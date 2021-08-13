Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn/iStock via Getty Images

Hallmark (NASDAQ:HALL) has declined on poor Q2 results with no mention of the partial spin that could prove a catalyst for re-rating. However, the company is so inexpensive that it remains an attractive investment.

Q2 Results

Tracking quarterly numbers for any insurer may create more noise than signal and HALL may want to promote their more robust H1 earnings than the dip in Q2 results. That might be fair.

Despite Q2 numbers, the aggregate H1 results saw $0.49/share of earnings (with a $0.03 loss in Q2). Hence annualizing H1 puts the stock on a P/E of 3.8x. You can see why value-oriented investors are attracted to the name.

However, Q2 did see a weaker underwriting performance (with the net combined ratio hitting 105.7% for Q2) as the expense ratio, the loss ratio and catastrophe losses have all risen, with lower investment gains driving profitability down in Q2.

Pricing Remains Robust

Encouragingly for the medium term, pricing power remains, specialty rates were rising at around 20% at the end of 2020, now that pricing growth is down to 12%, but that is still likely to underpin the economics of the business.

Will The Proposed Q3 Spin Happen?

Inexpensive stocks are good, but inexpensive with a catalyst is better. Many investors (including me) are excited about the prospect of HALL partially spinning out its operations as was being explored in January and then in April the company announced they expected to complete the IPO in Q3. Note that this is expected as a partial IPO where HALL would retain control, not a full spin.

Interestingly, the company did not mention the spin with Q1 earnings just as with Q2 earnings (for Q2, the company used a separate release about a month before the results to update investors). Therefore, without an update to the contrary, it may be fair to assume that a spin is on track and may still occur. Though of course the timeline is tight with 6 weeks until the end of Q3. So we would expect to see a separate press release from the company within weeks were the project to be on course. Even if not, an update would still be anticipated given prior statements.

In a sense, the next few weeks are the moment of truth for a partial spin. It's reasonable to expect it to happen on current information, but we'll need to see confirmation in short order. The clock is ticking. Without this event, HALL is just another cheap insurer, albeit a very cheap one.

Specialty Commercial Still Looks Good

A key element of the thesis on HALL is that the specialty commercial business is strong. The combined ratio of specialty commercial hit 97.2% in Q2. On an annual basis, it has fallen in an 84.2%-93.5% range historically. However, we also saw a spike in Q2 last year and for H1, 92.3% is within historical norms and very similar to 2020. Much of the spike does appear to be driven by the exit from the LPT (Loss Portfolio Transfer) agreement related to the exited contract binding business (see 10-Q excerpt below chart).

Source: Company Q2 results presentation

The relevant disclosure in the 10-Q is here for reference:

The Specialty Commercial Segment reported a net loss ratio of 73.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 78.4% for the same period in 2020. The gross loss ratio before reinsurance was 90.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 82.3% for the same period in 2020 driven by unfavorable gross loss reserve development from the exited contract binding line of the primary commercial automobile business that was ceded under the loss portfolio transfer agreement entered during 2020. The Company did not retain any of this unfavorable reserve development during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The exit of the contract binding line of the primary commercial automobile business contributed 1.6% to the decline in the net loss ratio during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to same period during 2020. The decrease in the net loss ratio was also impacted by $1.1 million of unfavorable prior year net loss reserve development for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to unfavorable prior year net loss reserve development of $9.3 million for the same period of 2020. Catastrophe losses of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to catastrophe losses of $3.9 million during the second quarter of 2020 also contributed to the decrease in the net loss ratio. The Specialty Commercial Segment reported a net expense ratio of 23.6% for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 18.5% for the same period of 2020 driven primarily by lower net premiums earned. Source: HALL Q2 2021 10-Q

Risks

Still the Q2 numbers do pose a few concerns.

First off, the business has shrunk with the exit of the commercial automotive contract binding business. That may be causing lower economic efficiency (higher fixed costs), hurting margins if costs have not correspondingly reduced. This may prove a headwind going forward, or perhaps worse, a motive for undisciplined growth in revenue.

Secondly, with the exit from commercial automotive contract binding there is some risk of 'window dressing' the numbers and adding additional cost to the exiting business to make the retained businesses look better. This does not appear to be the case, but if quarterly results continue to weigh, then maybe this is occurring to some degree.

Thirdly, as mentioned above, many investors are looking for a successful partial spin of the business to highlight the disconnect between what HALL appears to be worth and the price Mr. Market currently offers it for. On the company's prior timeline, we're perhaps weeks away from a spin, but the absence of an update since April 13th 2021 is a concern.

I also worry a little that HALL will be acquired at a bargain price. This may not be a terrible outcome for investors as an offer would very likely command a premium to the current price. However, it would cap the upside to what may be quite an interesting long-term opportunity.

Valuation Remains Extremely Supportive

HALL remains extremely cheap. We mentioned a potential sub 4x forward P/E, below we see that price to book is below 0.4x after today's fall. Basically, the company is about as cheap as it's been since it exited its troubled business line in February 2021. That seems unwarranted.

In fact, on price to book, HALL is the 2nd cheapest of the 44 other insurers in its sector, with a sector average of 1.6x book and median of 1.3x book based on my analysis. HALL is very cheap, with troubles behind it, as seems to be the case, that appears deeply unwarranted.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

If anything, HALL remains a more attractive value investment after today's share price decline. It appears cheap even without the prospect of a partial spin which could occur within weeks. Soft Q2 results may be attributable to seasonality and impact of the exit from commercial auto. Even if that wasn't the case and even if a spin never occurred, the company may still be considered inexpensive at its current valuation. Unfortunately, investors may well need further patience to see that value realized.