AgJunction Inc. (AJXGF) CEO Dr. M. Brett McMickell on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. M. Brett McMickell - President and CEO

Cheryne Lowe - Interim CFO

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Sales in the second quarter were challenging as expected, but we anticipate delivering a strong second half to the year, thanks to our team's continued hard work in executing on our strategy. We are making progress in our 3 key areas of focus, delivering on OEM and VAR partnerships, flexibility through modularization and disciplined capital resource management.

Recent examples of our success in executing our strategy include the newly announced partnership with Komatsu to be the provider of technology for autonomous operations of their dump truck, the partnership with Bosch on their NEVONEX platform, our most recent successful patent enforcement settlement, and our announcement of 3 new patents being issued this quarter. I'll share more on these developments, but first, I want to share the topics for today's call.

First, I'll discuss our approach to off-road autonomy using automated modules to address the needs of our OEM and VAR customers. Second, I'll provide an update on our e-commerce channel. And lastly, I'll provide an update on the growth of our intellectual property portfolio and discuss our final settlement with Ag Leader.

Last year, we launched a strategic focus on modularizing our products to support a wide range of original equipment manufacturers and value-added resellers. Our modularization approach positions us for growth in the indirect channel by supporting customers at different levels of the autonomous journey from guidance to full autonomy. Our portfolio includes patented IP in key areas such as autosteering, automatic turns, multiple machine coordination, obstacle detection and sensor fusion. Modularization also allows us to support different integration strategies from factory install to aftermarket retrofit kits.

The strength of our modularization approach to support different levels of automation from guidance to autonomy is illustrated in our engagement with Komatsu, the industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment for the construction, mining, utilities, forestry and industrial markets. We previously worked with Komatsu on integrating customized autosteering into multiple vehicles for agricultural use. Following the success of those solutions, Komatsu awarded our wholly owned subsidiary, Novariant, a new contract to develop a general purpose automation retrofit kit for Komatsu that supports autonomous operation of their dump trucks.

Our engineers are hard at work, starting with Phase 1 of this project, which entails developing a proof-of-concept system that demonstrates safe operation using Novariant's advanced obstacle detection and avoidance algorithms. We look forward to building on our strong relationship with Komatsu. The flexible modular solutions we provide give our OEM and VAR customers the building blocks they need to rapidly meet the growing and changing needs of our customers in the off-road market. We've done a great job meeting the needs of our customers using connected modularization -- or connected modularization approach.

Our modularization and strong IP position allow us to continue building, developing, improving and deploying the building blocks for autonomy without sacrificing our ability to support the aftermarket. Working with both OEM and VAR customers, AgJunction provides retrofit kits such as the kits being developed for Komatsu that allow customers to save a lot of money by extending the lifespan of their existing off-road vehicles. We work with a great set of OEM and VAR partners that have large customer bases across the world that will be able to take advantage of our modularized retrofit approach.

As mentioned in our last earnings call, we've been working on reorganizing our VAR partnerships around a hub-and-spoke model. With this new structure, we are leveraging our partnerships with larger regional VARs across the globe to provide integrated systems built on our automation modules. Since launching the model last quarter, we've established new agreements with partners and regions that we haven't historically had much market share, resulting in growth of our customer base. We expect growth in the quarters to come as more customers around the world are able to buy from our new VARs.

In addition to providing flexibility to our customers, our modularization approach allows us the flexibility to easily connect with third-party solutions. Right now, the precision farming market is extremely fragmented. Mixed with the fact that advances in automation and technology are happening every day, it's difficult for farmers who are already working long hours to figure out which solutions are best for them, and to implement them. To solve this problem, we think a Roku for precision farming is needed. We believe that AgJunction can fulfill this role by integrating support for a range of third-party services that exist in the fragmented precision farming market today as well as third-party services currently under development.

We are excited by the opportunities that the growing precision farming market is creating, and are confident in our ability to be the connecting solution that empowers farmers across the world. In the second quarter, we are pleased to announce our collaboration with Bosch by joining the NEVONEX partner network. Through this partnership, we will be integrating NEVONEX into our hardware modules with the goal of providing our customers with the flexibility to operate, connect and manage their farms more efficiently. This collaboration will allow us to work towards helping our customers deploy and connect to a range of automated processes from leading seed and crop companies. NEVONEX increases the addressable market of our automation modules and highlights the flexibility of our automated solution.

In the future, we believe this partnership as well as others we are working on will aid in connecting our products to a broad range of third-party systems, thus, empowering farmers with easy-to-use and connected technology.

Next, I'd like to provide an update on our e-commerce channel and the overall market conditions. Our e-commerce website, handsfreefarm.com, is seeing strong sales momentum with 178% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter. We expect continued growth in the back half of the year, especially as we go into harvest season in North America. Additionally, as we noted last quarter, we've expanded our e-commerce product offering to Australia. During our initial preorder phase, we saw interest in the Wheelman platform amongst Australian farmers.

And I'm pleased to say that the Australian eStore is now fully launched, and product is shipping to Australia.

As we sell more products to our direct channel, it means an increasing number of farmers are realizing the benefits of precision autosteering whether farmers are using our Wheelman HP, our Wheelman Pro HP, our Wheelman Flex HP, Wheelman Pro or Wheelman Flex, they are improving their bottom line by reducing equipment, operating hours, labor costs and input costs. While our strategy continues to be focused on our indirect channel and selling through our OEM and VARs, we are proud of the success that we've had in our direct channel, and appreciate the valuable feedback that we've gained from farmers purchasing through this channel as we continue to innovate, we are using the insights gathered to drive the next generation of solutions for both of our channels.

Now let's talk about what we're seeing in the broader Ag market. In the past few quarters, we've seen increasing number of farmers in the U.S., Canada and Australia, reinvesting in their businesses. As a result, we continue to see steady demand for our -- steady demand in our direct channel. The increase in demand for our e-commerce and aftermarket VAR channels has been great, especially as we wait for the OEM customers to launch new platforms into the market. Unfortunately, while we're seeing gradual increase in spending from OEMs, the world's largest trade fair for agricultural machinery, Agritechnica, recently announced that it will not be held until Q1 2022, which will likely cause some OEMs to delay launching new products until next year.

Overall, the launch delays remain challenging and will continue to impact our revenue, profitability and cash flow in the near term. Despite this, we remain confident in the work that we're doing and expect that we'll see the recovery starting in the second half of this year.

Supply chains continue to be disrupted with constraints in manufacturing and logistics. Early in the pandemic, we committed to investing in our inventory to guard against uncertainty in the supply chain. We continue to carry higher levels of inventory than we have historically, giving us confidence that we'll be able to fulfill our orders for the second half of the year. Additionally, during this quarter, we moved to in-sourcing our warehousing. We are now doing all of our installation kitting and shipping at our newly leased warehouse in Tempe, Arizona.

Overall, we believe we've taken the right steps to mitigate supply chain challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19.

The last topic that I want to discuss today is our IT portfolio and the final settlement in our litigation with Ag Leader. We continue to strengthen our IP portfolio with a new patented technology aligned with our strategy. During the quarter, we announced 3 new patents. In the U.S., the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the company a new patent titled Low Cost Implement Positioning.

Then in Australia, we were granted 2 new patents, including Kate Turn Path Controller and Single Mode Implement Steering. Since quarter end, AgJunction has been awarded additional patents as well. These patents cover important aspects of our new offerings as well as our legacy products. Our regular patent application and issuances demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the best IP-protected autonomy solutions available.

As for our litigation with Ag Leader, we are pleased that a little over a month ago, we announced final settlement. As a reminder, back in November of 2020 we sued Ag Leader for patent infringement and breach of contract. In March of 2021, we agreed to participate in nonbinding mediation. And then in July, we announced that we reached an agreement to settle the patent infringement and breach of contract lawsuit. Per the terms of the final settlement, Ag Leader will pay the company a prepaid and ongoing royalty in exchange for nonexclusive license to our extensive patent portfolio.

We remain committed to protecting our products and customers through new patent filings and court enforcement, if necessary.

In summary, our modularization approach is allowing us to grow our indirect channel by supporting the different levels of automation from guidance to full autonomy. Our e-commerce channel continues to show strong year-over-year growth, and we continue to strengthen our IP portfolio.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Cheryne to go over the second quarter results. Cheryne?

Cheryne Lowe

Thank you, Brett. Diving into our results. Total revenue in the second quarter was $3.4 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease is primarily attributed to reduced volume from a North American VAR customer that alleged to -- that breached the supply agreement with AgJunction and infringed certain of its patent. This decrease was somewhat offset by higher e-commerce sales and increased revenues in APAC from nonrecurring engineering revenue.

Breaking down sales by geographic region. Sales in EMEA improved to $0.6 million compared to $0.5 million in the year ago period. Sales in the Americas were $2 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year period. Sales in APAC increased 177% to $0.7 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin in the second quarter increased 490 basis points to 45.2% compared to 40.3% in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement is primarily due to a onetime adjustment relating to inventory carrying charges in the second quarter of 2020. Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 was $3.5 million compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was attributed to higher R&D costs resulting from the amortization of prior year capitalized projects and higher sales and marketing expenses, somewhat offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss in the second quarter was $2 million or $0.02 a share compared to a net loss of $1.3 million or $0.01 a share in the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA in the second quarter was negative $1.1 million compared to negative $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Moving to our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter totaled $5.8 million compared to $6.8 million at the end of 2020. Apart from a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, we do not have any debt.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

Bill Nicklin

Can you hear me?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

We can, Bill.

Bill Nicklin

I was looking at the change in revenues from the first quarter to the second quarter. And I think it's like a 35%, 36% increase. Is that seasonality? Is it Ag Leader effect lessening? Or is it an evidence of overall progress?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Well, I think we're continuing to make progress. I mean it's attributed to a couple of things. As Cheryne said, we -- and as I said in my remarks, we've seen strong growth in the e-commerce channel. And that e-commerce channel, if you recall, I mean, that's our direct access to the farmer. So as the farmer settlement increases and they invest in their businesses, that's our most direct link to the farmer growth.

But we're also growing our hub-and-spoke model and increasing the number of VARs and filling in for some of the revenue loss that we saw due to the litigation and the loss of the 1 VAR. So I think that explains and we're looking -- I mean, we've got some new VARs that we just recently signed up. So we are going to continue with the hub-and-spoke model and further expand our global reach and our customer base.

Bill Nicklin

All right. So I guess that's a way of saying that the VAR, the North American VAR had maybe a similar impact on both the first and the second quarter, and indirect and similar revenues picked up in the second quarter from the first quarter.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Correct.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. If I look at the R&D spending in the first 6 months, it was about 50% of revenues. So that's a lot of money compared to revenues. But how do you see this playing out? Are we going to be able to maintain this level of spending?

And if so, I guess that would be facilitated by the growth you're looking for in the second half of the year and on into next year?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. Right now, we're in a very interesting phase with a lot of opportunity in precision ag. And we're working with our OEM partners, in particular, to continue to develop, integrate and deploy the technology. So through working with the OEMs, we're committed to developing the technology and getting it into market quickly. So we're going to continue with this path, and we believe that the path that we're on sustainable.

Bill Nicklin

In your comments, and I guess in prior releases, on the Ag Leader, you're going to get a continuing royalty, but it also, I think, uses the term such as prepaid royalty. Is that kind of a catch-up from prior royalties that would have been paid if the settlement had been in place? And if so, is that a lump sum? And when will it show up as cash on your balance sheet?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. Bill, I can't go in -- due to confidentiality, I can't go into the details of the overall settlement other than the fact that, as I said, there is a prepaid element to it, an ongoing royalty. But other than that, I can't go into the details due to the confidentiality.

Bill Nicklin

All right. Maybe then you can help me out with my understanding of what a prepaid royalty is.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

It's a -- it's just as I said, it's a forward payment for ongoing royalty.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. So it's not a payment based on royalties that would have been received. It's an upfront payment that may or may not be the entirety of the royalties for some future period.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

It's just -- it's a prepaid for the royalties. Anything more than that, I can't really go into details. But that's what it is.

Bill Nicklin

I still don't understand it, but that must be my fault. So never mind. Let's see -- going back to Komatsu. Is that -- it was really only -- really like 9 months between the original automation of mapping path planning and so forth into this. It seems to be a much more advanced capability with the operation of multiple dump trucks and so forth.

What is the glue that kind of cements relationship -- like relationships like this? And where do you think it can take you?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. It -- I mean the deployment of our automation systems into the Komatsu, and the productization of that happened rapidly. And once again, it's tied to the fact that we've got these automated modules that will allow us to configure systems quickly for different platforms and deploy them into market. And so it was our performance with Komatsu and the speed of our deployment that led to the follow-on contract. AgJunction over the years has been investing in this technology around automation and full autonomy.

We've got -- we've been one of the early pioneers of autosteering, and have since then been investing in all of the different elements necessary for full autonomy including obstacle detection, the automatic turns, the sensor fusion. And so the technologies been developed within AgJunction most of it, and actually a lot of it's been deployed into modules to some extent. And so this allows us to do something like a full autonomous project for Komatsu very quickly because we build on all of that previous research and investment in obstacle detection and all of the elements leading up to autonomy. So we can pull those apart and build semi-autonomous vehicles, and we can put them all together and build fully autonomous vehicles. And I think that is one of the key differentiators for us is this modularization allows us to do this customization and move the full autonomy rapidly.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. In line with that, I think the original announcement, as I remember it, was for the -- fitting under 1 piece of Komatsu equipment that was expected to be used or was being used in agriculture. And I think I just heard you say the word "multiple" relative to that original piece of business. So do you now have your mapping, planning autosteering-type modules on more than 1 piece of Komatsu equipment?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. And so our strategy with every OEM -- every OEM will go into -- in with a single platform or a limited number of platforms in mind. And through our performance, we expand that. The goal is to expand that across the broader range of their offerings. And so it's a similar engagement with all of our OEMs is we'll start with 1 platform and work on the integration of that and demonstrate the performance -- demonstrate our performance as a supplier as well as demonstrate the performance of our system.

And through that demonstration and that success, we'll move on to the rest of the platforms and expand from there. So that's our strategy across all of our OEMs is to be an excellent supplier, provide the best autosteering system and expand that partnership across the rest of their vehicles.

Bill Nicklin

All right. Moving on to this NEVONEX, that Bosch network. To me, it sounds like some kind of a software-defined functionality that would support kind of the automation, autonomy, et cetera. And I see some -- their software is being put into AgJunction equipment and AgJunction software being put into this network. Could you help me out a little and explain what is what, and kind of how -- help me visualize how it works?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. This is a great partnership, and we're really pleased to be part of the NEVONEX partner network. As you described, the NEVONEX software and that connectivity is being integrated into AgJunction automation modules. And so it will allow customers in the future to connect their data with other systems as well as run third-party software. So this change in ability to run third-party software increases the flexibility of our hardware.

And so that's one of the major advantages of what we're doing going forward is even improving on this flexibility by supporting third-party software. So you'll be able to see other third-party functions that are developed or even currently being developed, being deployed on our hardware. And then as you mentioned, it is also a distribution channel for some of the software modules. As we are going through this modularization, it's not only modularization of our hardware that we've been working on, but also modularizing our software. And so that we can offer the software up and their software licenses.

And so this is a really great partnership that will allow us to get access to a larger addressable market for our software modules in particular, but also offer increased functionality for our customers once we get this developed and deployed.

Bill Nicklin

All right. So if an OEM buys -- or incorporate -- buys and incorporates a module from AgJunction that is loaded with the NEVONEX software, then that allows that OEM and that OEM's customers to access the resources of NEVONEX, everybody -- all the other partners on NEVONEX or selected partners or just you?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

No. It's open to third parties. So it won't be just -- it won't be just running our software modules, and it won't be connected just to our network. I mean that's one of the -- goals of the strategy with NEVONEX as well as some other partners that we're working on is to really provide our customers the flexibility to connect up to this very fragmented system right now with IoT devices and farm management systems. And so we're uniquely placed in the vehicle, and we're creating that connected platform to allow for that data sharing as well as the operation of third-party software.

So it's not just ours. And yes, it will be offered as a functionality -- additional functionality for OEMs. And we're also looking at deploying this later on into the direct channel. Right now, our focus is really around our indirect channel, both for our VARs and for OEMs to provide this additional functionality. But in the future, this is absolutely something that the -- that will benefit the direct channel as the farmers are facing this increasingly difficult choice of how to connect all of these farm automation and farm management systems.

And so we're going to -- we're trying to help the farmer fix that by really handling that complexity ourselves and through our cloud back end.

Bill Nicklin

All right. My next question is going to be on Wheelman Whirl, but you already answered that. Deere just bought Bear Flag Robotics, a company that had a total funding of $12 million, and most of it went in, in January of this year. It seems to me to be a very narrow product line and really not that deep, and they paid $0.25 billion for it. So how should AgJunction shareholder factor that into their thinking relative to AgJunction's share price valuation?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Right. If you look at the broader market, I mean, this is 1 acquisition. There have been a couple of acquisitions here lately. It's that the autonomous tractors are coming. It's something that a lot of people are working on.

And our -- AgJunction has a comprehensive portfolio in the autonomies space from one of the pioneers in the autosteering, which is foundational for being autonomous is you've got to be able to drive up the vehicle and control the vehicle safely. And then all of the other elements that go into autonomy, AgJunction has that comprehensive portfolio today. And then through our modularization approach, we've -- as I've expressed on other earnings calls, we're focused on helping vehicle -- OEMs and farmers through our VAR channel integrate this automation technology and autonomy technology on their vehicles. So we stayed away from developing our own vehicle, let the vehicle manufacturers do what they do best, and that's develop rugged vehicles for the farm or for off-road applications, and then provide them the automation. And we've also looked at this from a retrofit kit.

And so you can see that our partnership with Komatsu is directly aligned with our strategy and providing a retrofit kit. And by providing the retrofit kit, we can address -- quickly address different platforms and provide automation going forward. So the work that we're doing with our OEMs, we're building and developing and improving our modules, and those can be directly used as we extend into different vehicles. So AgJunction has got an incredible patented, protected, comprehensive portfolio. We're already focused on the retrofit.

And we are -- we've got partnerships with leading OEMs. So I think we're very well positioned.

Bill Nicklin

Great. It's interesting, one of the largest venture catalyst funding, Bear Flag, I think we underwrote an exit interview kind of a piece, and he said he invested -- and by the way, almost everything you said, applies to, I think, the strategy at AgJunction. But one of the most interesting things he said is, he invested in them because they weren't going to try to build an autonomous tractor, they were going to try to make tractors autonomous, which is the retrofit kit. So anyway, I'm waiting for some of the valuation to rub off on you guys.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Well, I think it's a validation of what we're doing with the modularization. And we've really got great partners. I can't stress that enough with the OEM and VARs. It's been challenging across the globe with what's happened. I know -- but with the autonomy in particular, I'm really excited about the future.

And we saw in the press release, this future is near term. So we've got a great portfolio. We're working with some really good partners in order to deploy autonomy. So very excited.

Bill Nicklin

Also, I see that all of a sudden a bunch of job openings on your website. So is that an indication of better times ahead?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

It's an indication that we've got a lot of work to do. So it's great. Like I said, we got excellent opportunities and some excellent OEM of ours, we're working with. And we're in the early innings of this modularization and deploying it. We've got some good pickup with some OEMs.

And we're continuing -- like I said earlier, about the question about spend, we're continuing with our strategy and making sure that we're deploying this technology, and getting the OEMs into production is key to that. And so yes, we've got to keep developing and keep working with our OEM partners and making them happy.

Bill Nicklin

And one more, if you don't mind. I saw enough yesterday that you're incorporating into your build-out process [Kubota], call it, twin-imaging type system that will allow you to -- is it more rapidly develop your autonomy type products? And I know [Kubota] has some big time smart customers. Could you kind of explain what that is and what it does for you?

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. AgJunction has been investing in our hardware in the loop testing and our simulation capabilities for some time, working with different partners as well as working with universities. The automation allows us to do quick testing with our software. We can also start to integrate our hardware into that simulation environment. And what really allows you to do is test quickly in -- and this -- all of this is -- we correlate this to testing that's done on the field.

So it allows us to do the testing in the lab, get quick results, but it also allows you to test under those edge conditions that you'd never take the tractor in real life and make sure that you're really developing safe systems. So you can put it in conditions that would be dangerous to do out in the field with a real tractor. And so we can really test our hardware. You could also test -- we can -- we've got a rack where we can test the hardware over a longer life cycle as well.

Bill Nicklin

All right. That does it for me. It sounds like a lot of progress, a lot of new great partners. And one of these days, we'll pick up the fee, the big progress in the quarters, and we'll all be jumping up and down saying it was worth the wait.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Thanks, Bill.

Dr. M. Brett McMickell

Yes. Thank you, Rachel. Thank you for spending time with us this morning. I look forward to speaking with you when we report our third quarter results in November. Thanks again for joining us.

