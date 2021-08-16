spooh/E+ via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has been a long-time favorite of mine within the energy sector. Unfortunately for investors, it's been a gut-wrenching experience. Over the long-term, there have been many factors as to why its unit price has deteriorated, yet there is no excuse for the most recent selloff in the short-term. Commodity prices are high, with WTI Crude well above $65 per barrel, natural gas above $3.75, and the TSA checkpoint numbers continue to improve, indicating the country continues to reopen. Management at ET has been making the hard decisions from cutting the distribution, which was an unpopular move in the eyes of many investors, to acquiring smaller companies to increase synergies and ET's footprint. ET's Q2 was strong, and their moving in the right direction. I believe there continues to be tremendous upside potential from these levels as its unit price hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels. Investors can enjoy a 6.39% distribution while waiting for future appreciation to occur. ET isn't an investment for everyone, but if you believe traditional energy sources will continue to play an important role in not just the domestic but global energy mix, ET is a strong investment choice.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Comparing Energy Transfer's first six months of operations in 2021 to 2019 prior to the pandemic

Many investors who remained in traditional energy stocks throughout 2020 chalked it up as a bust, took their lumps, and collected whatever distributions rolled in. Over the past two years, energy investors have incurred many headwinds, including commodity price wars, ESG investing increasing, a larger emphasis on renewable energy, harsher political environments, regulation changes, and one of the worst business environments caused by the pandemic. It's been a lot for energy investors to navigate and certainly impacted ET. In the past two years, ET has taken over SemGroup and Enable Midstream, increasing its operational capacity in several areas.

ET had projected that by incorporating SemGroup's assets into its infrastructure, the new footprint would generate more than $170 million of annual run-rate synergies. This will consist of $8 million in commercial and operational synergies, $50 million in financial savings, and $40 million in cost savings. SemGroup's business segments include an export facility, storage, crude and natural gas pipelines, and cryogenic plants. ET didn't pay a single penny in premium for Enable Midstream as they acquired Enable in an all-equity transaction where each unit was valued at $5.86 based on the closing price from 2/12/21. Enable was a bolt-on acquisition as it expanded ET's footprint through complementary assets. Overnight ET has become the dominant player in the Mid-Con region as on a pro-forma basis; ET controls 49% of the 6.7 bcf/d processing capacity in the Mid-Con region. Enable also added 11,700 miles of pipe throughout the Mid-Con region, increasing ET's footprint to 13,600 miles of pipe across this region which is 52.81% more than Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) who is the second largest with 8,900 miles of pipe.

During the pandemic, ET has integrated these two companies into its infrastructure. Keeping in mind that the country is still not operating at full capacity, ET is performing quite well and exceeding where they were in 2019. In 2019 ET had generated $27 billion in total revenue over the first 6-months of operations. Refined product sales accounted for $8.2 billion, crude sales $7.87 billion, NGL sales $4.4 billion, gathering, transportation, and other fees $4.3 billion, natural gas sales $1.73 billion, and other coming in at $497 million. In the first six months of 2021, ET generated $32.1 billion in total revenue, $7.93 billion from refined product sales, crude sales $6.9 billion, NGL sales $6.27 billion, gathering, transportation, and other fees $4.5 billion, natural gas sales $6.1 billion and other coming in at $348 million. Overall, ET's total revenue has increased by $5.1 billion or 18.88% in the first six months of 2021 compared to 2019.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Energy Transfer)

Overall, ET's operating income margin increased from 13.88% to 17.65% from the first six months of 2019 compared to 2021. This helped ET generate $1.92 billion (51.25%) in additional operating income over the same period. These efficiencies also transcended down to net income as ET generated an additional $2.32 billion in net income and increased its net income conversion ratio from 8.85% to 14.66%. Part of ET's revenues and net income was generated from the anomaly in Texas this winter, but that didn't stop management from utilizing the situation to their advantage. In the first half of 2021, ET increased its total current assets by $1.89 billion (29.94%), and its total assets grew by $1.1 billion (1.2%). ET took the opportunity to reduce its long-term debt by $5.81 billion (12.73%) down to $45.61 billion. Overall, ET strengthened its balance sheet in the first six months of operations as its total equity increased by $3.89 billion (12.38%), and its total liabilities decreased by $2.79 billion (4.37%).

(Source: Energy Transfer)

Management's plan is coming together and Q2 2021 solidified this

ET's management probably lost some fans and investors after the distribution was cut, but in my opinion, it was the right move as ET's financial health takes precedence. On the Q3 2020 conference call, ET's CFO, Tom Long, indicated that this reduction would generate approximately $1.7 billion of additional cash flow on an annual basis. Mr. Long explained that this was a proactive decision to accelerate ET's debt reduction as management focuses on a leverage target between 4 - 4.5x and a solid investment-grade rating. Many have commented in my previous articles their disdain for ET's management, especially Kelcy Warren. It's been a long rocky road, but management is following through on their promises and implementing their plan.

During Q2 2021, ET reduced its outstanding debt by approximately $1.5 billion. This was accomplished by allocating cash from operations and proceeds from the recent Series H preferred unit offering. In 2021 ET has reduced its long-term debt by approximately $5.2 billion and strengthened its balance sheet. ET received news that two credit rating agencies affirmed ET's investment-grade ratings and revised ET's outlook from negative to stable due to its improved financial metrics. At the end of Q2, ET's $6 billion revolving credit facilities had an aggregate $5.02 billion of available capacity creating a leverage ratio of 3.14x. ET's metrics continue to improve as distributable cash flow increased from $1.27 billion to $1.39 billion in Q2 2021 compared to 2020. ET's excess cash flow after distributions was approximately $980 million. ET's adjusted EBITDA also increased from $2.44 billion to $2.62 billion over the same period.

[Source: ET]

ET continues to bring new projects online throughout its massive infrastructure. In June, ET commenced joint tariff service to provide crude oil transportation from the Cushing Terminal to their Nederland Terminal. As a byproduct, this provides additional capacity to deliver Powder River and DJ Basin barrels to the Nederland Terminal through the upstream connection with the White Cliffs pipeline. ET can now transport approximately 65,000 barrels per day of oil from the DJ Basin and Cushing area to Nederland. The first phase of this project is fully contracted through third-party shipper contracts. ET made the decision to move forward with phase two based on customer demand which will increase the capacity to 120,000 barrels per day. Investors can expect phase two to be brought online in Q1 of 2022. This extra capacity comes full circle as ET completed its remaining expansions at the LPG facilities at Nederland. ET's Nederland terminal is now capable of exporting approximately 700,000 barrels per day of NGLs. I have been a huge fan of exporting, and when these figures are combined with ET's Marcus Hook Terminal as well as the Mariner West Pipeline, ET is exporting more than 1.1 million barrels per day.

[Source: ET]

ET's Mariner East System witnessed its NGL volumes increase by 15% in Q2 2021. ET expects in Q3 2021, the next phase of the Mariner East project to come online and the final phase in Q4 2021. The Ted Collins Link is expected to come online in Q4 2021, which will provide up to 150,000 barrels per day from West Texas and Nederland to our Houston Terminal of crude oil. ET will also have the capacity to expand this to 300,000 bpd. ET's Permian Bridge project is also expected to come online in Q4 2021, allowing ET to move approximately 115,000 MCF per day of rich gas out of the Midland Basin.

There's a lot for investors to be excited about when looking at the progress ET has made. Even if the market isn't rewarding ET, management is making the right moves. Financially ET is strengthening its balance sheet, reducing leverage, and being more conservative on its growth projects. Operationally ET has expanded into what could be the largest energy infrastructure company in the country. ET has expanded its dominance as a critical exporter of U.S energy and continues to bring projects online as the country gets back to normal. I believe the market has deeply discounted ET, and in 2022 ET will capitalize on a robust economy fueled by infrastructure spending.

[Source: ET]

A prediction of what ET's future looks like

In the first half of 2020, there were 180.78 million people who passed through TSA checkpoints compared to 234.52 million people over the same period in 2021. Overall, these numbers indicate that more people in 2021 are willing to go back to normal daily activities compared to 2020. The graph I constructed below illustrates that air travel is starting to resemble what it looked like in 2019. The world population continues to increase, and 8 billion people are around the corner as we just passed 7,885,777,800 people. The global population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2057. Earlier in the year, the EIA provided their reference case for the domestic energy mix through 2050. Renewables will increase by the largest amount of BTUs, but petroleum and other liquids and natural gas will also increase in their utilization. Traditional energy sources will continue to be a dominant factor in the domestic and global energy mix. The BP Statistical Review of World Energy for 2020 indicated that the U.S. was the #1 oil procuring nation in 2019 with 746.7 million tons, and the United States was also the largest producer of natural gas liquids producing 4.81 million barrels per day.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: TSA)

ET's management has proven that it can operate throughout the worst business environments and made several moves to strengthen its business operationally and financially throughout the pandemic. I believe the equation is simple. The U.S will continue to be the leading producer of traditional energy. The U.S will continue to be a natural exporter of traditional energy, and these energy sources will need to be transported domestically and globally. As the pandemic becomes eradicated, people get back to their normal way of life, increasing the population. I believe more energy will be used daily, which correlates to the EIA's reference case. I believe ET's revenues will increase, and its improved margins will help strengthen its financial metrics.

(Source: EIA)

For the investors that are still sour over the prior distribution reduction, keep in mind ET has used that additional distributable cash flow to improve its balance sheet. Mr. Long did indicate that ET will look to return additional capital to shareholders in the form of unit buybacks and distribution increases once the leverage target is reached. Thanks to ET's good fortune, buybacks and distribution increases could be coming sooner than we know this winter. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a distribution increase in 2022 and get news about planned buybacks. I think under $10 is an attractive price, and now is not the time to sell.

Conclusion

ET made a run on $12 per unit this summer and now fell under the $10 level. Units have not recovered to their pre-pandemic level, although ET is arguably a stronger company both financially and operationally. ET has paid down $5.2 billion in debt, strengthened its balance sheet, and brought additional projects online, increasing its capacity. ET is making impressive progress, and as the world continues to reopen and the population expands, ET should be a beneficiary as increased energy sources travel through its integrated system. I believe if you have a long time horizon, an investment in ET will be rewarded. Today, you are getting a 6% yield to wait, and based on what ET's CFO indicated in Q3 2020, we could see the distribution increase as their financial goals are met.