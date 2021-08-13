aprott/iStock via Getty Images

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT) appears to be presenting an attractive short-term trading opportunity. This vehicle is well suited for short-term trading.

NUGT is a 2X leveraged long ETF based upon the NYSE/ARCA Gold Miner's Index. This ETF seeks to deliver 200% of the move in the underlying index for a single day. Over an extended trading period, results are not likely to track a 200% move in either direction due to decay in the underlying instruments used to gain leverage. However, the move in NUGT may approach a 200% level, even if it does not quite achieve the 2X factor entirely.

NUGT is a 2X leveraged bullish ETF that carries a higher risk-reward ratio. Please apply risk management techniques in any NUGT trade. Due to the design of the ETF to achieve 2X leverage, this ETF is best applied for short term trading goals. The graphic below provides an overview of the ETF's top holdings:

Source: Direxion

Technically, the daily chart below indicates today, 8/13/21, being in a short-term oversold condition. Short-term traders may find the current dip attractive for a trade on the long side of the market.

Source: The Gold Forecast

While my current trading call is primarily based upon technicals and a trading bounce, there may be a case for the fundamentals of gold to find a bottom here as well. China's economic slowdown may be temporary as global economies regain traction with the Delta variant of COVID possibly in decline during second half 2021. Delta seems to be running its course globally. It appears that the rapid spread of the Delta variant globally is peaking in many countries.

It's difficult to say where China's place is in the Delta COVID cycle due to a lack of reporting from the government. However, it may be noted that in other nations the Delta variant seems to be either peaking, or in decline. China would likely be in some stage of the cycle that's relatively similar to other global cycles of this COVID variant. The assumption may be that the market looks ahead to view China's economic reopening from the Delta variant as imminent.

Having the world's major economies returning to economic productivity after this Delta variant wave might be considered bullish for industrial metal consumption of gold. Market watchers in the U.S. are embracing the consensus view that the delta variant is now close to peaking, and that it may decline rapidly. Hard hit Florida reports that the COVID Delta variant may peak within days on 8/18/21.

Source: WFLA.com

The twin graphics below indicate that the Delta variant may have peaked in England, which has been several weeks ahead of the U.S. in that nation's COVID cycle on this recent wave of the virus:

Source: NHS England

Nations like England are indicating the combination of vaccination and natural virus infection is reducing the number of new human hosts for the virus to find. This higher level of immunity that is occurring in the delta variant cycle throughout a growing number of economies globally bodes well for an increase in economic activity in the months ahead. Gold is likely to benefit from increased industrial demand, as well as rising prices that could also be ahead.

Fundamentally, there has been a geo-political component to the trade where China has stepped into the market in an effort to cool commodity prices in past months. The Chinese government's efforts to rein-in excess speculation in commodity prices in China may be a temporary influence on markets that has contributed to the current dip in gold prices. A resumption of the march higher in commodity prices could be inevitable as global economies come back online in 2H 2021.

Commodities like gold that underpin the trades in NUGT are global trades that may be bought on dips by traders both inside and outside of China. In the U.S., there's a general sense that inflation is here and Fed chairman Powell's attempts to sell "transitory inflation" are increasingly suspect.

It's noteworthy to mention that while cryptocurrencies have become competitors of gold as a hedge against inflation, the precious metal still holds a major position as a traditional holding in this trade. Also, the use case for gold as an industrial metal is unique and obviously not shared with digital assets. Advantage gold.

Commodities recently sold off from their previous torrid pace higher, with China's efforts to restrain prices being a contributing catalyst for the past selloff in NUGT. It's likely that at some point in the near term that markets will return to the perception that inflation is here to stay, and that the notion of Jerome Powell's "transitory inflation" will have to be redefined to mean much higher inflation than we have seen in recent years.

Catalysts for inflationary pressures come from excessive levels of printing USD so that the Fed now holds over $8 trillion on their balance sheet and U.S. government borrowing has approached nearly $10 trillion in the last six years. With almost $30T in national debt, and nobody willing to even speak the words, "balanced budget," it's understandable why markets fear inflation.

Also, labor comprises approximately 70% of the cost of manufactured products in the U.S. The recent round of wage increases that continue to lift compensation across the nation for workers is not likely to be transitory. While the cost of commodities, such as lumber, may fluctuate it's less likely that the cost of labor will fluctuate as widely. Once given, wage increases are much harder to take back, thereby increasing the 70% labor cost of manufactured goods. This is another inflationary pressure.

One more factor that may contribute to higher commodity and consumer goods products is the disruption of global supply chains. It's likely that manufacturing hubs in China will get past peak delta variant in the relative near term, yet the present and past several months have seen significant supply chain disruption in economies like China, Vietnam, etc. The graphic below is from a 8/12/21 report:

Source: CNBC

During the last two months the key Chinese ports in Guangdong have become backlogged due to coronavirus shutdowns. The graphic below is an excerpt from this 6/18/21 article:

Source: CBS58.com

The supply chain for numerous materials and goods coming from global ports, including China, is still impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. experience with this pandemic is improving due to an increasing number of vaccinations. The rest of the world lags the U.S. by varying degrees in achieving both vaccination rates and vaccination efficacy. Supply chains are impacted globally by the pandemic still, and this is causing shortages of materials and goods. These shortages are causing supply/demand issues, which is likely to be a key contributor to inflation for some period of time.

Summary

How long might prices stay elevated for numerous items needed in the U.S. economy is unknown. It's not a given that suppliers will be interested in quickly lowering prices in the supply chain even after the supply/demand issues have eased. Prices can be quick to rise, but slow to come down in many instances. Suffice to say that higher prices are here for the foreseeable future. This would seem to indicate that inflation is clearly here now, and perhaps what we see today is actually what we get tomorrow as well: Inflation.

Furthermore, the acceleration of the U.S. economy has seen unprecedented growth. This growth cannot be guaranteed to be "transitory." Growth can often be a stimulative factor for the economy all by itself. Strong growth creates a positive domino or ripple effect in the economy to beget more growth domestically and abroad. The current Fed stance on "transitory inflation" has been a general observation, not been specifically defined by the Fed. It could be that the Fed may be altogether incorrect. At some point in the near term, it is likely that more hot inflation data will emerge, and the markets may return to NUGT as a buy.

Importantly, gold is an industrial metal required for manufacturing. The industrial metal use case for this commodity combines with the case for owning gold as an inflationary hedge. Both of these fundamental cases for a long position in gold may be valid.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Conclusion

I believe the current dip in NUGT has created a buying opportunity. Technically and fundamentally, these two catalysts appear to be in sync, and may present a buying opportunity to the long side.

I am long NUGT.