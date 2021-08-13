jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In November 2019, I published my first and only article about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Back then Eli Lilly was trading for $115 and looking back with the knowledge from today, not buying the stock was probably a mistake. Right now, the stock is trading for $270 leading to total return of 140% over less than two years and when only judging investment decisions by the price action of the stock, not buying Eli Lilly was a mistake.

Eli Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk

My last article was called "Why Eli Lilly Can't Match Novo Nordisk" and in this article I argued that Novo Nordisk (NVO) is the better long-term investment - a statement I still support. Nevertheless, I have to admit, that Eli Lilly could very well match Novo Nordisk as an investment in the meantime as Novo Nordisk only generated a return of 93% since November 2019 while Eli Lilly generated a total return of 140% during the same timeframe.

And not only the stock of Eli Lilly outperformed Novo Nordisk - the fundamentals (especially bottom-line growth) were much better for Eli Lilly in the last few years (we will get back to this).

And while both stocks could outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) over the long run, Eli Lilly can't match the performance of Novo Nordisk. Since the early 1980s, the stock price of Eli Lilly could gain 6,080% in value while Novo Nordisk gained 31,340% in value and I will repeat my statement, that Novo Nordisk is the better long-term investment.

But right now, I consider both stocks overvalued. I will return to Eli Lilly's valuation later in the article and for Novo Nordisk we can state that a P/E ratio of 32.5 is not cheap and especially a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 43.5 is extremely high. In the following article however, I will look at Eli Lilly and try to determine if it is a good investment at this point.

Quarterly Results

On August 3, 2021, the company reported strong quarterly results with revenue increasing from $5,499 million in Q2/20 to $6,740 million this quarter - reflecting an increase of 22.6% YoY. And operating income also increased from $1,197 million in the same quarter last year to $1,403 million - an increase of 17.2% YoY. But diluted earnings per share decreased from $1.55 in the same quarter last year to $1.53 this quarter - a decrease of 1.3% YoY.

When looking at the different products, we can start with Trulicity, which is still the most important product for Eli Lilly and generated sales of $1,536 million - a 25% increase from $1,230 million in the same quarter last year. The second-most important product is Humalog, which saw increasing sales (from $555 million to $608 million) despite the patent expiration in 2013 and 2014.

Another important product, that is growing with a high pace is Taltz, which could increase revenue from $395 million in the same quarter last year to $569 million this quarter - an increase of 44%. Jardiance could also grow revenue from $262 million to $357 million (36% YoY growth) and Verzino sales increased from $209 million to $341 million (63% YoY growth).

Growth: The Past, Present and Future

Eli Lilly could not only report high revenue growth in the last quarter, but actually reported great results for several years in a row now. When looking at the last five years, the company could grow revenue with a CAGR of 4.22%, which is not so impressive. But the company could grow operating income with a CAGR of 13.78% and earnings per share grew even with a CAGR of 24.61% in the last five years and these are pretty impressive growth numbers.

And when talking about great numbers, we also have to look at the company's margins as well as the return on equity and return on invested capital in the last decade. Gross margin was pretty stable during the last ten years and while operating margin fluctuated a bit more, it improved since 2014, which is also a good sign. And when looking at the return on invested capital, we see great numbers every year - aside from 2017 - and the average ROIC was 18.46% during the last decade.

So far, we get the picture of a great business, that has not only high and stable margins, but could also report high ROE and ROIC. But when looking at the growth rates during the last decade, especially revenue and free cash flow rather stagnated. While revenue increased with a CAGR of 0.11% since 2011, free cash flow actually declined. Only earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 6.35% between 2011 and 2020.

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And when looking at the last few decades, we also get a mixed picture. We are seeing strong growth rates in the years leading up to 2000 with the 10-year EPS CAGR being as high as 19% in 2003, but since then the 10-year CAGR could not really increase above 6%.

Hence, we should be cautious if Eli Lilly can really grow with these extreme growth rates we saw in the last few years. Analysts however are extremely bullish and expect earnings per share to grow with a CAGR of 9.58% until 2030. In my opinion, these numbers are very optimistic and probably not justified (we will return to this aspect in our intrinsic value calculation).

When looking at the company's pipeline, we can understand that analysts are rather bullish as the pipeline looks very promising. Eli Lilly has several products, that are either in phase III (and will most likely be approved within one or two years) or are already submitted and under review.

Balance Sheet

In the chart above, we saw a huge discrepancy between return on invested capital and return on equity, which is not a good sign as it is usually indicating high debt levels. And hence, we have to take a closer look at the balance sheet - but it is not as bad as it seemed at first.

On June 30, 2021, the company had $1,779 million in short-term borrowings as well as $14,737 million in long-term debt. When comparing the total debt to the total equity of $6,664 million, we get a debt-equity ratio of 2.48, which is rather high. Aside from equity, we can also compare the total debt to the operating income the company can generate annually. In this case it would take about 2.5 years to repay the outstanding debt, which is acceptable. Additionally, we also have to take into account $3,322 million in cash and cash equivalents, which could be used to repay the outstanding debt.

On the bright side, Eli Lilly has $51 million in short-term investments as well as $3,475 million in long-term investments. But Eli Lilly also has $11,870 million in goodwill and other intangible assets - and while intangible assets must not be negative, high amounts of goodwill is not what we like to see on a company's balance sheet.

Summing up, we must not worry about Eli Lilly's balance sheet and neither have to worry about liquidity nor about solvency.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Eli Lilly is currently trading for a forward P/E ratio of 33.77 as well as for a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 50.38 and the stock therefore seems to be extremely expensive. When looking at the years since 2016, the stock was always trading for extremely high valuation multiples and in 2016, the stock was trading for a P/FCF of 67.

But in my opinion, these multiples are not justified - even if Eli Lilly is a great business. A price-free-cash-flow ratio of 50 is hardly justified for any company and even companies that can grow with a high pace like Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or Mastercard (MA) are not trading for a higher price-free-cash-flow than 50. The growth rates of the last few years might justify a very high valuation multiple, but we have to be realistic, and Eli Lilly will not be able to keep up these high growth rates for years or decades to come.

Aside from simple valuation multiples, we can also use a discount cash flow analysis to determine an intrinsic value for Eli Lilly. I already talked about growth rates above and while analysts seem to be quite bullish and assume almost double-digit growth rates for the next ten years, I have difficulties to imagine such growth rates for a long timeframe.

But let's be optimistic and assume, that Eli Lilly can grow 10% annually for the next ten years, followed by 6% growth till perpetuity (the growth rate I always use for companies with a wide economic moat). As basis for our calculation, we use the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($4,836 million). Using these already very optimistic numbers, we get an intrinsic value of $175.76 (assuming 10% discount rate).

In my opinion, Eli Lilly is definitely overvalued right now. Even if we assume, that Eli Lilly can grow with a high pace in the years to come, the stock is overvalued and not a solid investment at this point. And I would not count on Eli Lilly to grow 10% annually for the next decade - despite the great numbers in the last few years and the solid pipeline.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Eli Lilly is not a good investment at this point and although we are talking about a great business with a wide economic moat, we should avoid the stock. When buying Eli Lilly now, the investment will certainly be profitable over the next few decades, but in the years to come (maybe for the next five to ten years), it could very well happen, that an investment in Eli Lilly will generate only a return in the low single digits or for certain timeframes an investment might even generate a loss.

I know that my opinion seems to be in contrast to analysts' opinions and I also know that many investors seem to be rather bullish and usually bullish investors don't like to see sell ratings or bearish ratings. But these are simply facts and everybody that is able to study financial history has to acknowledge that there are times when even a great business is a bad investment as the price is too high and a correction is necessary which leads to negative returns over several years. And in my opinion, Eli Lilly is not a great investment right now. I will assume, that Eli Lilly is a good stock to buy and hold for several decades, but right now is not the best time and for the next few years I am rather bearish.