monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

This article explores the ticker, Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG). The company's focus is difficult to grasp, as their business description seemingly touches on seemingly everything and nothing at once, but incorporates multimedia platforms including apps, NFTs, video and music content.

Here I break down some of their recent moves, the involvement of a notorious serial entrepreneur, and why investors should not touch this name.

Company Overview

Founded in 2017, Vinco Ventures is an emerging company that promotes a "B.I.G. Model," an approach that involves buying, innovating, and growing.

If that phrase has you rolling your eyes, you are not alone. The company is closely partnered with Zash Global Media, a brand started by Ted Farnsworth. Farnsworth is well-known for his unsuccessful stint with Helios & Matheson, where he launched the ill-fated subscription service MoviePass, which lost over $250 million in 2018 before shutting down.

He was also the founder of the Psychic Discovery Network, not to be confused with the better-known Psychic Friends Network, which came several years before it. Rather, Farnsworth attempted to take advantage of the popularity of the Psychic Friends Network with his own copycat company.

In fact, Farnsworth's career has been marked by a series of attempts to build new businesses, all under the unifying theme of "get-rich-quick." One has to wonder whether Farnsworth took a single business class 40 years ago, then decided he had it all figured out and quit to pursue one failed venture after another.

Although Vinco does not employ Farnsworth, it's clear that his influence is present. Their corporate website is loaded with business buzzwords that frankly feel dated and out of touch. Farnsworth's own interviews have the same feel and are prominently featured on their homepage.

Media Partnerships

Vinco and Zash developed a joint venture called ZVV Media Partners and recently acquired the company Lomotif, which owns a streaming video platform intended to rival TikTok. In its current incarnation, the Lomotif app is poorly constructed and sports a mediocre 3.4-star user rating.

The company hopes to grow the user base of Lomotif and has inked a deal with Universal Music to include songs from their catalog on the app, where users can post short-form videos and then upload them to other social media sites. It is difficult to see a compelling reason that Lomotif would become the preferred app in this crowded genre.

In addition, Vinco has another subsidiary called Emmersion Entertainment that recently launched a unique NFT album from Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. The concept allowed for a limit of one million albums to be sold at $1 each, with fans being given access to the music and accompanying artwork for each song.

Vinco even theorized that fans might be able to resell the NFT for a profit, and the website indicates that resale of the sold-out album will be opened starting August 24th. How the company might limit sharing of the album is unclear, unless the assumption is that future releases would be so sought-after that purchasers would hoard the material and drive up the resale price. Still, Vinco would be limited to their original royalty agreement with the artist in terms of revenue, so how profitable this approach might be is unknown.

If they are able to work out a way to make a consistent profit from NFT creative works like music, this would represent a novel format. But will NFTs remain a desirable store of value, and will fans find this to be a worthwhile way to purchase music in the long run?

Until these questions are answered, Vinco remains a high-risk investment.

Financial Overview

As investors await Vinco's second-quarter results and updated balance sheet, we can use their first-quarter data to evaluate their financial standing.

The outstanding share count for BBIG is at 19 million, with a large number of convertible notes and warrants still on the books. At a recent closing price of $3.20, the market values Vinco at $60 million, or roughly 6x its current annual revenue run rate.

As of March 31, the company reported $5.5 million in cash and nearly $1 million in short-term investments, to go along with $5.75 million in debt. In the first quarter, the company brought in revenues of $2.6 million while reporting an operating loss of $10.7 million.

Additional losses, largely associated with the issuance of warrants, brought their net loss per share to $3.28. This follows a net loss of over $5 million in 2020.

Moving forward, the company has to demonstrate that it can run a financially sound operation free of dilution and additional debt. They also need to convince the market that they can produce consistent revenue streams from their as-yet unproven approach.

Technical Snapshot

The stock price has been caught in a downtrend since peaking at June highs above $5 per share. It is also trading below the 200 day SMA shown by the green line on the chart, while attempting to push above the 50-day average in orange.

Chart: 6-month BBIG daily closing prices. Source: Published by the author on TradingView, 8-12-21.

For the time being, traders can use this range to time an entry for a quick scalp trade. A close above 3.50 could be an indication that the stock is finally breaking out of the downtrend.

Trading Strategies

I am not looking at BBIG as a long-term investment due to its uncertain business model. However, as with any stock, there will be opportunities for profits.

Be aware that significant price volatility is to be expected here, and shares might show big gains over a given period of time if there is any kind of positive news. Nevertheless, long positions should be guarded carefully through some combination of selling covered calls, buying puts, or profit-taking.

Short sellers are faced with high borrowing rates of around 50% for now, as there has been a wave of short selling in the name and shares are hard to borrow. For this reason, I recommend keeping short positions open only for a limited number of days. I prefer buying longer-dated puts as a bet against the success of the business.

Conclusion

I won't deny my distrust for Ted Farnsworth, a reputation he has rightly earned over the years. While you might argue that has unfairly colored my perception of Vinco, I believe the caveats surrounding Farnsworth should be taken seriously. Farnsworth is a snake who has proven himself unscrupulous and bitten investors many times in the past.

As Vinco attempts to define itself beyond the B.I.G. motto, cautious investors are best served to watch from the sidelines. Without any real clarity about the nature of Vinco's business, and with Ted Farnsworth intimately involved in their future, I cannot recommend anyone to invest in BBIG.