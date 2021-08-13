Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is one of our oldest positions. Through the highs and the lows, we have watched the company diversify from a silver streaming company to a multi metals streaming and royalty company. While it is certainly not the largest operator in the space, there is room for growth. With the price of precious metals having rebounded since the pandemic lows, and normalizing again, we believe shares are a buy especially following the just reported earnings this evening. The threat of inflation is pressing, and a debate rages as to whether inflation is transitory, or something deeper. In either case, this bodes well for the metals. And, given Wheaton's diversification, it stands to benefit from reopening for its more industrial oriented streams. In this column we check back in on the performance of the company, and why we continue to like the stock.

Perhaps the first reason that we like the company and the stock here is that management just approved a dividend hike of 7%. The company will now pay a dividend of $0.15 per quarter going forward. While this translates to a 1.4% yield which is not high, we like the fact that the dividend is growing again, and we see there being room for improvement. We want to point out that this is the fourth consecutive quarter in which Wheaton has raised the dividend.

Another reason we like the stock here is that metals prices have rebounded, driving revenues significantly higher on a comparable basis. In the just reported quarter this evening, revenue came in at $330 million which was a huge 33% increase from Q2 2020. This was due primarily to a 24% increase in the average realized gold equivalent price. Further, there was also more ounces sold. There was a 7% increase in the number of gold equivalent ounces sold.

A third reason we like Wheaton Precious Metals is margin power. Folks, the margins here are absolutely solid. Average cash costs $444 per gold equivalent ounce. Now this is higher than a year ago, make no mistake, as Q2 2020 saw $396 per gold equivalent ounce. However, given the price of metals being much higher than 2020, we saw a cash operating margin of $1,426 per gold equivalent ounce sold, an increase of 29% over last year. This is impressive.

A fourth and important reason we really like the stock here is that the company's balance sheet is in solid condition. Right now they have $235 million cash, and have no debt on its revolving credit facility. Cash flow in 2021 is a new record of $449 million. The company is basically firing on all cylinders here, and we like owning shares.

Finally, the company continues to bring new deals online. The company announced the Fenix Gold project:

"On July 20, 2021, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") to enter into a precious metals purchase agreement ("PMPA") in connection with the Fenix Gold project located in Chile. Under the terms of the proposed Fenix PMPA, the Company will acquire 6% of the gold production until 90,000 ounces have been delivered and 4% of the gold production until 140,000 ounces have been delivered, after which the stream drops to 3.5% for the life of mine."

This adds to the many projects the company currently has. By our account, the company has nearly 25 projects under way, and a half dozen deals in development.

The stock is not without risk of course. Shares could be crushed if gold and silver plummet even lower than their 2021 lows. WPM and other stocks in the space are highly levered to the price of metals as their earnings and revenues are so deeply tied to the price of metals as their margins are directly impacted by such pricing. Further, there is immense competition in the space, as there are other royalty and streaming companies competing to provide miners with much needed capital at the most favorable terms. As such, WPM may find it difficult to bring new deals online or may have to take less than ideal terms.

Take home

We believe shares are still a buy. The dividend continues to be raised. More deals are coming on line. The price of metals continues to be relatively strong, despite being volatile. While competition is stiff, we believe this stock deserves a place in your long-term portfolio in the precious metals portion of your portfolio.