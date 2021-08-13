NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is a leader in ground-based satellite broadband communications. The company products include everything from very small aperture terminals "VSATs" which are effectively the dish ground terminals to communicate with satellites in orbit, along with related equipment like amplifiers, converters, transceivers, high-speed modems, and specialized antennas. The company counts on major global corporations as customers including satellite operators as well as militaries with the solutions representing critical components of broadband access, cellular networks, in-flight connectivity, and defense systems. Gilat just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by strong growth rebounding from some pandemic disruptions. While shares have been volatile this year, the Q2 report helps to reaffirm the bullish case for Gilat which is well-positioned to capture significant growth opportunities supporting a positive long-term outlook.

(Source: company IR)

GILT Earnings Recap

The company reported Q2 results on August 10th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 which beat expectations by $0.04. Revenue of $56.9 million climbed 49% year-over-year and was also $3.5 million above the market estimate. Importantly, this was not just a case of revenues benefiting from a weak comparison period last but the Q2 figure was also up 27% from the previous quarter highlighting the growth momentum. Typically, there is some quarterly volatility of results based on the timing of larger orders. The gross margin at 29% was up from 25% in the period last year based on the products mix. Adjusted EBITDA at $2.5 million was the highest since Q4 2019.

(Source: company IR)

Operationally, the strong sales momentum was driven by enterprise broadband and cellular backhaul product demand in the fixed networks segment. Equipment related to communications with non-geostationary "NGSO" constellations or low-Earth orbits string of satellites was also a strong point in the quarter.

A theme that has been positive for Gilat has been a shift in airlines expanding WiFi options or even offering flyers free in-flight connectivity. Gilat benefits from being a leading supplier of onboard equipment facilitating in-flight connectivity "IFC". The expectation is that commercial airline fleets worldwide grow 8% per year through the next decade while business jets can grow even faster at 18% representing tens of thousands of aircraft that will likely require these types of systems. Airlines shifting to free WiFi is already supporting near-term demand we expect to continue.

(Source: company IR)

In the terrestrial segment, this is related to the company's flagship deal with "PRONATEL" the National Telecommunications Program of Peru to provide the infrastructure for free-public WiFi. The company expects to recognize $50 million in annual revenues over the next decade starting in 2022.

(Source: company IR)

Gilat continues to secure multi-million dollar contracts on the enterprise side as well as for the military market "SATCOMS" in different regions representing a growing backlog of orders. Separately, management commented on NGSO and the very-high throughput-satellite "VHTS" business as a strategic focus for the company. From the earnings conference call:

The non-GEO stationary orbit satellite constellation and the very high throughput satellite segments continue to be a major strategic focus area in growth engine for Gilat. As a winning provider for this market, we see solid growth potential comprising of 100s of millions of dollars in market opportunities for which we are making very significant progress in several fronts. We continue to receive multi-million dollar orders from a leading satellite operator for support of low earth orbit constellation.

(Source: company IR)

The company ended the quarter with $82 million in cash against zero financial debt. We view the balance sheet and liquidity position as a strong point in the company's financial profile. While the company is not offering financial guidance, the expectation is for growth to accelerate through 2022 along with higher profitability.

GILT Stock Analysis

The attraction in Gilat is that the company captures exposure to several high-growth themes across space innovation, 5G broadband, internet-of-things "IoT", in-flight and maritime connectivity, defense sector SATCOM, and emerging NGSO applications. In this regard, Gilat has a mutually beneficial relationship with satellite operators as well as representing an important supplier to various other industries including aerospace and telecommunications where its equipment integrates into systems. We view this type of diversification within the satellite industry as a positive supporting the company's outlook.

(Source: company IR)

According to the consensus estimate, Gilat is forecast to reach $230 million in revenue this year climbing from $165 million in 2020, but still below the $265 million in 2019. This inconsistency over the past decade in the company's growth history based on a shifting market is likely one reason shares in the stock are essentially flat going back to levels in 2018. Notably, shares of the stock surged to as high as $23 in Q1 this year which was during a period of some market euphoria and speculative momentum towards "space stocks".

Data by YCharts

Stepping back, there have also been concerns about what remains a highly competitive market with companies like EchoStar Corp (SATS), Viasat Inc (VSAT), Singapore Technologies Engineering (OTCPK:SGGKF), and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) among others producing very small aperture terminals "VSATs" as a key product category for GILT. In the defense sector, companies like General Dynamics (GD), Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT), L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) are introducing some competing products.

That said, Gilat maintains a clear leadership within certain applications and technologies. Our take is Gilat can consolidate its market position at the start of a new and higher growth trajectory following a few years of some disappointing results. The market forecast is for revenues to climb another 30% in 2022 to $300 million which would be a record for the company. The top-line momentum is expected to drive EPS towards $0.39 per share by next year. We are particularly optimistic about the opportunity from in-flight connectivity with airlines move to add more WiFi across global fleets. Strong than expected growth can be a catalyst for shares to breakout higher.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In terms of valuation, GILT is currently trading at a forward P/S ratio of 2.5x based on the consensus 2021 revenue or 1.9x for the 2022 estimate. The current EPS estimate for 2022 implies a 1-year forward P/E of 26x. Our take is that these multiples are attractive considering the growth momentum, long-term opportunity, and the market-leading profile in a high-tech industry.

Taking a deeper dive, the metrics look even more attractive considering the net cash position of $82 million on the balance sheet represents approximately 14% of the company's current $600 million market cap. We can also draw some confidence in the sales outlook considering Gilat expects to generate approximately $50 million in annual recurring revenue from its contract with the Peruvian government starting next year.

Is GILT a Buy?

Putting it all together, we are bullish on GILT with an expectation that it is entering a period of accelerated growth. We rate shares of GILT as a buy with a price target of $16.00 representing a 3x multiple on the current consensus 2022 revenue of 40x on next year's consensus EPS. In our view, the latest Q2 results were strong enough with firming financials to support renewed positive sentiment and momentum towards the stock. The ability of the company to continue attracting large contract orders and exceeding quarterly growth expectations can drive revisions higher to long-term earnings estimates as an upside catalyst for the stock.

The main risk to consider beyond a deterioration of the macro outlook would be a potential slowdown to the global airline industry given the importance of the demand for in-flight connectivity as a key growth driver. We bring this up because recent headlines related to the resurgence of COVID add to some near-term uncertainties. Monitoring points for the upcoming quarters in the trend in financial margins and we'd like to see cash flow levels trend higher.