Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is a company in the investment management business. I'm not typically the biggest fan of such companies as conservative investments due to some cyclical volatility connected to fund in/outflows as well as other variables. However, I'm a firm believer that most companies are buyable at what I view to be the "right" price or valuation.

In this article, we'll look at and determine whether Invesco is currently cheap enough and seems secure enough for a conservative investment.

Let's get going.

Invesco - What does the company do?

The company is, as mentioned, an investment management company out of Atlanta, GA. Aside from its American operations, it has branch offices found in 20 different countries worldwide and operates brands such as Invesco, Trimark, Invesco Perpetual, PowerShares, and others. The company has been around for over 40 years and was originally the spin-off of a bank's money management operations. A few mergers and acquisitions later, the company bought Morgan Stanley (MS) retail units, including the Van Kampen Investments, for $1.5B.

Invesco was one of the investment managers hit hardest by the COVID-19, and the stock took a massive hit due to the Invesco Mortgage Capital, its REIT handling business, announcing that they were unable to meet margin calls due to dramatic overvaluations, which resulted in a delay of dividend payments.

The company and Invesco itself have since more or less recovered from this.

The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide and spells out pricing and quality as its primary differentiating factors. The company runs both institutional and retail funds in the following categories.

Invesco is one of the more diversified investment managers in the market. At 70% retail and 30% institutional, the client domicile counts almost 30% of AUM across the US, and its profile is more international than most investment management firms here.

Additionally, more than 50% of the company's asset class in terms of investments is found in Equity investments, and the AUM as of the end of 2020 is around $1.35T. Also, most of the investments are found in active investment, meaning higher profits for the company as a whole as management fees in active are substantially higher than passive.

The fact is that the pandemic couldn't have come at a worse time for Invesco. The company was still busy integrating its latest massive M&As, which caused issues when the bottom fell out of the market for some time. The market did turn around, of course, and the company's ETF QQQ, the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is a default ETF for many tech investors.

Despite the issues in one of its investment arms, the company holds a BBB+ credit rating, only 37% long-term debt to capital, and pays a relatively appealing dividend of 2.65%. For a financial, it's neither high nor low - it's acceptable. As we'll see later, the best time to invest in Invesco was months ago. I didn't invest, unfortunately, but we'll see that there's still some potential upside left here.

Up until the pandemic, the company has had a mostly positive development for the past 20 years, growing EPS by around 3-4% on average, but with plenty of highs and dips in between.

While I personally may not be a user or a client of the company's products - or any products such as this, as it happens, I believe it's important to see that I'm not the typical investor, and my personal bias regarding this company is not relevant. The fact is that most investors today are willing to pay the management fee charged by these investment management companies and their ETFs. As such, they provide an appealing product to investors on the market today - and they make a profit doing so.

The primary risk factor to a company such as this is AUM flows - specifically outflows. Market downturns tend to include people selling shares or portions of their holdings, including ETFs. The company's income and how it's doing is directly tied to inflows and outflows and share prices as well as performance - not that different from how most businesses operate, but still a bit different from say, a consumer staples or financial that also serves as a deposit bank or includes more legacy banking services.

Prior to investing in the company, you must be comfortable with this sort of company structure. Also, it's important to know that the company has no dividend safety with a zero years of growth tradition, though as a result of the cut, the company's EPS payout ratio is now south of 23%, giving ample room to raise. EPS is also up over time.

Sales are showing similar positive trends. The company also has operating margins of almost 25% (41.5% adjusted), and overall net debt to EBITDA of 0.28X.

So, fundamentally speaking, this is a decent company that's perhaps suffered from very, very poor timing in terms of the pandemic and the resulting fallout, but one that's clearly on the way back up.

This is something we'll touch on now.

Invesco - How has the company been doing?

The latest results we have are the 2Q21 results. What we see here is an increase in AUM, going up to $1.52T, and an increased operating income of almost half a billion ($540M). The company's various segments showed impressive results and highlights.

We're seeing an increase of $31.1B of net long-term inflows for the quarter, achieving projected net savings, and very strong cash flows. The company's funds performed very well.

Revenues are up more than twice as much as expenses, and company growth is focused on ETFs, Fixed Income, China, Solutions, Alternative and global equities. The company targets further efficiencies, helping to drive some of the growth here.

A combination of buybacks and dividends are assuring shareholder returns here, and the company increased its buybacks when the stock was as its cheapest, buying back almost $45M worth of shares. The company has plenty of available funds, should it need cash.

Conclusively, results are positive and are pointing upward towards the short and medium term, though we need to consider that company trends are exposed to market climates and flows. Usually, when I invest in a company, earnings can be up, yet the valuation is down. Usually, when this company falls, it corresponds to a very clear drop in EPS or some major indices. This is not necessarily the case in every one of my investments. It doesn't take much to see, however, that the way the company was traded following both COVID and the M&As was an exaggeration.

Let's look at valuation.

Invesco - What's the valuation?

Invesco trades at a fairly conservative multiple. Unfortunately, the real opportunity for buying the company has come and gone - with 250% upsides possible historically.

However, there's still some upside here, around 15% CAGR until 2023. Based on these expectations, investors could see returns of 50% in 2-3 years, or 18.75% p.a. only on a basis of a 10.8X P/E. The company typically trades higher. Based on an 18-year P/E of 15X, the upside is almost 35.44% p.a. until 2023, which makes for some very appealing possibilities and upsides.

Unfortunately, their establishment in terms of forecast accuracy is very poor. The company is not easy to forecast, with a 42% 1-year and 2-year miss rate. Every number here, therefore, needs to be taken with a substantial amount of salt, and you need to consider that a market crash or downturn, which is probably closer in the future than it's farther away, results in fund outflows from investment companies like this.

Still, at current valuations, the company yield is not unattractive in the least when you consider it is likely to grow, and when you also consider the clear upside here. Invesco's current valuation is still out of sorts for where it usually trades, and this in itself makes for an appealing overall thesis. The company's appeal as a money manager is also clear, as the recent set of setbacks haven't resulted in massive fund outflows (like some other investment companies).

I, therefore, consider Invesco to be fundamentally appealing and fundamentally undervalued today when looking at the company's forward earnings potential. While there is some degree of uncertainty here, I don't consider it to be deciding enough to make this a poor investment.

At an undervaluation of this degree, I'm potentially interested in investing here.

Here are the current analyst targets for the company.

It's almost ridiculous how low the targets were about a year ago - but it reflects a very real, dire perspective on the company which was held at that point in time - and turned out to be completely wrong.

I consider Invesco a "BUY" with a 15-20% upside at the current valuation, based on an average 3-year forward upside.

Thesis

My stance on Invesco can be summarized as follows:

Invesco is a fundamentally appealing financial company, namely an investment manager, with a diverse portfolio and AUM.

The company holds some of the key ETFs on the market and manages over $1.5 trillion.

Fundamentals and yield are very appealing, and following COVID-19, fundamental worries for the company seem unlikely.

While there are some risks to the type of company Invesco is, and investors need to consider carefully whether they want this sort of holding in their portfolio, I view the risks as relatively manageable here.

Based on this, I would "BUY" Invesco and might do so within 2-3 days.

