Wachira Wacharapathom/iStock via Getty Images

Credit where due – in a tough operating environment, American Axle (NYSE:AXL) is doing pretty well, and management deserves credit for that, as well as the ongoing balance sheet clean up. While the company’s leverage to SUVs and light trucks doesn’t seem to be making a huge difference in terms of near-term revenue performance versus other auto companies I follow, I do expect the company to benefit from OEM efforts to rebuild inventories in these high-value categories as semiconductor shortages ease in 2022.

The key bear argument remains the risk of electrification and how American Axle will fare in an EV world. With a lackluster eDrive offering today, little exposure to higher-value components, and high exposure to General Motors (GM), one of the auto OEMs pledging to in-source EV powertrain content, the long-term revenue cash flow could certainly be at risk. Then again, American Axle has multiple ways to play in the EV future, and the bear case may be overlooking too much of that.

Particularly now that the shares are down about 20% since my last update, I’m warming up to this stock. I already own BorgWarner (BWA) and Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (OTCPK:VLEEF), and I think they’re better positioned for the EV future, so I’m not really in the market for another passenger vehicle-oriented supplier, but the undervaluation/return potential is really starting to stand out to me.

Q2 Results Were Hit By Production Slowdowns, But Not As Bad As Some

There was a pretty wide range of earnings outcomes relative to sell-side expectations for the auto supplier sector this quarter, but American Axle came out looking rather good on a comparative basis.

Revenue rose 149% year over year and fell 10% quarter over quarter, beating expectations by 10%. Both Driveline and Metal Forming had basically similar sequential performances, with revenue falling 9% and 10%, respectively.

I know this may sound a little churlish, but I’m surprised American Axle didn’t do even better. Vehicle production declined about 10% qoq on a global basis, but OEMs have been prioritizing SUVs and trucks, as they’re the most profitable vehicles, and that’s where AXL is most leveraged. If BorgWarner and Valeo could both outperform underlying builds on a sequential basis, why couldn’t the SUV/pickup-leveraged American Axle? Granted, American Axle’s greater exposure to North America (and GM in particular) can explain some of it, but I nevertheless found it interesting.

EBITDA was up from a year-ago loss and down 15% qoq, beating by an impressive 29%, with margin down 110bp qoq to 17.3%. Driveline EBITDA declined 12% qoq (margin down 40bp to 16.2%), while Metal Forming EBITDA declined 23% qoq, with margin down 270bp to 16.2%. Operating income fell 33% qoq, with margin down 220bp to 6.2%.

American Axle had another good quarter of free cash flow generation ($126M after $140M in Q1), and net debt declined by $126M to $2.65B – a year ago it was $3.9B and at the end of 2019 it was $3.11B.

Low Inventories Should Drive Above-Average Growth

Inventories for vehicles like SUVs and pickups are very low now, and I expect OEMs like GM to look to build those back up as quickly as access to critical components allows. With that, I fully expect American Axle to outperform underlying average North American vehicle production numbers later in 2021 and into 2022 (and possibly 2023) as OEMs rebuild those inventories. That, in turn, should have a strongly positive impact on margins, cash flow, and further deleveraging.

The EV Debate Goes On

American Axle’s position in an electrified light vehicle market remains very much up for debate. The company has an eDrive offering that has won some business, including the Jaguar iPace, but the power/weight performance is not that impressive next to offerings from Valeo, Tesla (TSLA), or Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) and it’s more of a middle-of-the-road offering at this point.

Moreover, American Axle isn’t all that strong in the areas that I think are less likely to be successfully in-sourced – namely high-voltage components like inverters, onboard chargers, cables/connectors, as well as battery management systems. In contrast, gearboxes and motors should be more manageable for OEMs. I’d also note that American Axle’s largest customer, GM, has been among the most adamant about its intentions to in-source.

On the other hand, American Axle has its relationship with REE Automotive (REE), a relationship which includes recent announcement to jointly develop a new electric propulsion system for commercial vehicles that would offer significant per-vehicle content for American Axle. American Axle also has a partnership with Innovance Auto in China, and that won’t hurt the company’s chances in that market.

Beyond that, I think bears also may be missing the fact that American Axle’s model allows for multiple “shots on goal”. Integrated eDrive units would almost certainly be the highest-content value opportunity, but American Axle can also sell gearboxes, subassemblies like differentials, and components like gears to EV manufacturers. A recent agreement highlights this, with American Axle agreeing to supply NIO (NIO) with differentials for their EVs.

The Outlook

Modeling always involves uncertainty (you’re literally attempting to predict the future), but it’s even more challenging given all of the unknowns about the migration toward electrification. Not only is it unclear how quickly key product categories like SUVs and light trucks will electrify, it’s also unclear how successful OEMs will be in their insourcing efforts (I believe there will ultimately be less insourcing than the OEMs are pledging today).

If I model American Axle to see modest annualized sales attrition over the next decade (around 1.5%/year) and then a sharper fall-off post-2030 (2035 revenue half that of 2020), I still come up with a DCF-based fair value well above today’s fair value. Moreover, American Axle should be able to generate enough FCF to resolve any long-term debt issues before electric vehicles really start take to take meaningful share of new production volumes.

For American Axle to look overvalued on DCF, either the EV falloff must come much sooner (and/or be much sharper), or the company must struggle with margins/FCF generation over the next five or so years (or undertake large debt-fueled M&A).

Likewise with my shorter-term EBITDA margin-based EV/revenue approach. If American Axle can generate an EBITDA margin around 17% in 2021/22, that should support at least a forward multiple of 0.75x revenue or around $14/share. If I use the lowest sell-side numbers I can find, I still get a fair value a little over $10 in a worst-case valuation approach.

The Bottom Line

Obviously I’m worried about American Axle’s positioning and competitiveness in EVs. Even with those concerns in place, though, a lot of things going wrong seem to be priced into the share price today. As I said, I’m already overweight the space, but it’s looking more and more to me as though a pretty bearish case is already in the share price.