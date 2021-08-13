Pitchayanan Kongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) has filed to raise $22.2 million in an IPO of its common stock and three-quarter warrant, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is seeking to produce reformulations of existing approved drugs to increase efficacy.

I’m concerned about its thin capitalization, lack of collaboration deals, no institutional venture capital investors and abnormally low EV assumption.

Accordingly, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Los Altos, California-based RenovoRx was founded to develop its RenovoTAMP - Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion - for its RenovoGem lead candidate.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Shaun Bagai, who has been with the firm since June 2014 and was previously head of Global Market Development for HeartFlow.

Below is a brief overview video of the RenovoCath system:

RenovoGem seeks to force chemotherapeutic agents across the vessel wall using pressure in order to improve targeting of solid tumors.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $12.5 million in equity investment.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for novel drug delivery systems was an estimated $4.3 billion in 2016 and is forecast to reach $28 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 22.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing incidence of cancer, increased research funding and favorable reimbursement policies in development nations.

Also, below is a chart showing the U.S. novel drug delivery system market from 2014 to 2025 projection:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Angiodynamics

Bausch Health

Fibrogen

NovoCure

SynCore Biotechnology

TriSalus Lifesciences

Others

Financial Status

RenovoRx’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/4 years:

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $837,000 in cash and $4.6 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

RenovoRx intends to raise $22.2 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock and three-quarter warrant, offering 1.85 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $12.00 per unit.

The exercise price of the warrant is 120% of the IPO price.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $78 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.54%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $8.4 million to fund our ongoing TIGeR-PaC Phase 3 clinical trial of RenovoGem in LAPC patients through mid 2023, including our planned interim analysis in our TIGeR-PaC Phase 3 clinical trial which we expect will take place in the second half of 2022; approximately $3.6 million to fund the launch of our planned BENEFICIAL Phase 2/3 clinical trial of RenovoGem in HCCA patients, which we expect to commence in the first half of 2022, through mid 2023; and the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the costs of operating as a public company. We estimate that our current capital resources, along with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through mid 2023. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is not aware of any legal matters that would have a material adverse effect on the company's operations, financial position or cash flows.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners and Maxim Group.

Commentary

RenovoRx is seeking public investment to fund further late stage trials for its RenovoGem technology in various patient types.

The firm’s lead candidate is in Phase 3 trials and management expects interim data in the second half of 2022.

The market opportunity for novel drug delivery technologies in cancer treatments is expected to grow at a very high rate of growth over the coming years, so the firm has strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

Management has disclosed no major pharma firm collaboration relationships.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any widely known life science venture capital firms.

Roth Capital Partners is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (36.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is proposing an Enterprise Value that is far under the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO.

The novel drug delivery for cancer space is expected to grow strongly, so I like the industry the firm is operating in.

Also, RNXT is already in Phase 3 trials for its technologies, and has produced promising results in extending patient survival time.

However, I’m concerned about its thin capitalization, lack of collaboration deals, no institutional venture capital investors and abnormally low EV assumption.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending August 20, 2021.