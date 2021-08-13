cnicbc/E+ via Getty Images

Recap of Q2 Results

Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) put up some terrific numbers during the Q2 2021. Revenues were up 60%, gross margins expanded 360 basis points to a near industry leading 26.8%, new homes delivered grew 37%, and net new homes ordered grew near 4%, and the units under construction nearly doubled at an increase of 95.3% and net income return on average equity increased 610 basis points to 30.2% - all comparing Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2020.

The Stage Is Setup for Success in Coming Years

Net new orders continue to grow, expanding 4% in Q2 2021 compared to Q2, 2020. And the backlog expanded at a near breakneck pace of 88% in Q2 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Additionally the company continues to expand their lot position, driving cumulative growth of 48% in total lots from Q4 2020 to Q2 2021 which I believe provides the company with a competitive advantage in managing their costs relative to the competition in the markets in which GRBK competes heavily.

Shifting Tactics on Sales Strategy

One interesting topic that came up during the Q&A was in reference to "metering" sales during Q2. During the Q&A management essentially characterized, and I paraphrase, that underlying demand is extremely strong but noted that the company essentially self-selected out of some amount of incremental sales opportunities in order to (1) manage the backlog as well as (2) tactically position their monetization efforts closer to the current pricing environment vs. the status quo approach which effectively locks in sales price closer to starting construction vs. near completion of construction. This strategy is interesting. First it does allow the company a tool to manage their risks a bit better in the current environment in which input costs and labor costs/availability are a real concern thus they have more clarity on their cost structure per home during the monetization process vs. the strategy of fully contracting prior to starting construction. Not to mention the fact that from a customer satisfaction perspective, who out there is currently happy with how long it is taking to complete any sort of construction work? It seems totally plausible that over-selling and then delaying delivery will not engender nearly as much customer satisfaction as on-time delivery will - and it is far more likely that GRBK will deliver a home on time vs. expectations when there is only 30-60 days' worth of work remaining for completion vs. prior to starting construction and the risks of future delays and cost over-runs.

Secondly, in terms of value monetization, the backdrop supporting housing demand remains well intact and so long as that remains the case, home price appreciation (aka inflation) in markets like Dallas and Atlanta are probably going to be frustratingly persistent for homebuyers and this tactical shift will enable GRBK to price homes more in line with prompt market dynamics compared to the status quo of contracting closer to starting construction which essentially implies selling homes for values commensurate with prices that are stale by 6-12 months. I think I get it.

Risk of Tactical Shift

This strategy is not without risks. In principle interest rates particularly in mortgages segment could increase over the next 6-12 months if the Fed tapers bond purchases, the housing market could cool off significantly, any combination of things could unfold that lead to home prices flatlining or maybe even decline which could cause this strategy to backfire. For me, the downside scenario of a tactical backfire would not be my base case. My guess is that GRBK's primary markets are going to remain quite strong and I suspect this tactical shift will payoff for the company.

Bottom Line

Green Brick Partners is not expensive. The underlying business fundamentals and performance are terrific and in my view at least the stage is set for the company to drive value going forward at an EV/EBIT multiple of 10 and a forward P/E of less than 7 the company is a terrific value.