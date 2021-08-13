OlafSpeier/iStock via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been one of my most successful stock picks.

In my bullish December article, I highlighted that the company has at least ~13% upside assuming the conservative DCF analysis assumptions coupled with a generous yield of around 4.5% and fine dividend durability. Spurred by the capital rotation, the stock price rose by over 28%, from $39 in December to above $50 in April.

But then, the rally stalled, and all the gains were wiped out. As of August 13, the stock is trading at almost the same price as at the time when my previous article was published. Even EPS and revenue beats did not stop the share price from sliding. This raises two essential questions: what happened and is the bullish thesis still intact?

In short, mostly yes. The thesis is alive and well, and the updated conservative discounted cash flow model shows that the stock is around 30% undervalued.

However, there are a few nuances. Certainly, at the moment, I am less confident in SWM's dividend durability than I was half a year ago since its cash flows, capital efficiency, and financial position all have vulnerabilities now. For a broader context, its Dividend Safety grade is D-, partly due to the elevated level of borrowings, while the Quant Rating is Bearish. I will explain all these below in the article.

Now, I would like to highlight four essential things investors in SWM should pay attention to right now.

First, SWM continues to grow inorganically transforming itself into a more cyclical company and reducing the impact of tobacco-related revenues (and their possible decline going forward amid falling smoking rates) on the top line. However, given the ~22% share price decline after the announcement that the Scapa acquisition had been completed made on April 15, the market is skeptical about the deal. Interestingly, when the offer was initially announced in end-January, investor reaction was overall positive as the stock inched higher.

And by the way, in January, the market had already known that the deal would be financed with debt. The company shared details on the estimated leverage (between 4x and 4.5x) in the press release.

Second, in the wake of the deal, its net debt has risen meteorically creating an enterprise value problem. I will discuss its implications on the dividend durability below.

Third, unexpectedly tight supply and inflation had adversely impacted margins; as a consequence, the net operating cash flow dropped to a 5-year low.

And fourth, despite all these, the stock's intrinsic value is still grossly above the current price. In the base case that assumes a rather weak operating cash flow margin, the stock is ~30% undervalued.

Now let us discuss all these in greater depth.

The Scapa acquisition and its impact on the balance sheet

The Scapa acquisition is perfectly aligned with SWM's long-term diversification strategy. The company does not want to suffer from the imminent decline of the cigarette industry, the primary customer of its Engineered Papers segment. Thus, it invests in the inorganic growth of the Advanced Materials & Structures division. As a part of its strategy, Schweitzer-Mauduit acquired Britain-based Scapa. The company has a large portfolio of products for advanced wound care, consumer wellness, and medical device fixation for the healthcare end-market as well as high-performance adhesive systems, cable tapes, etc. for the industrial end-market. The firm has already largely contributed to SWM's sales securing an almost 49% growth rate in Q2. The AMS segment, which now reflects its results, was up by 90% (18% organically).

At first glance, the deal looks like a grossly positive development. Then why the share price has been sliding after the completion of the acquisition? As I said above, investors knew about its implications for SWM's balance sheet (and valuation) in January. This is a question I cannot give a precise answer to. The market is not always efficient. But what I can say for sure is that what you see on this chart is the enterprise value problem.

What happened? The deal was financed with debt (there are more details on pages 12 and 20 of the Form 10-Q). As a consequence, Debt/Equity rose to over 194% vs. ~95% before. While EBITDA suffered from inflation and rose only insignificantly, the enterprise value surged because the cash position changed only marginally and did not offset the impact of debt. That is why after the publication of the Q2 report, the multiple jumped to above 11.4x.

The takeaway is that after the acquisition of Scapa, SWM became much more expensive. That is why I recommend using the debt-adjusted earnings yield instead of P/E, which ignores borrowings.

Speaking about the traditional P/E, it has also risen, partly because of the acquisition-related expenses and partly because of inflation.

So, in my view, the share price decline can be explained by the fact that the market has been pushing the EV/EBITDA multiple back to single digits.

What was also inside the Q2 results

There were a plethora of positive surprises inside the Q2 report. A few negatives are also worth highlighting.

First, the reported revenues were up by 49% (11% organically) as the AMS revenues rose by 90% and the EP revenues increased by 4%. The growth could be even more impressive, but supply limitations had taken their toll. Let me quote the CEO from the earnings call,

In round numbers, if we had unlimited access to raw materials, we could have generated up to $10 million of additional sales in our transportation business.

On the negative side, as expenses like pulp costs which, in turn, were impacted by the lumber price rally, soared, margins took a dive.

The silver lining is that SWM, precisely like other companies that suffered from the compression of margins, has been increasing prices. As it assured on slide 4,

Aggressive price increases expected to mitigate inflationary pressures in 2H:21.

Updating DCF model assumptions

My updated DCF model relies on the 10-year discounted cash flows for the August 2021-August 2031 period. I have factored in the Q3, Q4 2021, and 2022 analyst revenue estimates that reflect the material contribution from the Scapa deal. I also again assumed that SWM will be capable of growing its revenues at a 2% rate every year from 2023 to 2031.

Now a few remarks on profitability.

Though the Scapa acquisition had a very tangible impact on the Q2 net revenues, its consequences for profits and cash flows were mixed. At least, we cannot say if it was accretive regarding margins, for now, as the Q2 EBITDA, operating income, and cash flow were rather bleak but mostly due to inflation.

So, as a precaution, I reduced the net OCF margin in my base-case model from 15.7% used in December (a 10-year median) to just 11% (the LTM level). Anyway, I hope the LTM cash flow decline was a one-off fluctuation caused by the inflation-induced steep increase in raw materials costs and margin compression. The capital intensity was 3% for the whole period.

The cost of equity is probably too high, 8.5%, because of the 2% risk-free rate, but I like to establish a margin of safety. And again, the terminal value accounted for just 50% of the implied equity value. Why this is important? Because when the percentage is, for instance, over 70%, it means an investor is likely too confident about a company's performance in the distant future, which is simply impossible to predict accurately.

So, this grossly conservative model returns a $50 implied equity value per share, which means SWM is ~30% undervalued.

Remarks on dividend sustainability

As we have updated FCF estimates, we can also draw conclusions regarding the dividend coverage. My analysis shows that even assuming low CFFO and FCF margins, SWM will be capable of covering the dividends paid almost 2x or close to 2.1x in 2022-2024. At the same time, I do not expect DPS growth due to high leverage. Analysts have the same opinion.

Final thoughts

In sum, it is hard to defend a stock that has a Bearish Quant rating and Cash Return on Total Capital slightly above 8%. However, as I elaborated above, SWM remains undervalued, and it deserves an over 11x EV/EBITDA. Besides, its dividend should be well-covered by FCFE going forward. My rating remains bullish.