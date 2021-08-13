halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Barge-operator Kirby (NYSE:KEX) has its own sector- and company-specific drivers, but the shares have long tracked overall trends in transportation (like the Dow Jones Transportation Average), and like that index, the shares have been weak since May on various and sundry concerns about whether the recovery has already peaked and whether the resurgence in COVID-19 cases will once again slow the economy.

Down about 12% since my last article, when I thought the valuation was looking pretty full, I’m more interested in these shares today. I do have some longer-term concerns about demand in the barge market and what it implies for pricing and margin, but in the shorter term, increased refinery utilization and increased demand for gasoline and jet fuel (among other products) should drive improving utilization, rates, and margins in the inland marine business, and the slimmed-down Distribution and Services could outperform against no-to-low expectations.

I can see an argument for Kirby shares trading to $70 in the short term, which it makes worth considering today.

Better Results As Marine Lifts Off A Pandemic And Storm-Driven Bottom

With second quarter results, Kirby now has two straight beats on the Marine business, and I believe there’s solid evidence that demand for inland barges has seen its bottom for the cycle. The D&S business is also looking stronger with improving trucking and industrial activity (not to mention some marginal improvement in oil/gas), though the coastal business is not in such great shape.

Revenue rose 3% year over year, beating expectations by 6%. Marine revenue declined 13% yoy but improved 48% from the prior quarter (which was impacted by the Texas storms and lingering pandemic-driven demand issues) and beat expectations by almost 3%. D&S revenue rose 42% yoy and 16% qoq, beating expectations by 9%.

There’s a lot of leverage in the Marine business (inland in particular), and the improvements are driving some better profitability. EBITDA was still down 12% from the year-ago level, but up 35% qoq and 5% better than expected (margin down 240bp yoy and up 240bp qoq to 13.8%). Operating income was down 30% yoy but about eight times higher than the first quarter, beating by 33%.

Marine income was down 64% from the year-ago level but up considerably on a sequential basis, with margin improving five points qoq to 5.6% (down from 13.5% a year ago). D&S segment income reversed a year-ago loss and doubled sequentially, with margin improving 120bp sequentially to 2.7%.

Signs Of Improvement In Marine, At Least For Inland

Refinery utilization has perked back up to 92%, well above the spring storm-driven low of 56% and the pandemic levels of around 70% to 80% in most weeks. Utilization rates are still a few points below pre-pandemic levels, but demand for refined products like gasoline and diesel is increasing, and suppliers to refiners (like Honeywell (HON)) are seeing improving order flow.

Demand for other petrochemicals like benzene and styrene has also improved, and that’s driving some gradual improvement in inland barge demand. Utilization has improved from the mid-70%’s in Q1’21 to the low-to-mid-80%’s for Q2’21 and the mid-80%’s exiting the quarter, with management sounding relatively confident that 90% utilization rates are possible in the second half.

Pricing is likewise starting to pick up; while spot pricing was still down about 10% to 15% yoy in the second quarter, it was 10% better qoq and ended the quarter above contract rates (with renewal prices up at a mid-to-high single-digit rate). Prices are still about 25% below the prior peak, and while the current inland barge fleet age likely means that there won’t be huge levels of scrapping (only about 10% of the fleet is more than 30 years old), the high steel prices do make it unlikely that there will be much new-build activity.

Operating conditions in the coastal barge market aren’t so good. Utilization stayed steady from the first quarter in the low-to-mid-70%’s, and Kirby’s business is being undermined in part by even lower utilization in its West Coast barge fleet, though improving travel/tourism (whenever that happens) should help. Pricing is stable, but not enough to make the business profitable, with margins in “negative mid-single-digits” in the second quarter (versus high single-digit positive margins for inland).

Longer term, I can see some valid concerns about the growth potential in the inland barge business. Increased fuel efficiency standards and the eventual adoption of EVs will likely drive meaningfully lower demand for black oil and refined product barging, even if it’s going to take quite a while for EVs to become a significant part of the U.S. auto fleet. Petrochemical demand can offset that to a point, but probably not enough to drive demand growth much above GDP.

On the other hand, I think “eventual” could mean over a decade from now in this case. Moreover, barging remains a very cost-effective transportation option, and there is clearly significant hostility toward new pipeline projects. With that, I think there will be enough demand to support Kirby’s inland business for some time to come.

The coastal business is trickier. I’m not surprised, then, to see the company talking more about exploring options in areas like wind power; looking to opportunities to provide boats to install and/or service offshore wind turbines.

D&S Not Dead Yet

Kirby has long operated a small, cyclical, profitable diesel engine servicing business, but the 2017 acquisition of Stewart & Stevenson and the expansion into the manufacture, service, and distribution of well-servicing equipment (like fracking rigs) has gone poorly.

The good news is that management has made more progress in stripping out costs during this downturn than I think is commonly appreciated. Moreover, there’s still good cyclical exposure here to markets like on-highway trucking (strong today) and industrial power (servicing generators). Even the energy business offers a little upside potential now, with fracking fleet operators looking to switch from diesel to other power sources (like natural gas).

To be clear, I’m not saying D&S is some sort of growth “secret weapon”; it will never be as profitable for Kirby across a cycle as the inland barging business. I’m just suggesting that it’s less bad than commonly assumed and could make some positive contributions over the next couple of years.

The Outlook

I don’t expect a sharp hockey-stick upturn in the inland barge business, but I do expect improving pricing and utilization from here, and that should drive stronger margins (again, above-average operating leverage).

Driven largely by improving demand for transport for refined products and petrochemcials, I expect double-digit revenue growth in 2022 and 2023 (mid-single-digit growth this year) and EBITDA margins to improve from around 14% this year to 17.5%, 18.5%, and then 19% to 20% in 2024. Longer term, I expect core revenue growth of around 3% (from pre-pandemic levels), with FCF margins around 10% and FCF growth of around 4%.

Kirby looks undervalued on both discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA. The latter is admittedly more subjective, but if I use a 12x multiple on ’22 EBITDA I get a fair value of $70 – 12x is on the high end of the historical range (4.5x to 13.5x; 9x average) for forward multiples, but I think that’s appropriate coming out of a cyclical bottom. If I use that long-term average on my ’24 EBITDA estimate and discount back I get a fair value in the mid-$60’s.

The Bottom Line

In better times I’ve seen Kirby trade at some pretty meaningful premium valuations, as investors valued the strong operating leverage and relatively undramatic management performance (meaning not many negative surprises). While I wouldn’t completely ignore the longer-term risks to the business, I think “longer-term” is a key there, and I think Kirby offers attractive short-term leverage to improving demand for refined products as the economy normalizes, provided this recent uptrend in COVID-19 infections doesn’t lead to a double-dip recession.