these markets.

In addition to the tech giants, other dLocal customers include Nike (NKE), Netflix (NFLX), Spotify, and Shopify (SHOP), some of the strongest companies today. dLocal's customer base says a lot about who the company's platform is targeting and highlights that the largest enterprises find the platform valuable, which is supported by strong cohort growth.

Ideal Cohort Growth

Since the One dLocal platform is cloud-based and uses one single open API, it enables dLocal customers to easily roll out solutions to where dLocal currently is supported and future markets where dLocal will look to enter. This results in dLocal customers generating more revenue the longer they are a customer as they expand their reach to markets that dLocal supports.

Source: dLocal F1

Even though this is only 2 years of data, dLocal is generating significant increases in total processing volume. This is also supported by the average number of countries by enterprise cohort over time.

Source: dLocal F1

dLocal customers tend to expand to new markets the longer they are customers. As dLocal is the bridge to enable companies to reach the emerging markets, it benefits from their growth in those countries. dLocal generates a 2.7%-7% fee on its gross transaction volume, so as customers grow their revenues in emerging markets, dLocal gross payment volume increases.

Source: dLocal F1

dLocal's total processing volume was $2.065 billion in 2020 and this will continue to increase as dLocal remains in growth mode.

TAM

dLocal's TAM is currently estimated at $1.2 trillion in 2020 and $3.3 trillion in 2024. dLocal's current revenues are a small fraction (~2%) of its TAM. If dLocal implements its payment platform for the largest and fastest growing companies, which it is currently doing, it will definitely increase its market share when it comes to enabling online payments in emerging countries.

If dLocal captures 1% of its TAM in 2024, it could generate over $1 billion by 2024. To estimate this, I assumed that the average fee dLocal generates would be 3.2%. Given that its TAM is expected to nearly triple by 2024, I was extremely conservative in dLocal's future market share. This estimation should be taken with a grain of salt considering dLocal did ~$100M in revenue in 2020, but let it shine light on the huge opportunity that it has ahead.

dLocal plans to expand its addressable market by increasing the countries where its payments are accepted, currently in 29 countries. As dLocal expands to more areas, it will help expand its customers' businesses, if they choose to enter those new markets.

Source: dLocal F1

Financials

Revenue Growth

dLocal generated $55M in 2019 and $104.4M in 2020, an 86.4% CAGR. This number is expected to rise by 60% annually through 2024 to $688 million, significantly elevated revenue growth from 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha DLO Earnings Estimates

As highlighted by dLocal's TAM, there is a huge market opportunity and its growth shows no signs of slowing in the near future.

Balance Sheet

dLocal has $363.58 in cash (this includes restricted cash, which is where proceeds between transactions are held on the balance sheet) and $309.38 in current liabilities. dLocal is operating a tight shift, but it has practically no debt and is already free cash flow positive as it generated $5.045M in free cash flow in the first quarter. Therefore, dLocal's balance sheet is fairly strong; however, the valuation is another story.

Now that we've analyzed how dLocal plans to fuel growth, let's determine what it's worth today.

Valuation

To estimate if dLocal is a good investment today, we will use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. The model consists of, first, a discounted cash flow model to assist in identifying the fair value of dLocal. Additionally, the model uses the growth of free cash flow per share to determine dLocal's 10-year price target, and thereby, project an annual return if we were to invest at today's share price.

Assumptions:

2021E revenue [A] (conservative estimate) $188.6 million Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 32.5% Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [C] ~292.9 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $0.209 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 37.5% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation

dLocal is overvalued according to the Valuation Model, as it's worth ~$30 while trading at $50. Now, let's see our expected return if we were to invest in DLO today.

Expected Return

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

dLocal is expected to generate 11.8% returns over the next 10 years. Therefore, I label it as a hold, as entering a position today would not generate substantially better returns than the QQQ. Even using an aggressive free cash flow growth rate of 37.5% over the next 10 years, DLO is too overvalued to invest in today.

Competition

dLocal is going to face a high magnitude of competition given the amount of global fintechs that are working to enable international e-commerce payments. I'll analyze some of the external threats that dLocal will face going forward.

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) is a global payments platform that targets large and mid-market merchants to accept payments across a variety of channels. They are a large global company and could pose a threat to dLocal if it looks to expand into emerging markets, which could make sense for them, as it's already started to expand into Africa

Ebanx is a Brazilian fintech company that connects people in Latin American countries to global merchants. They have a similar goal as dLocal specifically within the Latin American markets.

Other companies such as Stripe (STRIP), Payoneer (PAYO) and Payvision all offer similar fintech solutions to dLocal and all of whom are competitors

Conclusion

dLocal offers a unique fintech platform that is enabling large enterprises to expand to emerging markets, but the price at which it's trading is extremely high, making this not an optimal time to start a position. While the stock trades well over 100X P/S (trading at $50) and when you factor in the possible competition in the future, dLocal's valuation is very expensive.