Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has been a solid performing closed-end fund. This one doesn't do anything too fancy. It invests in mostly large-cap well-known dividend-paying names.

Back on June 12th, 2020 I tagged an article as bullish on and it has performed well since. I continue to remain at a bullish tilt due to the valuation at a time when everything else is so stretched. While the position has outperformed the S&P 500. I don't necessarily expect GDV to pull that off regularly.

For now, it is a nice bonus but it isn't overweight tech like a lot of other CEFs are. That is where some more appeal comes from for me. It is actually overweight to financial services relative to its top sector allocations. I continue to believe that financials should perform well going forward. Thus, adding more GDV can give me that exposure.

The fund is described as "a diversified, closed-end management investment company whose objective is to provide a high level of total return." Their investment policy is to "under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying or other income-producing securities. In addition, under normal market conditions, at least 50% of the Fund's assets will consist of dividend-paying equity securities."

Overall, they are quite free to invest how they see fit with a tilt towards owning a fairly substantial weighting to dividend-paying stocks. That would normally help fund the distribution. However, the preferred dividends take a large portion of the fund's net investment income.

The fund is large for a CEF at nearly $3 billion in total managed assets. They utilize a fairly moderate amount of leverage around 10%. This comes via preferred offerings. These can be on the more expensive side in terms of leverage costs at this time. However, it also means more flexibility for the fund and locked-in rates should rates begin to rise. That being said, rates would have to rise fairly substantially for the 5.25% Series G (GDV.PG) or the 5.375% Series H (GDV.PH) would become competitive.

The Series J is a newer offering since we last covered the fund. However, that was exchanged for the auction rate preferred shares they had originally. The amount of leverage outstanding stayed basically the same.

The Series G became callable after July 1st, 2021. Which can help explain why GDV.PG trades at around $25.69 per share as of 8/12/2021, while GDV.PH trades exactly $2 more at $27.69, according to Seeking Alpha's data. GDV.PH doesn't become callable until June 10th, 2024.

The expense ratio for the fund comes to 1.3%. However, that doesn't include the expense of the dividends for the preferred shares. Including that would bring the expense ratio up higher and be more comparable to other leveraged CEFs. Though ultimately, this expense ratio seems about average for a fund that invests internationally.

Performance - Strong YTD Results And Solid Track Record

The fund has returned a reasonable nearly double-digit return over the last decade. Lower than the S&P 500 but again, it isn't just loaded up with all the FAANG names that have truly helped the large-cap U.S.-based index. Whereas GDV also isn't constrained to investing just in the U.S.

On a YTD basis, the fund is up 21.5% on a total NAV return basis. The share price is up notably higher at 29.01%.

This has meant on a YTD basis a reduction in the fund's discount. However, because it is still trading at a 9.17% discount, and you can see that GDV is trading much cheaper than the usual CEF at this time. This is closer to its 5-year average as well. So I wouldn't say that in the grand scheme of things the fund is overly expensive relative to itself either.

Distribution - 4.92% Distribution Yield

I believe that the fund will have to bump up its distribution to make it more appealing at this point. That could get investors' attention. This could reduce its discount even further. As investors aren't allured too much by a 4.9% distribution. On a NAV basis, it comes to just 4.47% due to its appealing discount.

Worth noting is that this distribution yield has become less and less over the last year or so since I've been covering the fund as well. That is, of course, due to the appreciation of the share price. This brings up another good point that at the current yield, the fund can appreciate from here. I believe that 5% is attractive but CEF investors typically demand more. I believe therein lies the reason it has been plagued with a persistent discount.

The current distribution amount is the same as it was in 2008/09 when it was pre-financial crisis. They had cut then but have raised it since on several occasions. However, the latest $0.11 monthly amount has been in place since 2015.

One of the reasons they might be a bit more hesitant to raise is because after preferred shareholders are paid, there is almost no net investment income [NII] for the common shareholders.

Though the capital appreciation has been more than enough to offset this.

In a month or so, they should be posting their next Semi-Annual Report. However, we already know that the NAV has grown considerably for the year. Meaning that they have already grown their realized or unrealized capital gains position that much further. At a NAV yield of just 4.47%, I believe that bodes well for the chances of a distribution increase at some point.

That being said, they have already declared their distribution for this quarter back on May 13th, 2021. That was announced through their monthly distributions through September.

At the same time, the distributions still have some classifications as ordinary income. This is despite the fact that NII mostly goes to preferred shareholders. We also have some return of capital. Though this ROC hasn't been destructive as both years NAV had increased.

That being said, a significant portion of that ordinary income was qualified dividends in 2020. Only a sliver was attributed to short-term capital gains that would be a higher tax obligation. Instead, most of it was ordinary income that was classified as qualified dividends.

This all means that it could be more appropriate for a taxable account.

Holdings - Good Diversifier

I touched on above that financials were the largest sector holding. I believe that means it can be a good fit to diversify portfolios. They have only two of the big tech names in their top ten holdings; Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). For me, that is appealing as I can get the mega-cap tech name exposure elsewhere.

Besides the financial exposure, we have food & beverage as the second-largest sector exposure. Then we have health care. This is all as of June 30th, 2021, when they last updated their quarterly Fact Sheet.

The "food & beverage" part is interesting because none of the top ten positions are representative of this industry. They carry 499 holdings, according to CEFConnect. This means that there is a lot under the hood we aren't seeing. Thus, the reason why we can see a top sector with no representation amongst the top holdings.

Overall, the portfolio turnover of GDV is on the lower end, with just 15.6% for last year is all they reported. This year doesn't seem to be much of a difference either with the top ten holdings only making some small shifts.

The 17.4% allocation amongst the top holdings is also further evidence that the portfolio is highly diversified. No one position really puts too much weight on the fund. So it should mean no waking up one day and seeing GDV crash because one of the top ten comes out with some terrible news.

Their Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) position is a pink sheet OTC stock. Though make no mistake, it isn't some unknown company. Though also not a "socially responsible" type company. They sell tobacco products around the world. At the beginning of 2021, SWMAF was a 3% weighing in their portfolio. This has now declined to 2.4%.

Their Mastercard (MA) position is still coming in second but that allocation has also been reduced from 2.4% to 2.1%. Microsoft has also reduced its position amongst GDV's top ten a small bit; going from 1.90% allocation to 1.8%

On the other hand, you have JPMorgan (JPM) that has gone the other way. They have increased their allocations with JPM going from 1.6% to the current 2%.

That being said, most of this movement is just coming from the natural movement of stock price fluctuations. At one point, JPM was clearly the leader for the first half of the year. Though giving it up considerably with MSFT catching up due to interest rate fears subsiding a bit.

The only change in name among the top ten is DuPont de Nemours (DD). This has replaced Mondelez International (MDLZ). This too appears to just be normal market changes. Though DD only just ended the first half of the year above MDLZ. For a period, DD had been ripping higher. Only for the stock to fall back considerably as the first half was winding down.

Conclusion

GDV might not be the most exciting CEF out there. However, it remains a core type position for me. It remains at a fairly attractive value relative to the rest of the CEF space and overall frothy market. Its portfolio is differentiated from others and I find that appealing as well, for adding diversification away from tech.

At this time, its distribution could use a boost. That being said, I believe that funds are hesitant to raise as there is still a material amount of uncertainty going forward. The delta variant and any of the other variants have been putting things into the unknown as we head into the fall and winter months.