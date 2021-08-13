cokada/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

There is an opportunity to buy a business growing at a rate of 40% EBITDA in the next two years, at 18.7x EV/EBITDA'21 (Forecasted). This opportunity appeared due to the unrealistic expectations of analysts for Q2 2021, who did not take into account the merger with the hyper-casual games studio, which caused ARPU indicators to decrease.

Apple's (AAPL) privacy policy also led to a drop in the company's quotes. The new policy allows you to quickly disable trackers in applications, which kills the market for personalized advertising. But Zynga (ZNGA) prepared for this by buying Chartboost, an advertising platform with 700 million active users and 90 billion auctions per month. Zynga has become more vertically integrated.

Despite the strong reaction of investors and the sales of shares, we consider the fall as an opportunity to get shares of an excellent company at an attractive price.

Business model

Zynga is an American mobile game developer. About 10% of the world's population play its games every month. The company has released and supports 236 games on iOS and 181 games on Android.

Zynga operates on a free-to-play model. The game is free, but it has its currency, which can be earned by completing missions, buying with real money, or watching partners' ads.

Zynga enters into partnerships where banner ads and surveys are conducted in the game.

The company also has a gaming platform at Zynga.com. It hosts Zynga games and third-party games. The platform displays Facebook (FB) ads and publishes paid reviews and the profit is split between Zynga and Facebook.

Popular games:

Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells

Zynga Poker

Words with Friends

FarmVille

M&A activity

Zynga, as one of the largest independent players in the mobile games market, is constantly involved in mergers and acquisitions. From 2008 to date, Zynga has purchased 29 different studios.

2021

Zynga intends to expand its games on PC and consoles. To that end, the company bought Echtra Games, headed by Max Schaefer, one of the creators of the first parts of Diablo. The first cross-platform games may appear as early as the end of 2021.

Zynga also completed the acquisition of the Chartboost advertising platform for $250 million, which is important due to the latest privacy changes on the iOS platform. Chartboost has 700 million monthly users and hosts over 90 billion advertising auctions per month. By the end of the year, Zynga intends to acquire StarLark, a Chinese game studio, and Golf Rival franchise, for $525 million.

Zynga is actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to increase its market share. Meanwhile, the company focuses not only on studios with innovative projects, but also on strong teams and technologies. This approach allows Zynga to create better games and diversify its portfolio of the games across different segments.

How does the company make money?

Most of the company's revenue is generated by the mobile games segment:

Source: company's data

Zynga distributes games not only on mobile but also by its service, Zynga.com - web games:

Source: company's data

Source: company's data

Most of Zynga's revenue comes from the United States:

Source: company's data

Zynga Development Prospects

Zynga is actively reorganizing its portfolio to maintain explosive growth and market share.

Prospects for the development of mobile games

According to Newzoo, mobile games are developing at a fast pace and their share of the wider video game market is only increasing:

Source: Newzoo

According to Statista, one of the most important criteria for a user's choice of games is the simplicity of the gameplay and fast performance - players don't want to spend a lot of time learning the mechanics of the game. An equally important factor is quick achievements in the game - the user wants to receive some bonuses from simple tasks. Mobile games fully satisfy the needs of users.

Newzoo predicts 22.3% annual growth in mobile games revenue through 2022.

Revenue from mobile games consists of several components:

Growth in the number of new players

According to Newzoo, there is an increase in the number of new players on the market:

Source: Newzoo

However, revenue growth is not driven by an increase in the total number of players but by an increase in the number of active users. According to Newzoo, it will be 7% annually until 2022.

ARPU growth

According to SG Analytics, each person has spent an average of 40% more time playing mobile games. This increase is primarily due to lockdowns, self-isolation, and social distancing in most countries of the world.

Now we can observe a repetition of the spring events with an increase in the number of cases of the virus infections and tightening of restrictions on movement. Many large employers asked their employees to work remotely in the summer, when COVID began to decline, it only supported the temporary trend of the growth of mobile games. Moreover, the trend will continue until the world gets rid of COVID, according to the forecasts of many experts - by the beginning of 2022. ARPU is predicted to grow by 13.3% annually by 2022.

Revenue growth in in-game advertising

The increase in the amount of time spent by the user in mobile games has the greatest impact on ad revenue within mobile games. Free-to-play games often show ads to players and the number of impressions depends on the time spent playing the game. Also, in-game advertising, according to Million Insights, is one of the main attraction channels, as it helps track the user's geolocation and target ads to a competitive group of people. Besides games, users spend most of their time on video services, messaging, and online shopping. In-game advertising integrates effectively with these segment applications.

As segments of the main mobile game advertisers, the total number of users and the time spent in them is growing; Million Insights predicts ad revenue growth by 19.5% annually by 2025.

Zynga's position in the mobile games market

Zynga has great growth prospects through acquisitions of other well-known studios in the market. Such acquisitions increase the number of active users and enhance the synergy between products. With the new M&A deals and overall market-level growth, we predict an increase in Zynga's share of the mobile gaming segment:

Source: Newzoo, author's projections

Zynga's Financial forecast

We expect further revenue growth in both segments due to:

Long-term mergers and acquisitions of other studios;

A short-term reflection of the financial performance of Chartboost;

Growing synergy between different studios;

Access to other platforms - PCs and consoles.

Source: Company data, author's projections

Operating costs

After the merger in 2019 with Small Giant Games, Zynga's operating costs increased significantly relative to its revenue, leading the company to an operating loss. But Zynga is building up synergy between different teams; so, we expect a significant improvement in the gross margin of the business.

Remaining costs

The same effect will extend to marketing costs. However, development and administrative costs will not be weighed down as they include employee salaries and new studio purchases.

EBITDA

We expect Zynga to generate an EBITDA of $1,158 million based on the results of the year 2023:

Source: Company data, author's projections

Shares fall 20%: let us give you some background

After the release of the financial statements, despite the record revenue and EBITDA, Zynga shares fell by more than 20%. This was because investors had overestimated the impact of Apple's new privacy policy. In Q2, Zynga felt this effect. Despite the sharp increase in the number of users from 164 to 205 million people, the average ticket per user from the game fell by 48% YoY, and from advertising by 28% YoY.

To a greater extent, this decline was due to the sharp rise in the popularity of hyper-casual games from Rollic, which did not make a difference in the amount of revenue per user. At the same time, all Zynga franchises continue to break the records. Moreover, Zynga continues to buy new studios. Next in line are the Chinese studio StarLark and the Golf Rival franchise, which in total attracted over 1 million players in July and earned more than $5 million per month.

What about the Apple's privacy policy?

In the iOS 14.5 update, Apple released a feature that allowed the user to seamlessly prevent an app from using any data about them. When downloading a game, the user is asked a question as whether they want to allow or deny the use of their activity in the application. According to marketing agencies, about 70% of users will refuse an application to track their actions. Previously, tracking could be turned off in the privacy settings, but only 15% of all people used it.

First of all, it beats the personalized advertising market since when the application is allowed to track actions, the unique device identifier (IDFA) is also read.

Since this innovation, most of the participants in online advertising are lost, and the entire market is estimated at 350 billion dollars, of which 80 billion goes to the main monetizer of "free" data - Facebook.

Apple benefits from this by starting to earn money on its advertising platform. It will also force the developers to increase the proportion of in-app paid content that Apple earns by 15% or 30%.

Because of this, Zynga bought the advertising platform Chartboost for $250 million. Chartboost allows Zynga to increase its online advertising market share and set up vertical integration between the platform and the company's games.

Valuation and conclusion

Zynga is a strong game studio that grows both due to its games, and through acquisitions of other studios. The company is currently experiencing temporary inconveniences from Apple's new policy. For that reason, Zynga bought the advertising platform Chartboost to enhance the vertical integration of games and ads.

Zynga does not stop acting and does not stop at mobile games. Zynga intends to bring its games to PC and consoles; so, the company bought Echtra Games, which is headed by Max Schaefer, one of the creators of the first parts of Diablo. The first cross-platform games may appear as early as the end of 2021.

We use target multiple EV/EBITDA'2023 of 19x and 13% annual discount rate. The target multiple is a result of average historical company's multiple adjusted for growth rate.

Despite strong investor backlash and sell-off, we see the drop as an opportunity to buy the shares of a great company at an attractive price and maintain BUY status with a target price of $15.7/share.

Risks

One of the company's major risks is its ability to successfully synergize between its classic big franchises and the small hyper-casual games Rollic and Peak. The former has been making money steadily for a long time, while the latter is growing rapidly in terms of users, but brings little money to the company. As a result, the ARPU of the company is significantly reduced.

The second risk is the actions to optimize costs in connection with Apple's new privacy policy. Non-personalized ads are cheaper than personalized ads, which puts pressure on the company's revenue. However, in Q2 2021, the company was able to optimize its costs to strengthen its EBITDA position.

The third risk is the small-capitalization of the company, due to which there is increased volatility in share prices.