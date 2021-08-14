snapinadil/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

MRC Banks On Medium-Term Prospect

As the crude oil price strengthens, MRC Global's (NYSE:MRC) management sets a bullish outlook for the second half of 2021 that will outperform the first half. While it may still face some hiccups through supply chain disruptions and input cost inflation, its upstream, midstream, and downstream businesses are due for steady growth in the coming quarters. The management has also not deviated from its earlier target of generating a billion dollars from its natural gas utility business. It has recently become a key supplier of PVF products to various non-traditional energy projects across multiple parts of the globe.

However, raw material shortages and plant outages can lead to freight delays, causing freight costs to move up significantly and affect the operating margin adversely. While raising prices is an option, the strategy can also affect sales and market share. Also, its cash flows may deteriorate further in 2H 2021 because of the requirements coming from higher activity levels. Nonetheless, considering the stock's low valuation multiples, I think investors might want to buy it for gains in the medium to long term.

An Insight Into Challenges And Strategies

Over the past few quarters, MRC's core strength has transitioned from producing lower-margin line pipe to higher-margin valve products. So, the impact of higher carbon steel products, particularly line pipe, has significantly affected the company's margin. The prices increased by ~50% over the last six months. I will discuss more on this later in the article. The other contentious issue for the company has been the supply chain, where certain products experienced numerous freight delays.

The product orders delays were due to raw material shortages and plant outages. Such disruptions caused freight costs to move up significantly. While the company did pass on higher inbound freight costs to its customers through higher prices, the strategy has its limitations, and therefore, margins can reduce if the input costs continue to rise.

The third aspect of the company's strategy is the effect of commodity prices. The steady rise in energy prices has led to increased activity in the US and international oil fields and positively impacted the company's upstream servicing business. Although the upstream capex budget has remained tight so far, a higher crude oil price will likely induce customers to increase their completions activity over the next few quarters. As a result, the company's midstream business comprising natural gas gathering systems will see a volume surge, leading to higher revenues.

The fourth aspect of MRC's new strategic focus is the transition toward servicing non-traditional energy. It's a key supplier of PVF products to biofuel, carbon capture, geothermal, hydroelectric power, and wind projects. In international geographies, the company's various projects include a large-scale carbon capture facility in Canada, an offshore wind farm in Europe, a renewable energy project in Australia, and MRO and project supplies to several geothermal locations. The company's management is particularly bullish on the energy transition initiatives in Europe. You can read more on the company's strategy in my previous article.

Visibility Into The 2H 2021 Outlook

The company expects revenues to grow by low-single digits in FY2021 compared to FY2020. The management also expects a high double-digit increase in sales for gas utilities. The downstream and industrials sector will grow more modestly, in comparison. However, the upstream production can decline by a mid-single-digit percentage while the midstream pipeline sectors can decrease by a low single-digit percentage in FY2021.

Investors, however, may note that the downside has already played out in 1H 2021, and therefore, in 2H 2021, revenues would be higher in all the segments. The adjusted gross profit margins are expected to remain unchanged (~19.5% range) as a favorable sales mix will mitigate the adverse effect of input cost inflation. In Q3, the company's revenue is expected to be up by low-single digits compared to Q2.

Geographically, sales in the US and Canada can increase by mid-single digits, partially offset by a mid single-digit decline in international sales. Investors may note that in Q2 2021, the US and Canada together accounted for 85% of the company's revenues, while the international markets accounted for the rest (15%). In FY2022, the international market and energy activity will strengthen gradually because of the typical lag between the longer lead time and the project orientation of the international projects.

The Line Pipe Price Index And Its Implication

Source: FRED Economic Research

The line pipe price index increased by 38% in the past year until June, while relative to the previous month, it went up by 4.1%. Line pipe prices were higher in Q2 due to inflation's impact on carbon steel products. I think line pipe prices will continue to rise in the short term as the hot-rolled coil (or HRC) prices have shot up, which will put pressure on MRC's margin.

MRC's gross profit percent contracted moderately (by 60 basis points) in Q2 2021 compared to Q1. As discussed above, the higher Pipe Logix index caused the average line pipe spot prices to increase in Q2, resulting in higher LIFO costs than expected. If the line pipe index increases, the higher cost of the line pipe will affect the margin adversely.

Analyzing Key Indicators And Q2 Performance

The crude oil price, which had recovered steadily since the beginning of 2021, has kept moving upward in Q2. The EIA expects the Brent crude oil prices will average $72/b from August through November, or nearly unchanged from the current level. The US rig count has increased in Q3 (9% up) so far. The international rig count was marginally down in July compared to June.

Gas utility sales have increasingly been occupying the larger pie of MRC's sales mix. From 34% a quarter ago, it became 39% of its total revenues in Q2 2021 due to higher upstream capex and customers' integrity upgrade plans. This sector's 28% revenue growth meets MRC's long-term goal to grow this sector into a billion-dollar-plus business in the medium term. The upstream business, too, gained revenues significantly over the past quarter (21% up), while sales in the midstream sector clocked a 12% increase. On the other hand, sales in the downstream and industrial industries shrunk by 2% in the past quarter in Q2.

Cash Flows And Leverage

In 1H 2021, MRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) decreased by 44% compared to a year ago, which resulted in a 46% lower free cash flow during this period. Lower revenues and higher inventory resulted in the cash flow deterioration in 1H 2021. During 2H 2021, its working capital requirements can increase marginally due to increased inventory purchases, while the supply chain disruptions can stabilize.

MRC's debt-to-equity ratio (0.86x) (excluding preferred stock) is significantly higher than its peers' (NOW (DNOW), Fastenal (FAST), and Oil States International (OIS)) average of 0.31x. In Q2 2021, the company has reduced total debt by $85 million compared to Q1. The available liquidity of $507 million and positive free cash flow can meet its near-term debt reduction target.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the Producer Pipe Index for steel price, 3:2:1 crack spread, and MRC's reported revenues for the past six years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. I think the multi-factor trend and the short-term trend will affect revenues equally in the next two years. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase in the next couple of years.

Using the average forecast revenues, a simple time-series regression model suggests its EBITDA increase in the next twelve months (or NTM) 2022. In NTM 2023, I think EBITDA growth will accelerate and will moderate in the following year.

Relative Valuation And Target Price

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the past average EV/EBITDA multiple (22.9x) is 44%, while returns potential using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is negative 40%. In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect modest returns (2% upside).

MRC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which should typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (20.5x) is significantly lower than its peers' (DNOW, FAST, and OIS) average. So, the stock is relatively undervalued versus its peers at this level.

What's The Take On MRC?

Source

I think the steady rise in energy prices will lead to a higher upstream capex budget, inducing MRC's customers to increase their completions activity over the next few quarters. Consequently, the company's midstream business comprising natural gas gathering systems will see a volume surge. In non-traditional energy, the company is diversified in the global market. It has become a key supplier of PVF products to biofuel, carbon capture, geothermal, hydroelectric power, and wind projects. The stock performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

However, the company's near-term growth factors will be partially mitigated by the supply chain issues. The resulting raw material shortages and plant outages can lead to freight delays. Such disruptions caused freight costs to move up significantly and affect the operating margin adversely. But its free cash flow reduction is a cause of concern especially given the increased activity levels. The stock is relatively undervalued. Considering all the aspects, the investors can see moderate returns from the stock in the short term.