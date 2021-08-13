gutaper/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After completing the business combination with the FTAC Olympus SPAC back at the end of June, Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO) just reported a strong first quarterly report as a public company. Unfortunately, the market overly stressed on some of the Covid normalization numbers. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the stock below $10, as the payments company continues to show promising long-term growth prospects in excess of 20%.

Strong Quarter

The stock has struggled since going public, yet Payoneer just reported a quarter where revenue surged 42% and the payments firm guided revenues up for the year. The global payments company generated record revenue of $111 million and processed $13.6 billion in payment volumes during the quarter.

The quarterly numbers are confusing as Payoneer saw a big hit to payments last Q2 as the global lockdowns reduced payment volumes while take rates fell due to higher take rate international traveling collapsing. Now, the company faces a scenario where some of the tough comps in e-commerce from the 2H of 2020 will impact the reported growth rates in 2021 while some Covid impacts outside the U.S. are slowing growth rates. Though the good news is that take rates are up as Payoneer moves into higher take rates businesses such as commercial cards and working capital while a future rebound in international travel provides a growth catalyst.

Ultimately though, Payoneer remains on track for annual revenue growth of 20%+ leading to adjusted EBITDA margins topping 20%. As an example, 20% growth next year will lead to revenues of $534 million with normalized EBITDA profits of over $106 million. Remember, these numbers are just baseline growth targets.

While the company is guiding to some weak payments volumes in the near term, Payoneer added record customers during Q2 and customer retention remains strong above 100%. The payments firm has seen 2-year stacked volume growth in the 45% range showing the Covid impact might alter short-term trends, but the company remains on a strong trend for those 20% annual growth rates.

Source: Payoneer Q2'21 earnings release

The company continues to see strong network effects where existing customers grow payment volumes and the scale of the platform draws more customers to Payoneer. Each yearly cohort continues to grow payments volumes due to strong retention and the fact that the payments platform focuses on a lot of digital and gig economy platforms in the midst of massive growth trajectories.

Source: Payoneer July 2021 presentation

While the market initially sweated the Q2 numbers or the 2021 guidance, Payoneer had originally guided to 2021 revenue of just $432 million. After a strong Q2, the payments firm is guiding to revenues of $445 million. Any investor disappointed with the quarterly numbers is nitpicking on the results and missing the long-term growth potential.

Path Higher

Analysts actually forecast faster growth rates for Payoneer in the next few years. The global payments company could easily see 2023 revenue top $700 million as analysts forecast at least 25% growth over the 2022 target of $551 million.

Data by YCharts

The company has $500 million cash in the bank to grow the business or acquire an attractive payments provider to expand the product offering. In addition, Payoneer should quickly become cash flow positive to help build up cash reserves.

As mentioned in the past, Payoneer has a complex shareholder structure due to the substantial amount of options, RSUs and warrants amounting to 77 million additional shares. Assuming the earn-out 30 million shares are issued, Payoneer could have up to 446 million outstanding shares.

Source: Payoneer July 2021 presentation

Of course, a lot of the shares including specifically the FTAC Olympus warrants will contribute substantial cash to the balance sheet, if exercised. At $10, the stock trades at ~10x sales. The EV is far lower due to $500 million in cash and substantial amount of cash from the exercise of warrants including up to $290 million from exercising the 25.2 million FTAC warrants at $11.50 per share.

In total, the company has roughly 390 million diluted shares at a $10 stock price. The enterprise value is no more than $3.4 billion currently while analysts have the company generating $550 million in 2022 revenues placing the stock trading at only ~6x EV/S multiples.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Payoneer is a cheap stock going through a volatile period as Covid disrupts current growth in a key market like China while tough comps in other parts of the business depress growth. The global payments company remains on track for strong long-term growth making the stock a buy on dips.