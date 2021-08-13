PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Chemicals 4.12 -9.27 0.0378 0.3893 0.0339 15.31 41.02 0.0449 0.4819 0.0230 17.99 42.59 0.88% 40.39% Constr. Materials 14.56 44.01 0.0374 0.7074 0.0384 15.64 29.65 0.0223 0.9477 0.0379 8.57 28.10 5.74% 56.83% Packaging -17.30 2.16 0.0420 0.8596 0.0347 19.20 24.45 0.0495 1.1022 0.0407 17.79 25.37 1.99% 41.14% Mining+Metals 19.25 44.90 0.0468 0.9851 0.0351 13.56 20.35 0.0359 1.1550 0.0247 7.17 20.19 6.48% 65.13%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution since last month

Since last month, the value and quality scores have improved a lot in mining and metals.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

In August 2021, materials is the less overvalued sector in the US stock market (see this month's S&P 500 dashboard). Three industries out of four are undervalued relative to 11-year averages. Mining/metals and construction materials look especially attractive, not only regarding valuation, but also in quality. Packaging is moderately overvalued and chemicals are a bit below the quality baseline, but their scores are not at concerning levels.

About XLB

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has been tracking the Materials Select Sector Index since 12/16/1998. It has 28 holdings, a total expense ratio of 0.12% and a distribution yield of 1.57%.

The next table lists the top 10 holdings with basic ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 62% of the portfolio value and the heaviest of them weighs 16% (Linde Plc). Therefore, the risk related to a few individual companies is quite elevated.

Ticker Name Weight% EPSgrowth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% LIN Linde Plc 16.03 47.41 49.08 29.69 1.38 SHW Sherwin-Williams Co 7.28 27.56 37.90 32.17 0.73 APD Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 6.20 1.93 31.70 30.89 2.15 FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc 5.71 529.91 20.21 13.16 0.77 ECL Ecolab Inc. 5.52 219.79 60.61 43.76 0.87 NEM Newmont Corporation 4.78 -25.30 16.59 16.82 3.71 DD DuPont De Nemours Inc 4.25 387.59 7.84 18.67 1.53 DOW Dow Inc 4.22 302.94 11.80 7.71 4.36 PPG PPG Industries Inc. 4.11 51.32 26.69 22.47 1.39 IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc 3.98 -67.20 128.41 26.57 2.02

Ratios: Portfolio123

Since January 1999, XLB has outperformed the S&P 500 with a total return of 550.2% (8.6% annualized) vs. 443.8% (7.8% annualized). It is also ahead of the broad index in the last 12 months:

Chart: Portfolio123

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a chemical company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0378 (or price/earnings below 26.46) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

NX Quanex Building Products Corp ASIX AdvanSix Inc GEF Greif Inc. TSE Trinseo SA OC Owens Corning IP International Paper Co MLI Mueller Industries Inc. SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc KOP Koppers Holdings Inc

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.