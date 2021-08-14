Wega07/iStock via Getty Images

Both the containership and dry bulk markets are booming. This in turn has led to a resurgence in many shipping stocks, with the exception of tanker names as the tanker market is still hovering around all-time lows. I recently wrote two bullish articles relating to shipping, one for Atlas Corporation (ATCO) which through Seaspan owns the world's largest containership fleet and one for Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) which owns a large diverse fleet of both containerships and dry bulk carriers.

This article touches upon my third pick in the space, Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) which is my favorite for reasons I will outline below. As you will notice, all three aforementioned companies have performed exceptionally well over a 1-year period: NMM is up by almost 300%, CMRE is up by more than 130% and ATCO is up by more than 70%.

Data by YCharts

Over a 5-year period, the performance is as follows:

Data by YCharts

Excluding dividends, NMM and ATCO are essentially flat while CMRE has increased by more than 30%. There is a reason for this. CMRE, in my view, has one of the best management teams in the space, with strong insider support, and a smart capital allocation strategy, knowing when to play defense or offense. Even though NMM trades at a 50%+ discount to NAV due to management concerns (self dealing and issuing units well below NAV) and ATCO has secured the world's largest revenue backlog exceeding $16 billion (driven by newbuildings with long-term contracts attached, meaning the company will enjoy a large chunk of its cash flow in the future), I still believe CMRE will again outperform over a 5 year period for the reasons I outline below.

CMRE is fixing vessels at attractive rates with long term contracts. For instance, the company recently fixed 7 vessels:

Source: CMRE Q2 2022 Presentation, slide 6

The average increase in charter rates is ~2 times higher compared to previous rates and the average duration increased by more than 160%, from an average of ~15 months to ~40 months. For example, the Cosco Ningbo was fixed at a rate of $72,700 per day for a period of 36 to 39 months (versus the previous charter rate of $30,900 per day for a period of 17 to 19.5 months). This means that every year this vessel alone produces around $15 million in incremental free cash flow.

CMRE owns a very large fleet of more than 80 containerships. As you can understand, the cash flow potential is massive. Improved results are already reflected in the most recent financials. For Q2 2021, CMRE produced impressive results, namely EPS of $0.67, Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders of $58.3m and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $104 million. On an annualized basis, cash flow from operations is poised to surpass ~$415 million versus the current market cap of ~$1.5 billion.

Note, this contracted cash flow for the containership fleet (backlog totalling $3.3 billion), is locked in for several years with the TEU-weighted average remaining time charter duration of about 4.3 years. As a result, CMRE is quite cheap on this basis alone.

In addition, the market has failed to take into account a game changing move. Over the past few months, CMRE has used the massive cash flow generation from its core containership business to invest in the relative undervalued dry bulk sector, amassing a sizeable fleet of 37 dry bulk carriers (mainly smaller vessels up to Kamsarmax) at attractive asset prices relative to charters rates. This is a smart move as the dry bulk newbuilding orderbook remains quite low at 5.7% of the total fleet and demand is set to surge in the coming years.

So far, 14 vessels have been delivered, and 23 dry bulk vessels are expected to be delivered before the end of 2021. What's more, these vessels are printing out massive amounts of cash today. For instance, some fixtures are listed below.

Source: CMRE Q2 2022 Presentation, slide 7

If one adds the dry bulk cash flow into the mix, this is potentially another $200+ million in incremental operating cash flow. Add this to the $400+ million operating cash flow from the core containership fleet, as outlined above, and we are talking about $600M+ in annual operating cash flow. These are massive amounts and CMRE shareholders stand to benefit tremendously whether this relates to dividend increases, deleveraging or growth. At the moment, CMRE's debt is at a multi year low relative to the current fleet value:

Source: CMRE

Source: CMRE Q2 2022 Presentation, slide 10

This positive trend is set to continue. The strong market has enabled CMRE to raise capital at very attract rates. For example, CMRE raised €100 million of unsecured bonds in Greece that will mature in 2026 and have a coupon of 2.70%, payable semi-annually. In addition, the company has concluded new financings of approximately $650.6m, inclusive of two hunting license bank facilities for an amount of up to $245m to assist with future acquisitions. Note, all dry bulk vessels are being financed at a loan-to-value between 55% and 60%, which is fairly conservative, and there are no meaningful debt maturities until 2025.

In short, the company has managed to grow substantially, including making an aggressive move into the dry bulk space, via internally generated operating cash flow and funds from low-cost credit facilities. These actions will benefit the bottom line and materially improve per share metrics. Common shareholders stand to be rewarded, starting with the increased dividend of $0.115 dividend per share (up from $0.10 paid in Q1 2021).

Lastly, it is important to note the alignment of insiders with common shareholders. To date, the sponsor family has reinvested $101m through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. What else could one ask for? For these reasons, all stars are aligned for CMRE to outperform and surpass its 2014 share price of ~$25, doubling from current levels.