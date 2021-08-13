undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Neutral rating to China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

My prior update on China Yuchai was published on April 8, 2021, and its stock price has declined by -5% from $16.00 as of April 7, 2021 to $15.12 as of August 12, 2021 in the four months following my article.

China Yuchai's earnings per share fell by -17% YoY in 1H 2021, in tandem with a -190 basis points contraction in the company's gross profit margin over the same period. Higher-than-expected R&D (Research & Development) and SG&A (Selling, General & Administrative) costs were also a drag on the company's bottom line in the first half of this year.

China Yuchai is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 5.6 times and 5.9 times, respectively. The stock seems inexpensive, but this is justified somewhat by the company's flattish revenue growth expectations and relatively low ROAs (Return on Asset) as compared to peers. Furthermore, an improvement in China Yuchai's profitability in the near-term does seem challenging. As such, I maintain my Neutral rating for China Yuchai.

1H 2021 Results Were Disappointing With Gross Margin Contraction In The Spotlight

In my April 8, 2021 article, I highlighted that "market consensus (at the time of writing) sees China Yuchai growing the company's earnings per share by +18% YoY to $2.44" in FY 2021, which "seems too optimistic in my opinion." I also predicted that "negative factors that were a drag on China Yuchai's gross profit margin in FY 2020 are expected to persist in FY 2021." Unfortunately, I seemed to be right, based on a review of the company's recently announced 1H 2021 financial results.

On August 11, 2021 before trading hours, China Yuchai reported its financial performance in the first half of fiscal 2021, which were rather disappointing. CYD's earnings per share dropped by -17% YoY from RMB7.48 in 1H 2020 to RMB6.21 (or $0.96) in 1H 2021. A key factor that drove China Yuchai earnings lower YoY was the -190 basis points contraction in its gross profit margin from 14.8% in 1H 2020 to 12.9% in 1H 2021.

China Yuchai has attributed the lower gross profit margin for the company in the first half of this year to "a change in the revenue mix and higher material costs." These were the same reasons China Yuchai provided in explaining the company's below-expectations 2H 2020 financial performance, as I noted in my prior April 2021 article. Earlier, I had feared that these headwinds will continue to hurt the company's gross profit margins in 1H 2021, and this turned out to be true.

Notably, when China Yuchai was asked by one of the attendees at the 1H 2021 earnings call to confirm the assumption that "gross margins in the second half should be quite strong", the company only noted that "it should be better for the National VI engines (engines that comply with China's new emission standards that come into effect in July 2021)." The company also mentioned that "we believe we can improve the gross margin going forward especially into the next year." This seems to suggest that an improvement in China Yuchai's gross profit margin might only be realized by FY 2022, rather than 2H 2021.

As per management's comments at the recent 1H 2021 results briefing, China Yuchai's 2H 2021 gross profit margin will be heavily dependent on substantial sales of its National VI engines to obtain bulk discounts from suppliers, and price hikes for certain products which have to be agreed by its clients following relevant discussions.

Of course, there is no guarantee that China Yuchai's National V engines sales will be as good as what the company hopes for, given competition from other engine manufacturers and also reduced demand relating to an increase in electric vehicle sales in China. In additions, negotiations with both suppliers and customers tend to be tricky, and obtaining significant concessions from these two groups of stakeholders might be difficult.

All Eyes On Higher R&D And SG&A Expenses

Apart from a lower gross profit margin, China Yuchai's 1H 2021 bottom line was negatively impacted by higher-than-expected R&D and SG&A costs.

China Yuchai's SG&A expenses rose by +22% YoY RMB757 million in 1H 2020 to RMB920 million in 1H 2021. Since China Yuchai began selling its National VI engines (older version as compared to the new National V engines) in early-2020, issues relating to one specific National VI engine model have led to an increase in warranty costs, which are a component of the company's SG&A expenses.

Looking ahead, China Yuchai has guided that there will be still additional warranty costs related to the National VI engines in 2H 2021, although the quantum is expected to be lower as compared to that of 1H 2021. Higher-than-expected warranty costs for both the old National VI engines and the new National V engines going forward remain a key downside risk. It is also noteworthy that China Yuchai was not able to provide expectations for SG&A expenses in 2H 2021, suggesting that there is a certain degree of uncertainty associated with future warranty costs.

The issues linked to that specific National VI engine model were also the key factor that caused China Yuchai's R&D expenses to grow by +48% YoY from RMB213 million in 1H 2020 to RMB316 million in 1H 2021. This is because China Yuchai had to invest in additional R&D costs to address users' complaints relating to the problems associated with that National VI engine model. Similar to warranty costs, it is hard to forecast R&D expenses in 2H 2021, as it is dependent on whether more users encounter issues with the particular National VI engine model.

According to S&P Capital IQ's market consensus data, sell-side analysts are expecting China Yuchai's earnings per share to increase by +29% in FY 2021. Given the company's poor 1H 2021 results and the uncertainty relating its near-term profitability, I think market expectations for China Yuchai's 2H 2021 net profit are still too high. This means that China Yuchai could suffer from another round of valuation de-rating, if its 2H 2021 results disappoint again. On the positive side of things, China Yuchai's valuations are inexpensive, as detailed in the final section of this article.

Valuation And Risk Factors

China Yuchai is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 5.6 times and 5.9 times, respectively according to the company's last traded share price of $15.12 as of August 12, 2021.

The company's revenue is expected to increase by +4.0% in FY 2021, prior to contracting by -5.6% in FY 2021, based on the market consensus' financial forecasts obtained from S&P Capital IQ. The sell-side analysts also see China Yuchai achieving a FY 2021 ROA of 4.4% and a FY 2022 ROA of 4.5%.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Yuchai

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Metric Consensus Current Fiscal Year ROA Metric Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year ROA Metric Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCPK:SHKLY) [3808:HK] 5.9 6.0 +0.1% -0.3% 6.8% 6.8% Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:WEICY) (OTCPK:WEICF) [2338:HK] 11.9 10.7 +8.1% +6.9% 4.1% 4.2% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 14.7 12.6 +23.3% +7.1% 10.4% 11.3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

China Yuchai's forward P/E valuations appear to be cheap on an absolute basis, but this is not necessarily unreasonable. China Yuchai's forward P/E multiples are on par with that of Sinotruk, but Sinotruk's forecasted ROAs are relatively higher. Weichai Power and Cummins trade at higher forward P/E multiples as compared to China Yuchai, but the two companies are expected to grow their respective revenues at a much faster pace than China Yuchai in the next two years. In other words, China Yuchai's lackluster top line expansion and low ROAs justify its undemanding valuations to a large extent.

The key risks for China Yuchai are lower-than-expected gross profit margin going forward, and higher-than-expected SG&A and R&D costs in the future.