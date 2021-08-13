Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

Note: This article was amended on 8/13/2021 to reflect a correction in the share count used in the DCF.

Previously, we had written an article titled, Facebook: The Best 'Fangma' Stock To Buy Right Now, Quantitatively Speaking. We highlighted some major factors that separate Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) from the rest and suggest you check it out. Although we performed a relative valuation for all six companies in that article, we wanted to write a follow-up to calculate the intrinsic value of Facebook. Facebook is currently undervalued using projections that are based purely on fundamental factors.

Valuation

To value Facebook, we will first need to determine three things:

Reinvestment rate Revenue-to-capital ratio Incremental revenue to capital

For Facebook, the reinvestment rate will be the sum of research and development, marketing, capital expenditures, and change in net working capital, subtracted by depreciation and amortization. We subtract D&A because it is considered maintenance capex which doesn't contribute to growth.

Next, we will calculate both the revenue-to-capital ratio and the incremental revenue-to-capital ratio. The former measures how much revenue the company can generate for each dollar invested. The latter measures the same thing except it focuses on the new revenue generated by new investments.

Source: Author

As you can see, Facebook's revenue to capital has been trending upwards. This is because newer investments have been performing better than older ones. For our calculations, we will use the most recent numbers for the next twelve-month calculations. For calculations that are beyond, we use the 5-year averages of both which are 67.99% (revenue to capital) and 80.18% (incremental revenue to capital).

Our projections estimate revenue growth rate by multiplying reinvestment rate as a percentage of revenue by the revenue-to-capital ratio. The results are as follows:

Source: Author

Forecast Assumptions For Above Image

Gross profit leverage averaged 0.93 in the past several years.

For operating leverage, we took the median number from the past 5 years (1.18) and used it for 2022. We reduced this ratio over time.

Set all the margins under "supporting calculations" to their historical averages.

Plugging these numbers into a discounted cash flow, we get the following result:

Source: Author

Since Facebook has no interest-bearing debt, we set the cost and weight of debt to zero. As you can see, with a risk-free rate of 1.37%, beta of 1.05 and an equity risk premium of 4.72%, the current discount rate is 6.33%. As a result, Facebook's valuation is approximately $1,205 per share under current conditions.

Since discount rates are always changing, we made the following chart to demonstrate how the valuation changes under different conditions.

Therefore, as an investor, it's up to you to decide which discount rate to use based on your methodology. We prefer using dynamic discount rates that change with the market. Using this approach explains why stocks continue to rise even though many believe we are in bubble territory. If market conditions can justify higher valuations, then that's where the prices will go. Nonetheless, there is a solid margin of safety with Facebook being undervalued even after substantial increases in discount rates.

Risks

There are 2 main risks we see with Facebook. The first is based on discount rates which we touched on in our previous section. A dramatic increase in the risk-free rate or equity risk premium or both would lower the company's intrinsic value. Therefore, investors need to monitor those metrics carefully should they choose to use a dynamic discount rate as we do.

The second risk might be some form of government intervention that forces the company to divest its stake in Instagram or What's App. However, we believe that would actually benefit shareholders because it would allow the market to fully value those entities on their own. As a result, we believe such a scenario would unlock the hidden value of Instagram or What's App.

Final Thoughts

Facebook is without a doubt a market leader that is currently undervalued. Although we don't expect our projections to be precise, we do consider them to be reasonable since they are based on fundamental factors. In addition, there is enough of a margin of safety between the intrinsic value and the current price to allow for modest amounts of variations in the actual outcomes. Therefore, we remain bullish on Facebook.