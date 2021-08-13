Rockley Photonics CEO Andrew Rickman - New Insights Into Health (Video)
Summary
- Global silicon photonics technology company Rockley Photonics went public yesterday via SPAC SC Health.
- CEO Dr. Andrew Rickman joined us from the NYSE to discuss owning its unique foundry technology and why going public is a huge opportunity to accelerate.
- Functionality and the future of wearable technology.
Global silicon photonics technology company Rockley Photonics went public yesterday via SPAC SC Health (NYSE:RKLY). CEO Dr. Andrew Rickman joined us from the NYSE to discuss its wearable device 'clinic-on-the-wrist' digital health sensor system, owning its unique foundry technology and why going public is a huge opportunity to accelerate. Why it's not directly affected by any semiconductor crunch; big barriers to entry for competitors. The first to do human trials, partnering with medical organizations - 'not just an opportunity in the photonics chip technology but in complete stack of capability that goes all the way into the cloud.' Functionality and the future of wearable technology.
