stevecoleimages/E+ via Getty Images

This month's recap of my taxable dividend growth portfolio will include both July and August. I took the month of July off from writing, as summers are short here in Wyoming, and I wanted to get as much mountain biking and golfing in as I could before it turns cold again.

As the stock market has gone since October 2020 without a pull back of at least 5%, let alone a correction, I am thankful to be a dividend growth investor. While it is nice to see the overall value of my portfolios grow, it's nice not to worry about the market overvaluation and if a significant drop is just over the horizon.

The only benchmark that matters to me is my increase in income from the previous year. The goal for this portfolio is a 10% increase with dividends reinvested and 7% without reinvestment. Since I am not in a distribution phase, I currently reinvest all the distributions. This portfolio doesn't DRIP. However, I reinvest in companies where I find value and that meet my goals.

Typically, reinvestment is in companies that have grown the dividend for at least 15 years, yield about 3%, and have the potential to grow the dividend at 7% annually for the foreseeable future. These companies meet my required dividend growth and safety. The 3% + 7% equals the 10% target income growth of the portfolio. Of course, these are just guidelines.

There are times when I invest in higher-yielding companies with slower growth. Other times I am purchasing lower-yielding faster-growing companies. This year it appears I will be smashing my benchmark, so I am accumulating cash to reinvest in a faster-growing company.

As I review the last couple of months, it's important to note the following:

In 2009 I found Seeking Alpha and the dividend growth community. The strategy resonated with me, and in 2010 I converted my taxable portfolio to dividend growth.

This portfolio is in a taxable account and has been closed to new capital since 2016.

While I report total returns YTD, the goal of the portfolio is to increase the income by 10% annually. So many people are interested in the return that I share it.

The portfolio doesn't DRIP reinvest.

This portfolio represents only a portion of my total investments.

How am I doing in 2021?

My goal for the year is to produce $13,202 in income. I passed this goal with April's projection, and today am projecting a total of $13,437 in revenue for the year. Of course, this is without several months of reinvestments, so the total will most likely be higher still. This amount represents an increase of just under 12% for the year, smashing my goal of 10%!

(source: Wyo Investments)

Thru the end of July, YTD returns on the portfolio are at 20.6%, well ahead of the S&P 500. This is not a goal of the portfolio, however, as the goal is income-based.

Dividend Increases

The summer months are generally a slow time for increase announcements. Since I last updated at the end of May, there have been a few increases. These include Blackstone (BX), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), and Duke Energy (DUK). There was also a welcome surprise announcement from Simon Property Group (SPG).

The two laggards of the group were Walgreens and Duke Energy, with both increasing at about 2%. These were in line with my projections of 2% for both and had no impact on my forward income. I expect Walgreens-Boots to begin ramping up the increases over the next couple of years as they reinvent themselves and pay down debt. Otherwise, with such a low growth rate, I would consider swapping my position for a faster-growing dividend, as they are one of the few companies I can sell without taking a significant capital gains hit.

I thought there was a chance we might see an increase from SPG this year, given their positive financial reports. So when they declared a 7.7% increase towards the end of June, I was ecstatic! I had projected no increase for Simon this year, and meeting my 7% dividend growth target was a big boost. Even though SPG is an undersized position and only accounts for 1.4% of my income, it's always good to see the 7%+ increases!

J.M. Smucker has turned in strong results so far in 2021, so it was not a huge surprise when they raised the dividend by 10% in July. However, my projection for the year was only 5%, as the last few years, the company has been uninspiring, and its dividend growth rate was decelerating. Hopefully, this increase will get them back on track as the 5-yr dividend growth rate stood at 6.3% before this raise.

Finally, we come to Blackstone. BX is a problematic company to project in a dividend growth portfolio. I purchased it a long time ago as strictly a high dividend company, but it is a misfit in my portfolio after converting from a partnership. Its variable dividend confuses many people, so I like to compare each quarter to the previous year. The first two quarters of the year saw increases of about 80% from a year earlier, and the third quarter didn't disappoint with a nearly 90% increase from third quarter 2020. This year has been quite a turnaround from the declining dividends of the past few years.

Expected Increases in August

There is only one expected increase this month, but it's a big one. Altria (MO) makes up 12.7% of the total income in this portfolio. I have only projected a 2% dividend growth for Altria, but 5% isn't out of the picture based on the results this year. I was projecting low given the fiasco with JUUL and the overpaying for Cronos (CRON).

(source: Wyo Investments)

With the company making up such a large portion of my income, any raise above my 2% projection significantly impacts my income. I have written in detail about why Altria is such a prominent position in the past. But, generally, it stems from holding it before the Altria – Philip Morris International (PM) spin and accumulating at the March 2009 lows. The fact that it still represents nearly the same percentage of income today as it did in 2011 is a testament to how fast they have managed to grow the dividend. This is shown in the above chart.

Sales and Purchases

Over the past couple of months, there have been no sales in this portfolio. This isn't surprising, as I average less than two sales per year. Most sales are generally from acquisitions. However, this year I did make a couple due to inflated values. I don't foresee any sales for the remainder of the year, however.

In June, I finished building out my position in Prudential (PRU). Generally, I'm not particularly eager to hold positions that are less than 1% of the portfolio, so starting a new position with dividends as they come in requires committing to buying whatever the price does. When I began purchasing PRU, the price was about $90, and I bought up to $107. I ended up with an average price of $101.20, and it is still one of the smallest positions in my portfolio. I would consider adding more at a price close to $90.

For July, I was accumulating dividends. My recent philosophy has been to reinvest dividends as soon as possible. However, as bargains are evaporating quickly right now, I want to be able to initiate a new position quickly and not have to string it over several months as I did with Prudential.

What's on Tap for August?

As with July, I am accumulating dividends. I would consider adding to both Altria and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) if both didn't already contribute large percentages of my income. The only other company that I currently hold that I see as a potential add is Lockheed Martin (LMT). However, even though LMT is a relative bargain, I still believe better yields will appear over the next couple of years.

(source: Wyo Investments)

I hope to initiate a position in either a consumer discretionary, industrial, or consumer staples company, as these are underrepresented in my income with this portfolio, as shown in the above chart. (Excluding MO and PM). There are a few companies I have been watching, although these appear to be turning around the last few weeks. These include Kroger (KR), Best Buy (BBY), and Lowe's (LOW).

Given that I have met my goal for 2021, I am focusing on faster-growing dividends with at least a 2% yield. Several of my largest income contributors have slow dividend growth rates. Offsetting these is a priority to continue meeting my goals in the upcoming years.