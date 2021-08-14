Making Sense Of The Possible Merger Between Exact Sciences And Invitae

utah778/iStock via Getty Images

Invitae (NYSE: NYSE:NVTA) gained about 9.2% in post-market trading on August 6 amid reports that Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:EXAS) had approached the company for a possible merger. In contrast, Exact Sciences lost approximately 2.0% in after-hours trading.

This market behavior may be related to some investors not finding the deal valuable for Exact Sciences, with its much higher market cap and revenue levels.

Data by YCharts

Still, other metrics must be considered like revenue growth and profitability. This is the reason for which I start by deep diving into the rationale for a merger.

The potential merger

Besides providing genetic testing for a variety of ailments, together with hereditary cancers and cardiology, Invitae’s mission is to bring comprehensive genetic research to mainstream medicine, where the main obstacle remains cost.

For this purpose, it has concocted a multi-year collaboration with Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms. The aim is to develop a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform leveraging the power of PacBio’s highly accurate HiFi sequencing. This is expected to make whole genome sequencing much more affordable and accessible for the common patient.

Additionally, back in June 2020, Invitae entered into an agreement with ArcherDX, a genomics analysis company in order to gain more scale in cancer genetics and precision oncology. As a result of the merger, germline and somatic testing, as well as liquid biopsy and tissue genomic profiling has been integrated in a single platform, thus offering patients a full suite of cancer tests, plus therapy optimization.

As for Exact Sciences, it specializes in cancer screening and diagnostic tests with considerable success seen in Cologuard, the first stool DNA test for colorectal cancer developed in 2014, as well as Oncotype tests. In the same way as Invitae, the biotech has been investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their cancer diagnosis and treatment.

For this purpose, it relies on next-generation sequencing equipment provided by the likes of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). Also, for colorectal cancer screening, it competes with single and multi-cancer liquid biopsy rivals such as Freenome, Grail (GRAL), Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) and Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA).

For investors, many proposed liquid biopsy tests also rely on next-generation sequencing platforms, again provided by Illumina and TMO.

Looking across the investment space, and in the same way as car manufacturers relying on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) for production of chips, these biotechs are heavily dependent on the two tools and services providers for equipment in order to deliver service to patients. This dependence conversely signifies pricing power for both Illumina and TMO, and this, at the detriment of the likes of Exact Sciences. Thus, according to the company, in its second quarter SEC filings, dated July 28:

It appears that certain of our competitors have entered into long-term supply agreements with vendors of next generation sequencing equipment, reagents and other consumables. We may be competitively disadvantaged if we are unable to secure next-generation sequencing equipment and supplies on favorable terms and pricing."

Therefore, thinking aloud, Invitae's multi-year agreement with PacBio, which is one of Illumina's competitors, is highly desirable for Exact Sciences, not only in terms of securing the latter's supply chain, but equally important, it also signifies that it can avail a cheaper sequencing platform, which in turn means better profitability.

The financials

The two testing plays have encountered diverse fortunes as to financial results, with Exact Sciences slipping after Q2-2021 earnings lagged analyst expectations. On the other hand, things were rosier for Invitae which beat both revenue and earnings expectations.

Now, Invitae has been experiencing better revenue growth at 67% compared to its peer's 51%. For this matter Invitae sells diagnostic tests and precision oncology products to biopharmaceutical partners, patients who pay directly or through insurance carriers and hospitals. To augment its offering, it has been acquiring multiple assets that further expand its suite of product offerings, thereby accelerating its entry into key genomics markets.

However, this acceleration has meant spending more money, adversely impacting the profitability side of things, with the company still facing some COVID headwinds.

For this matter both companies exhibit operating losses.

As for the promotion of Cologuard, Exact Sciences has an agreement with Pfizer (PFE) till December 2022, against payment of a service fee as well as certain related sales and marketing services. Translating into figures, the Company incurred charges of $24.1 million and $2.1 million for the service fee for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As for marketing services. it incurred charges of $31.1 million and $21.1 million during Q2-2021 and Q2-2020, respectively.

These has translated into an average of 79% of revenues being consumed by marketing expenses since 2018, which is a huge amount.

Now, with the possible merger with Invitae making a decrease in genome sequencing charges feasible through PacBio, Exact Sciences' cost of sales should fall. Additionally, when considering the incremental sales volumes of testing equipment, gross margins should improve, partly offsetting marketing expenses.

In this respect, Exact Sciences gross margins are already much higher than Invitae's and is consistently in the 70-80% range for the last five quarters, and with its superior revenues, at 82% of combined sales, the merged entity should see better overall profitability. Based on current revenue and profitability metrics, I estimate that the gross margins will be about 66% initially, but these should increase rapidly due to cost synergies.

Source: Table prepared with data from Seeking Alpha

There should also be significant revenue synergies, with Cologuard being the first and only FDA-approved DNA non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test. Exact Sciences has also developed Oncotype IQ Tests, currently being applied in tests for breast, prostate and colon cancer.

Valuations and key takeaways

The companies are not yet in active talks, but this appears to be a good deal, and, if it materializes, it will provide more breadth and flexibility for clinicians, and greatly democratize the use of genetics in oncology.

Learning from the industry, M&A activities is on the rise. One of these is the deal worth $695 million, where Agilent Technologies (NASDAQ: A), a provider of instruments and services to laboratories, inked an agreement to acquire Resolution Bioscience to grow its pipeline of next-generation sequencing (NGS) cancer diagnostics.

Shifting to the potential merger, with a combined market cap exceeding $22 billion together with annual revenues of above $2 billion, a merged entity will have more scale, in terms of volume of testing kits produced. More volumes also means better negotiation power with suppliers for raw materials.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Pursuing further, with 73.5% and 39.1% of revenues being eaten up in R&D for Invitae and Exact Sciences respectively, in the continuous strive for novel testing methodologies in an increasingly competitive environment, such large expenditures are fraught with risks. Consequently, M&As, especially where cost synergies are obtained through consolidation of disparate research departments make a lot of sense when talking profitability.

Exploring further, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lock-downs have changed the way care is provided. Initially, there was delay in diagnosis of cancer due to supply chain disruption affecting availability of cancer diagnosis tests kits. This was followed by limited availability of medical care professionals for conditions other than COVID, with several hospitals and clinics witnessing a drop in patient visits during the pandemic.

Now, with variants abounding, this sad state of affairs looks to continue, in turn calling for more non and minimally invasive testing whereby it is not necessary to attend the clinic for taking out a tissue sample using surgery just for analysis purposes. Thus, the demand for quicker and non-invasive methods using DNA which enable earlier diagnostic of diseases should surge, and this is one of the hallmarks of this merger, as it not only makes possible availability of new methods to detect ailments, but more importantly, makes detection possible earlier on, before the cancer gets uncontrolled.

Therefore, estimating just a 50% annual growth (based on slower growing Exact Sciences) for the post-merger entity, which is more than four times Agilent's figures of 11%, both Exact Sciences and Invitae deserve higher valuations. However, in absence of more detailed technicalities about an eventual deal (all-share transaction or money changing hands), it would be premature to provide target share prices at this stage.

Still, as evidenced by the stocks' fluctuations following the initial report of the merger on August 6, there is bound to be some volatility as investors digest the deal in different ways. Moderating further, in case the deal materializes, execution on profitability targets may take some time.

Finally, with the global cancer diagnostics market pegged at $168.60 billion in 2020, and estimated to reach $280.59 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in this time period, it makes sense for investors to closely watch for updated merger talks.