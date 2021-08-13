Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

It seems that China’s crackdown against DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) is not over yet. The ride-hailing company is likely going to receive a major fine from the Chinese regulator for violating the country’s cybersecurity laws, and there’s a risk that its earnings are going to deteriorate in the following quarters. Considering this, we believe that despite being undervalued, DiDi continues to be exposed to major political risks, which are likely going to prevent it from creating additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future. For that reason, we also believe that it’s hard to justify a long position in DiDi even at the current price.

Lots of Challenges Ahead

DiDi is the biggest ride-hailing company in China, which in late June started offering its shares on the US exchanges to the US and international investors. Currently, it has nearly 500 million annual active users and the growth of the Chinese economy in recent years has played a pivotal role in growing its business. The biggest advantage of DiDi at this stage is that it has a solid balance sheet, as it has $7.24 billion in liquidity and only $290 million in long-term debt. On top of that, its business has been aggressively growing in recent quarters and the latest earnings report for Q1 shows that the company’s revenues from January to March increased to $6.43 billion, up from $2.89 billion a year ago, while its gross profit increased to $369 million, up from $313.6 million a year ago. On top of that, DiDi has also significantly improved its bottom-line performance and in Q1 its net income stood at $837 million, up from a loss of $559 million a year ago. In addition, with a market cap of $44 billion, DiDi trades at a price-to-sales ratio of less than 2x and shouldn’t be considered an overvalued stock.

However, despite all of this, DiDi has a significant downside, which we believe will prevent it from creating shareholder value in the foreseeable future. The major problem of DiDi is that it’s exposed to serious political risks, which are going to be hard to overcome in the foreseeable future. Let’s not forget that more than a month ago the Chinese regulator forced domestic marketplaces to take down DiDi’s apps in the mainland due to the violation of the country’s cybersecurity laws. While those who downloaded the apps before the takedown can still use them, new users can’t use the services of the ride-hailing company. As a result, DiDi confirmed that its earnings are likely to be hurt in China after the crackdown since it relies on its apps to generate revenues. For that reason, we believe that the following quarterly earnings results will disappoint lots of investors, as the repercussions from this crackdown will be felt in the months ahead. On top of that, several Chinese regulatory agencies even sent their personnel to DiDi’s offices earlier in July to review its business practices. After that, rumors started to surface that an announcement of a major fine or another penalty would be released soon. If that’s indeed going to be the case, then it’s almost certain that DiDi’s stock will depreciate even more from the current levels.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

One of the reasons for the crackdown is the desire of the Chinese government to have access to the data that its domestic companies gather and prevent them from sharing that data with foreign entities as well. That’s why it has started to aggressively regulate its tech industry in recent quarters and already fined Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and others for the supposed breach of its anti-monopoly and cybersecurity laws. In addition, the Chinese authorities recently pressured Tencent Music to give up exclusive music rights at home and at the same time forced educational businesses to become non-profits, forcing companies like TAL Education (TAL) and others to lose billions in value. On top of that, another food delivery company Meituan is about to be fined as well by Chinese regulators due to the breach of the antimonopoly laws, and it’s safe to assume that that’s not going to be the last fine that we hear about by the Chinese regulator in the following quarters.

By tightening its grip over DiDi right after its US IPO and using it as a scapegoat helps the Chinese government to ensure that others will follow the new regulations in order to avoid the same fate. At this stage, it’s useful for Chinese regulators to continue to pressure DiDi to send the message to everyone else that they can disrupt any domestic entity of any size at any time if it doesn’t follow the new guidelines. As for the new regulations themselves, the Chinese companies are now required to receive special cybersecurity approval from the authorities first, if they currently gather data of over 1 million users and want to list their shares abroad. At the same time, some businesses now even need additional approval from regulators to issue new shares through a secondary offering. After the announcement of those new rules, several big companies already started to abandon their plans to list their shares on US exchanges, and it’s safe to assume that others will do the same thing.

Going forward, the pressure of Beijing against DiDi is likely to continue and investors need to account for a possible hefty fine that regulators will impose on the company. Considering this, we believe that DiDi’s stock is too toxic due to the actions of China’s regulators, and it’s hard to justify a long position despite the strong balance sheet and various growth catalysts, as it will likely get worse for the company before it gets better. The only real catalyst that could push DiDi’s stock higher is an announcement of the company becoming private once again. A couple of weeks ago WSJ reported that after being a public company for less than a month, DiDi is considering becoming a private company once again, to get off the Chinese regulator radar. If that’s going to be the case, then a tender offer at a premium price is the only real catalyst, which could create shareholder value. Other than that, there’s nothing attractive about DiDi’s shares since the continuous regulatory risk will likely prevent the stock from appreciating anytime soon.