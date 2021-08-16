gsmudger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last month, we observed that defense contract awards for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) during the first six months of the year had declined by $3.4 billion when excluding so called IDIQs (Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contracts). These numbers are included in our overall assessment of the defense contract announcements, but since these awards are more optional in nature and require task or delivery orders to start adding to the backlog it makes sense to not always include them. In this report, I will have a look at the contract awards in July and show that contract value booked dropped further but values are still trending upwards.

Figure 1: Defense Contracts Lockheed Martin July 2021 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

At first sight, it seems that Lockheed Martin secured $3.5 billion worth of contracts in July 2021, which is $2.6 billion lower compared to the previous month. This decline can largely be attributed to the F-35 receiving less contracts in July than it did in June. During the month we added a new contract class to the Defense Contracts Monitor as Lockheed Martin received a contract for which it has to compete for each order with other awardees. During the month these "to compete" contracts as well as IDIQs skewed the picture quite a bit. If we remove these contract types, contract value declined from $5.1 billion to $1.1 billion.

This decline is primarily due to declines in the following programs:

F-35 with a contract inflow decline of $2.4 billion. Space-Base Infrared System with a contract inflow decline of $1 billion. CH-53K heavy transport helicopter with a contract inflow decline of $820 million.

Funds obligated also declined, from $2.1 billion to $1 billion, which can largely be explained by lower funds obligated for the F-35 and CH-53K.

During the month, the biggest contract announcement was valued at $2.4 billion, but that contract for site security services, range modernization and operations, event planning and execution, and information technology service management for the National Cyber Range Complex is a contract for which various companies will have to compete for each order. That means that for the chunk of the value in July, there's no contribution to the backlog and no certainty on any amount of the value that Lockheed Martin will eventually win.

During the month there was no real highlight platform that raked in a significant share of the contract value. Rather, various platforms received contracts valued up to $250 million. For the Mk 41 VLS, which is a shipborne vertical launching system for rapid-fire capability, Lockheed Martin received a contract for 70 modules and ancillary equipment for DDG 51-class destroyers and FFG 62-class frigates in a contract valued $231.4 million.

For the F-35, Lockheed Martin received 5 contracts with a combined value of $180.3 million:

A $23 million contract to integrate a Foreign Military Sales customer into the F-35 program.

A $9.5 million contract to support fitting of 16 Operational Data Integrated Network Base kits.

A $31.1 million contract to procure 190 parachutes and 56 drag chute systems.

A $37 million contract to procure special tooling and test equipment for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter production line.

A $39 million contract to improve electronic attack capabilities.

For the M142 HIMARS, two contracts valued $172.9 million were received. The first contract was valued $160.5 million for production of launchers and support requirements followed by a $12.4 million for training equipment. During the month other contracts received were a $108.8 million for AEGIS modernization, a $98 million contract for missiles for the Army Tactical Missile Systems Guided Missile and Launching Assembly Service Life Extension Program (ATACMS/GLA SLEP) and a $48.8 million contract for 11 processors and 12 infrared receivers for the F/A-18 infrared search and track system.

Compared to the same month last year, contract value dropped from $17.8 billion to $3.5 billion. However, when we exclude parts of the contracts that do not directly add to the backlog the value declined only from $2.7 billion to $1.1 billion. This is driven by a $15 billion IDIQ for the C-130 in July 2020 and the "to compete" contract in July 2021. Obligated funds dropped from $2.6 billion to $1.1 billion, which is in line with the regular contract value booked during the months. It is, however, also interesting and probably more interesting to look how the year-to-date figures are developing compared to last year. The value of the contracts dropped from $48.1 billion to $30.1 billion, which again is driven by the IDIQ for the C-130. Only counting the regular values of the contracts, the value declined from $31.2 billion to $26.4 billion meaning that the value gap compared to last year is now nearly $5 billion. This is, however, no reason to worry as the $26.4 billion in value booked so far this year still is higher than the $21.2 billion booked in 2018 and the $19.7 billion booked in 2019. Obligated funds dropped from $22.7 billion last year to $10.1 billion this year, which also trails the $12.7 billion in 2018 and the $14 billion in 2019.

Conclusion

During the month, we saw contract value decline sequentially as well as year-over-year. What's interesting is that almost each month, using the Defense Contracts Monitor, we can attribute declines or increases to a handful platforms. So, there's no broad value decline across the product portfolio. Instead, contract value differences are often caused by timing of bigger contracts. Even with a year of declining contract value, there absolutely is no reason to worry as Lockheed Martin can lean on a backlog valued $140 billion which is massive.

Lockheed Martin has a strong portfolio to keep booking contracts. The F-35 remains a top contributor to the contract value, but we're also seeing Lockheed Martin positioning itself for next generation projects with contracts for the Next Generation Interceptor and the successor of the Space Based Infrared System.