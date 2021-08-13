morkeman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (NYSE: NYSE:EGY) released its second quarter of 2021 results on August 11, 2021.

VAALCO Energy posted lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share compared to $0.09 per share a year ago.

The investment thesis for VAALCO is getting increasingly better. I believe the company is definitely turning around and should be considered as a good long-term prospect. Thus, I recommend accumulating EGY at or below $2.45.

However, the oil sector is volatile and often unpredictable. Thus, I recommend using about 35% of your position to trade EGY short-term using Technical Analysis.

CEO George Maxwell said in the conference call:

our strategic vision is built on a future growth through organic drilling opportunities and through acquisitions. As you saw in our Q2 results, we're generating significant cash flow in preparation for our 2021, 2022 drilling campaign. Also during the second quarter, we accelerated the processing over 3D seismic in order to maximize the impact to the upcoming drilling campaign.

VAALCO Energy - 2Q'21 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil and Gas Revenues in $ million 17.97 18.26 12.56 39.77 47.02 Net income in $ million 0.60 7.62 -3.56 9.87 5.88 EBITDA $ million 2.08 7.05 -27.93 18.59 n/a EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 0.13 -0.06 0.17 0.10 Operating cash flow in $ million -7.39 -1.18 8.39 1.74 11.42 CapEx in $ million 8.12 2.22 2.01 19.06 3.10 Free Cash Flow in $ million -15.51 -3.40 6.38 -17.31 8.32* Total cash $ million 44.84 41.99 47.85 19.25 22.88 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and no-current) In $ million 27.90 0 0 0 0** Share Outstanding diluted in millions 57.59 57.74 57.49 57.49 58.57 Oil Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Production in Boep/d average 5,410 4,405 4,662 5,180 8,018 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 631 412 429 466 642 Oil price realized $/ Oz 28.31 43.63 42.07 61.31 69.61

Data Source: Company release

* Estimated by Fun Trading ** lease liabilities current and long term were $16.256 million.

Note: Data from 2015 is now available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Oil and Gas Revenue were $47.02 million in 2Q21

Source: Presentation

VAALCO Energy reported $47.023 million in oil and gas revenues in 2Q21, significantly higher than the same quarter a year ago of $17.97 million and up from $39.77 sequentially.

The company posted a net income of $5.884 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

The adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2021 totalled $8.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

The adjusted EBITDAX totalled $21.93 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $18.03 million in 1Q21.

VAALCO Energy sold its oil for $69.61 per barrel this quarter, which is up from $61.31 realized the preceding quarter, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow was a profit estimated at $8.9 million in 2Q21

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus capex.

VAALCO generated an estimated trailing yearly free cash flow loss of $5.43 million with an estimated profit of $8.9 million during the second quarter of 2021.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other considerations

Daily oil Production

Production for the second quarter of 2021 was 8,018 NRI Bop/d, up 48.2% from the same quarter a year ago and up 54.6% sequentially. Source: Presentation

Note: The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease.

The oil price realized in the second quarter of 2021 was $69.61, significantly higher than a year ago.

Also, VAALCO is planning on completing two workovers during the third quarter.

Note: For the investors who like to follow VAALCO Energy oil production, I recommend reading the monthly lifting you can get on VAALCO Energy's website.

The actual FPSO charter expires in September 2022.

In a recent 10-Q filing, the company indicates:

We are currently a party to an FPSO charter for the storage of all of the crude oil that we produce. This contract will expire in September 2022. Our options include securing a new storage vessel, either under a charter agreement or a purchase, purchasing the vessel under the current FPSO charter pursuant to an option in the charter contract, or extending the charter agreement for the current FPSO.

The company has signed a non-binding LOI with Omni Offshore Terminals to provide an FSO for up to 11 years upon the expiration of the current FPSO contract. This new contract could cut operating costs by 15% to 25%.

CEO George Maxwell said in the conference call:

The non-binding LOI which VAALCO announced in April of this year expired with any mutually agreeable contract being raised. We are in advanced talks to finalize a binding agreement with other parties that will reduce our costs and meet our schedule in line with what we previously announced. We expect to update the market at the earliest opportunity and we still expect that the project will be fully operational before our FPSO contract end.

Source: Presentation

Drilling campaign 2021-2022 with an increase in production to 7,000 to 8,000 Bop/d when completed. The drilling cost will be $73 million to $79 million net.

CEO George Maxwell said in the conference call:

In June, we secured a contract with Borr Drilling Limited to drill two development wells and two appraisal wellbores with options to drill additional wells. Depending on commitments related to the rig, we believe that we can begin drilling as early as December of this year.

Source: Presentation

The company hedged a majority of 2021 production volume.

Source: Presentation

Equatorial Guinea project progressing.

CEO George Maxwell said in the conference call:

I would now like to give you a quick update on some exciting new developments in Equatorial Guinea. We have a substantial working interest in Block P and we are evaluating several developments step out and exploration opportunities in our acreage. We are excited about the opportunities on the Block and believe it makes sense to move this project forward with a more definable timeline and potential development. We have recently completed our drilling feasibility study for the standalone development of the Venus discovery in Block P and we are moving forward now with a field development concept.

4 - Debt and cash situation. Good position

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.884 million as of June 30, 2021, down from $47.853 million in 4Q20.

Cash went down after paying Sasol Gabon S.A. in cash for its 27.8% working interest in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, increasing its total working interest to 58.8%.

Total accrued liabilities and others were $16.256 million in 2Q21 compared to $22.561 million in 4Q20.

5 - 2021 Outlook

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis

EGY forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $2.70 and support at $2.40. The trading strategy that I recommend is to sell about 40% of your position between $2.7 and $3.

I believe it is reasonable to accumulate between $2.35 and $2.45. EGY is highly correlated to oil prices.

If oil prices turn bullish and reclaim $75 per barrel, I believe EGY will cross-resistance (breakout) and retest $3.35. However, it is not likely, at the moment.

Conversely, if oil prices start to weaken because of a lower oil demand due to the resurgence of the coronavirus? I see EGY dropping to $2.40 and eventually cross support to retest $2.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. The TA chart is updated regularly for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!