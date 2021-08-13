fzant/iStock via Getty Images

A couple of months ago, we started sharing our thoughts on alternative investments in the ever-growing streaming industry, presenting 3 noteworthy opportunities, which I list below:

All three, fuboTV (FUBO), Gaia (GAIA), and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI), are small players in the industry serving niche audiences. Their Q2 results were particularly exciting, especially those of fuboTV, and CuriosityStream, which caused both stocks to surge.

In this article, we are focusing on CuriosityStream, whose results sent shares 18.23% higher on Wednesday. We are highlighting the quarter's most important developments and update our thoughts regarding the stock's potential upside.

Q2 - A very strong quarter

On Tuesday, CuriosityStream shared its Q2 results, with the numbers coming in better than analysts' and our own expectations. Revenues grew by 27% to $15.34M, a new quarterly record. However, what's more impressive here is the sequential revenue growth from Q1, which was 55%, as a one-off promotion boosted Q2-2020's results.

The subscriber count grew to 20 million, up 40% YoY, adding 4 million net subscribers compared to the previous quarter. Specifically, we want to highlight CuriosityStream's very impressive retention rate. In the earnings call, management proudly stated that the company features the highest subscriber retention rate amongst its industry peers. At the end of May, CuriosityStream had retained 72% of subscribers who signed up at the pandemic's peak in April 2020. Comparatively, Netflix (NFLX) had retained 71%, Disney (DIS) was at 55%, Hulu at 52%, HBO Max at 41%, and Apple TV+ at just 17%.

We believe that CuriosityStream's low churn rate is attributable to its niche content servicing best the industry's appetite for factual content, which other platforms not only lack but compete with each other in the more general streaming market that includes multiple genres.

CuriosityStream's industry-leading subscriber retention is particularly impressive when taking into account that last year's new subs had taken advantage of the company's promotional pricing. Hence, seeing the same subscribers renewing at higher rates after a year confirms both that CuriosityStream's catalog is of extensive value and that subs are willing to spend more dollars for the service.

Current revenue growth catalysts

Moving forward, we see the following revenue growth catalysts:

1) Robust subscriber growth

Judging from CuriosityStream's sequential subscriber growth of 25% vs. Q1, the company seems to be riding a fantastic trajectory of net adds. Moving forward, the company's growing advertising costs should keep attracting an increasing number of potential subscribers. Source: Earnings report

Simultaneously, CuriosityStream's key distribution partnerships should make for a great subscriber growth catalyst, especially internationally. Specifically, the company's recent partnership with Spiegel TV includes the installation of a Curiosity-branded linear channel in German-speaking Europe, which will help build the platform's brand awareness to millions of new people.

2) Massive room for price hikes

Further, we believe there is massive room for gradual price hikes in the medium term. The current monthly rate of $2.99 is incredibly inexpensive, especially considering the niche category of CuriosityStream's operations. The company could easily charge anywhere from $10-15 per month at its maturity phase for its cheapest plan.

Source: Company website

One could argue that gradual hikes may increase the platform's churn rate, though we believe that this is highly unlikely. Simply put, there is no other platform that can service fans of factual entertainment as well as CuriosityStream. A visit to its Amazon review page is quite illuminating. Not only are CuriosityStream's reviews overwhelmingly positive, but the more recent the reviews, the less the amount of those that are under 5 stars. Amongst the most recent reviews, you can also view multiple comments in regards to the platform's very low pricing as well. The few 1 and 2-star reviews are mostly related to users' technical problems likely unrelated to the platform itself.

Source: Amazon.com

The opportunity

In line with our thesis in our introduction article, we believe that CURI is trading very cheaply against its growth potential. Management has guided for FY2021 revenues of at least $71M. That implies a forward P/S of 9.05 at CURI's current price levels. Source: Seeking Alpha

For context only, we compare the company with Netflix to put things into perspective. Netflix is expected to grow at around 22-25% in the coming years, having considerably matured. Yet, it trades at 7.2X its next twelve-month sales against CURI's 6.8X NTM sales multiple. Simultaneously, CURI's gross margins are substantially higher than those of Netflix. That alone could easily justify a higher multiple than the streaming behemoth, let alone the massively higher growth potential.

Our price target for CuriosityStream remains at $20, which should be a pretty conservative price point. It implies a multiple of 14.8 on FY2021's sales or a multiple of just 8.5 on FY2022's sales.

We have been Long CURI through the following trades:

On June 23rd, we bought CURI at $13.41 and sold 01/21/2022 17.50 PUTs @ $5.70. Here are the possible scenarios out of selling those PUT options: Source: Author

Source: Author On July 7th, we sold 01/21/2022 15.00 PUTs @ $4.00. Here are the possible scenarios out of selling those PUT options: Source: Author

On July 8th, we again bought CURI at $12.49.

Therefore, our direct buys average below $13, while through selling puts, we will either net a great buying price below $12 in both cases if we are assigned the shares (way below our price target) or achieve fantastic annualized yields on our options.

Despite CURI surging by more than 19% on Wednesday, we believe that the stock has an upside of around 63% towards our price target of $20/share. Following the stock's surge, CURI's upside against analysts' price target was compressed to around 50%. However, analysts have yet to update their estimates, and judging by the stock's surge, we expect an increase of at least 1000bps to 60%, in line with our own price target.

Hence, we remain very bullish on CURI, following a great quarter and room for considerable gains ahead.