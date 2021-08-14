serts/E+ via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:EWO) is an exchange-traded fund offering direct exposure to Austrian equities. The fund's benchmark index is MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index, which has 26 constituents. The small number of constituents is owing to the fact that the Austrian equity market is simply not nearly as developed as other markets such as the United States. (EWO similarly maintained 26 holdings as of August 12, 2021; perhaps the small number does at least make it easier to implement as a strategy.)

The expense ratio of the fund is 0.51%, which is acceptable. The fund had just under $90 million in assets under management as of August 12, 2021, which does make it a fairly small fund. I would make the initial comment that the ETF has performed very well since the 'COVID-19 lows' in March 2020. However, in a broader context, Austrian equities have not actually risen all that much, since well below all-time highs.

MSCI also maintain a larger-cap focused index with just five constituents, although these names also make it to EWO's benchmark index. It is the MSCI Austria Index, with a forward price/earnings ratio of just 10.59x as of July 30, 2021, and a price/book ratio of just 1.10x. This implies a forward yield of 9.4% on an earnings basis, and a forward return on equity of around 10%.

The somewhat moderate (or low) return on equity is mainly because of high exposures to Financials, which are characteristically low margin in a world of low interest rates, etc. Per below, Financials make up 30.69% of fund sector exposures, followed by 15% Materials and 14% Industrials. All in all, the majority of the fund is invested in fairly traditional sectors, with technology only making up about 2.32% of the fund, not much more than EWO's cash position. EWO would have benefited from rebounding energy prices recently and manufacturing, given its materials, industrials and energy exposures.

Going back to ratios, Morningstar provide data for EWO itself (rather than a similar index to its benchmark, as mentioned previously); they offer a forward price/earnings ratio of 11.36x and a price/book of 1.02x. You are looking at something like an 8.8% earnings yield here, if forward earnings estimates are roughly correct, and that compares to the Austrian 10-year bond yield of -0.25% at the time of writing, and so the difference here is quite stark if considered on a domestic basis. Even if the sector exposures are not inspiring or likely to result in significant long-term earnings growth, Austrian stocks still look quite cheap.

If we assume that earnings growth and returns on equity are roughly stable in the long term, in this fairly focused portfolio, I would say that the implied equity risk premium is relatively high, indicating that Austrian equities are still undervalued. Professor Damodaran's current ERP suggestion is 4.31%, and has previously suggested an additional country risk premium of 0.38% for Austrian equities. And then you have negative long-term risk free rates in Austria, so the cost of equity is probably below 4.69%, perhaps as low as 4.44%, if we attempt to square Austrian equity valuations with the rest of the world, and assume the market is moving toward efficiency.

Even with lower returns on equity, Austrian equities look like they are pricing in too much risk for what they are. It may be the case that because the Austrian equity market is not especially larger (even EWO only has $90 million in net assets under management), it has not sucked up a considerable amount of international capital. But Austria does use the euro, so it should not be an FX issue. Given the low price/book ratio, you are looking at an IRR in the range of 6-9% or so, depending on your inputs. Even at 6%, over our 'fair cost of equity' that would indicate potential upside of at least 28%, and possibly 35% if we factor in negative local risk-free rates.

So, I would say that while EWO's portfolio does not look terribly exciting, as the portfolio is able to compound its book value, it is very unlikely that the fund will deliver a negative return over the next few years. As retained earnings compound book value, the valuation would become increasingly cheap on a forward basis. Liquidity is still high in global equity markets, and so assuming there is no mechanical correction and 'dash for cash' across equities internationally in the medium term, I would argue that Austrian equity valuations are still abnormally low.

EWO's all-time highs are at just over $42 per share, achieved just before the 2007/08 crisis. That compares to a current price of just $25.30 (i.e., there is 66% upside potential if all-time highs are found). And if we marked down our forward earnings yield estimations by 1.66x, the adjusted implied cost of equity here would still more or less support that kind of valuation. So, I would conclude by saying firstly that Austrian equities are undervalued and probably deserve to out-perform, and secondly there is absolutely potential here for well over 50% upside in the medium to long term.

I don't expect that latter outcome as it probably would require a pickup in international capital flows into Austria (including via EWO), but that may be a possibility, and so I think U.S. investors should be considering getting exposure. EWO looks like another good international diversifier.