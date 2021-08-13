istock_onespirit/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note, Aug. 14, 2021: Edited point #4 on poison pill effect on NOL protection. Previous version stated that the removal of said provision protects the NOL whereas corrected version states the opposite. Credit to Charboneus for pointing this out.

Thesis

Mechanical Technology, Inc. (MKTY) is a solid cryptocurrency miner with a solid legacy business. Its cryptocurrency mining operations are currently undervalued and overvalued, depending on the time period its value is attributed to. MKTY's power generating capacity is expected to grow to over 50MW by the end of 2021, and unless management fails to meet its expansion goals, valuation discounts to peers should narrow as the company increases its hash rate and power supply. When MKTY's valuations mimic its peers, shareholders would be greatly rewarded for their patience.

Financial Health

MKTY has two main lines of business: MTI Instruments and EcoChain. The company is a cash generating micro-cap with a healthy balance sheet and no debt. Previous management had spent many years burning cash through R&D spending to develop fuel cell technology that was soon displaced by the now-commonly used Lithium-based batteries. In 2016, Brookstone Partners purchased ~40% of the business and started cutting costs and improving product margins. As a result, the company's legacy business, MTI Instruments, is now an EBITDA-positive segment in a niche market with a healthy balance sheet.

As of 2Q21, MKTY has $12MM in cash and is raising ~$13.5MM from its S-1 offering of a 9% non-convertible Preferred Shares. The company's main goal is to scale up their cryptocurrency business by buying some of the latest generation miners. As we have seen, China's bitcoin exodus has caused a crowding of the secondhand market for crypto miners, causing mining difficulty and miner payback periods to drop significantly. With its ~$25MM cash, it is well positioned to execute its current expansion plans. However, the company may need additional financing in the future which may dilute current shareholders. Management plays a significant role in deciding the balance between growth and cost of financing such growth, especially if non-dilutive financing options are unavailable.

Legacy Business

The main points in this article are on the value of the EcoChain business, but first, a brief look at its legacy instruments business. As stated in their website, MTI “manufactures precision tools, equipment and solutions for semiconductor, aviation, military, industrial and materials manufacturing.” Several industries served by MTI Instruments (electric vehicles, semiconductors, etc.) have significant tailwinds. Management has made some comments, which are available in this Seeking Alpha article as well. The contract with their largest client, the US Air Force, has recently expired (end of June). However, management is optimistic for a new contract and we should be hearing some news this quarter.

A quick breakdown on the past performance of MTI Instruments:

Source: MKTY 10-K

Despite lumpy results mostly attributed to their largest client, revenue and EBITDA margins are both trending upwards, and MTI’s product continues to boast an impressive SaaS-like margins of about 70%. Revenues and EBITDA margins for the past 4 years have averaged about $7.7MM and 13.7%. Since the legacy products are not the focus of this article (and for simplicity’s sake), we’ll value the legacy instruments at 1x average revenue, or $7.7MM, which would be an equivalent to a fire-sale valuation for the segment.

EcoChain Comps Valuation

EcoChain is MKTY's cryptocurrency mining operation, and here, I attempt to value a few mining companies side by side.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) were selected due to their popularity and size. Hive Blockchain (HIVE) will also be used. Although Argo Blockchain (OTCQX:ARBKF) would also be a good comp; my main argument for not selecting it is because they are not listed on a major US stock exchange.

Shares outstanding

Since this article aims to promote/ advocate for MKTY, I’m more flexible to increasing MKTY’s share count while limiting other comparable companies’ share count to remain conservative.

MKTY: Per its 2nd Quarter 10-Q filing, MKTY has ~12.7MM shares of common stock outstanding as of August 9, 2021. Adding ~230k of underwriter's warrants and ~674k options brings us about 13.6M shares. Rounding it up for conservatism's sake, this article will assume 14M shares outstanding for the company.

MARA: Per this filing, MARA has ~ 99.48MM shares outstanding.

RIOT: 95.94MM shares outstanding: 81.44MM per this filing, and 11.8MM shares issued in connection to the Whinstone acquisition.

HIVE: With the delay in HIVE’s annual report, I’ll use the latest MD&A as a starting point. Shares, RSUs, warrants, and options total 386.3MM. An extra 4MM for a previous DeFi share swap, 5MM shares for data center purchase in Brunswick and 1.5MM shares for miner purchase.

Net cash & equivalents

A note on BTC price: I have no idea what the price will be, and I won't attempt to argue anyone's view on this. What is true though, is that a higher price for BTC gives a higher value to the non-MKTY miners in this article. As such, I will be using $100,000 per BTC simply because it is higher than 50% of its all-time highest price.

MKTY: I’ll be using zero debt because the preferred shares have yet to be issued and used. Furthermore, MKTY sells the coins they mine almost immediately. Most recent 10-Q gives us $2.7M, but in the larger context of this article, their net cash position is immaterial. In the spirit of conservatism, net cash position is zero.

MARA: Announced their cash and bitcoin balance in their most recent monthly update, and zero debt.

RIOT: Per 1st quarter 10-Q, cash balance is $241MM, less $80MM for the Whinstone acquisition, zero debt, and 2687 bitcoins per latest news.

HIVE: $15MM convertible debt in addition to an existing $3MM debt, and $33MM cash per mid-May, which should be less today after the miner purchases from Foundry and other purchases. Also holds 605 bitcoins in cold wallet. Assuming they mined a proportionate amount of 1.675EH/s as compared to MARA and RIOT, they mined ~370 BTC equivalent in July. This is likely an overestimation, but inconsequential in the bigger picture.

MKTY MARA RIOT HIVE Stock Price (Aug 12, 2021) 7.75 33.84 36.83 3.11 Shares outstanding (in MM) 14 99.48 95.94 396.85 Market Cap: 108.50 3,366.40 3,533.47 1,234.20 Add: Debt (in MM) 0 0 0 18 Less: Cash (in MM) 0 91.9 161 33 Less: Legacy MTI Business (in MM) 7.7 0 0 0 Less: BTC Holdings (@ $100K, in MM) 0 622.56 268.7 97.5 Enterprise Value (in MM) 100.80 2,651.94 3,103.77 1,121.70

Source: SEC filings, SEDAR filings

From the abundance of press releases and filings, it isn’t difficult to obtain some information on the planned hash rate of other mining companies. For instance, Riot targets a hash rate of 7.7EH/s by end of 4Q22 based on a delivery schedule of 3,500 S-19j each month from November 2021 to October 2022. This implies a ~5.5EH/s hash rate per 1Q22. MARA expects 13.3EH/s with full delivery of this purchase, which implies ~10.8EH/s by 1Q22. For Hive, it's a little more difficult to guess what their hash rate would be, but assuming that they reach their FY21 goal, it will be ~3.24EH/s, inclusive of a 750PH/s equivalent bitcoin hash rate from their Ethereum miners.

EcoChain had recently announced in their July monthly operational presentation that due to recent developments in China dubbed "the great unplugging", payback period on the latest-generation miners has decreased to 6-9 months. Previously, their purchase mainly consisted of S9 miners, as can be derived from their April filing. Assuming they fully realize their 50MW expansion by end of the year, their hash rate can grow from their previous guidance of 912.27PH/s to 1.69EH/s if they use only the most efficient miner currently available, the Bitmain S-19 Pro. For a simple comparison, an S9, 13.5TH/s and 1300w miner has a hash rate of 10.38GH/watt while an S19 Pro at 110TH/s and 3250w, has a hash rate of 33.85GH/watt. Granted, EcoChain was unlikely to use only S9 miners as it would only add up to 520PH/s at 50MW and a more accurate mix would be about 50% of each S9 miners and MicroBT M30s (86TH/s, 3268w) since producing 912.27PH/s with 50MW of power is equivalent to using all 18.25GH/watt miner. Assuming a modest increase of efficiency in mining equipment mix of 25GH/watt gives us 1.25EH/s for using 50MW.

If all the companies below meet their expected hash rate targets, their current valuations imply:

MKTY MARA RIOT HIVE Enterprise Value (in MM) 100.80 2,651.94 3,103.77 1,121.70 Hash rate (EH/s, 1Q22) 1.25 10.8 7.7 3.24* $MM per EH/s 80.64 245.55 403.09 346.20 Multiple to MKTY 1x 3.05x 5.00x 4.29x Implied MKTY Stock Price $7.75 $23.60 $38.74 $33.27

Source: Author illustration. HIVE hash rates are based on FY21 hash rate from these purchases [1] [2] [3] [4] [5] [6].

The comparison of multiples between peer groups to MKTY has always puzzled me, especially with the weak correlation between BTC prices and MKTY stock price the past few weeks. However, if we take a look at today's hash rate valuations, the values are completely inverted:

MKTY MARA RIOT HIVE Enterprise Value (in MM) 100.80 2,651.94 3,103.77 1,121.70 Hash rate (EH/s, July 2021) 0.02212 2.09 1.93 1.675 $MM per EH/s 4,556.96 1,268.87 1,608.17 669.67 Multiple of MKTY 1x 3.59x 2.83x 6.80x

Source: Hash rates obtained from company presentations. Otherwise, author illustration.

Today, MKTY's hash rate is greatly overvalued as compared to other miners' hash rate. There's an argument to be made that a 'premium' multiple should be taken into consideration due to its electricity cost, which is the lowest among peer groups, and/or due to its use of renewable energy, but it does not warrant a 2.8x to 6.8x multiple. However, in estimating hash rates at the end of 1Q22, we see that the reverse is true: MKTY's hash rate is valued at a significant discount to other miners. An argument could be made on a size discount, but again, it should not warrant a 3x+ discount multiple. In my opinion, the discount gap is attributed to execution risk: can MKTY scale up from its current ~3.4MW to its promised 50MW?

Management Competency

MKTY's goal of scaling up 25x from ~2MW in 2020 to ~50MW by end of 2021 rightly carries some execution risk. To this point, management plays an extremely important role in meeting the expectations set at the end of 2020. If management can execute as promised while maintaining share count, MKTY should be valued closer to its peers. A review of their past actions:

1. Mar 2019: Special dividend of 37c/share, equivalent to ~25.5% dividend yield. In an email correspondence with the CEO in late July, Mr. Toporek mentioned that he "also (does) not like to allocate capital to investment if the returns don’t justify it. If we leave the cash on the balance sheet for a while, we are ok with that. If we think we have too much, we give it back...So if we have too much cash I want it back too. I like dividends." This suggests management's willingness to give back capital to shareholders rather than to simply hoard and squander cash for ineffectual expansionary projects.

2. May 2020: EcoChain's was initially formed out of the purchase of a bankrupt bitcoin mining company, GigaWatt Inc., and more importantly, had achieved a 100% ROIC within 12 months. This shows that management places a greater focus on profitability rather than the currently generally accepted goal of "growth at all costs" throughout the crypto industry.

3. May 2021: Announced a ground lease agreement for an immediate 12MW site, dubbed "Python", which will be fully vacant by 1Q22. This site can be upgraded up into a 100MW+ and currently has an industry-low electricity cost of 2.3c/kWh. This shows real progress to the firm's commitment of having 50MW of power by year-end 2021 and a commitment to low costs.

4. June 2021: Announced the removal of poison pill provision as first seen in this 2016 agreement, when Brookstone acquired ~40% of the company. The goal of the removal of the poison pill is to raise capital with less restriction. While this is detrimental to the company's NOL, this does not seem too worrying. The company has repeatedly stated that it is sensitive to detriments towards the NOL. For instance, a previous S-1 filing had provided the option of a pre-funded warrant with immediate vesting as opposed to a common stock of the same value. This shows another one of management's attempts to protect the NOL.

5. July 2021: Offering of 9% Preferred Shares. While 9% initially seems rather high considering the current interest rate trends, the current opportunity to increase hash rate at a much more favorable rate of return (100% ROIC in 6-9 months) more than justifies the 9% rate. Furthermore, in comparison to Hive's 8% convertible debt, this offering is non-dilutive, thus protecting current shareholders and the company's NOL.

Recent moves by management have more closely aligned their interests with common stockholders. The removal of the poison pill provision protects the company's NOL while limiting Brookstone's ability to protect themselves from takeovers or potential management entrenchment. Brookstone (a company to which CEO Toporek is the Founder and Managing General Partner) still owns its original 3.75M shares from its 2016 purchase, equivalent to about ~30% of current outstanding shares, and any further share issuance would hurt them as much as it hurts common stockholders. As such, management is highly incentivized to limit dilution, aligning their interests with shareholders. Combine this with their capabilities shown by their past achievements, MKTY shareholders might be in for a really good ride.

Risks

1. Cryptocurrency risk: With China's tightening grip and Europe's antipathy on cryptocurrencies, the world may well be on its way to call the bluff on Bitcoin and agree that it is worth $0. I am quite optimistic that this would not happen thanks in part due to the US Internal Revenue Service's love for taxing anything that it can to fill its continually-empty coffers, Murphy's Law suggests that there is always a possibility. As a response, MKTY CEO Michael Toporek shared his views on Bitcoin/cryptocurrencies:

Since MKTY sells its coins daily, there will be minimal impairment to coin holdings. Even if all cryptocurrency becomes worthless, MKTY has a solid plan B: to become the lowest cost and most efficient data centers in the industry. Due to the firm's focus on ROIC, I believe that a bitcoin armageddon would not be too catastrophic, and therefore, am not too worried of the downsides. Otherwise, the data center market is not such a bad place to be in, with an expected market size of $58Bn by 2026, and renewable energy-powered green data centers expected to grow at 18.4% CAGR during 2021-2026. MKTY would still experience a soft landing if bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies go bust.

2. Financing risk: Considering the price of cryptocurrency miners like that in the most recent bitcoin miner purchase by MARA, EcoChain's expansion would likely require additional financing. If management were to be unable to find non-dilutive financing options, common shareholders today may face a significant threat from dilution. However, as owners of ~30% of common stock outstanding, management is highly incentivized against dilutive financing.

3. Execution risk: Management's ability to execute will be tested as they scale up their power supply 25x from ~2MW to ~50MW. If delays or failures of execution were to occur, the market would consider the valuation discount as warranted and thus, MKTY may not realize its true value. Fortunately, the current management has a track record of keeping their words, as explained above.

Conclusion

Overall, management has consistently kept the promises they made to shareholders. Personally, this is the biggest buy signal. EcoChain's valuation today per hash rate commands a high premium compared to its peers. However, the same valuation metric is a fraction of its peers' valuation in the future. As can be seen by their performance, I strongly believe that the current management will hit the high targets they have set for the company. If EcoChain succeeds in building its 50MW sites, buying better miners while financing it with minimal common stock dilution, MKTY's share price could appreciate significantly.