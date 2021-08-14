Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The impact from the recent Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) outage is testing the patience of long-term investors. In the bearish case, one could say that the stock had been woefully overhyped last year (including due to the TikTok customer and initial COVID-related revenue bump).

In the bullish case, the top 10 customer loss due to the outage will return, and the anticipated traffic that has been delayed will also come online, providing a baseline for continued growth into 2022. The CEO said that “99%” of customers had already returned, so the long-term impact should be negligible.

For prospective investors, perhaps a case could be made that the present issues may have created an entry point for those who have followed the stock from the sidelines.

Q2 results

The main items from the release were the low double-digit growth and a sequential dip in net retention, as well the reduced quarterly and annual guidance.

Despite the outage as discussed below, Fastly noted that it still delivered revenue in line with its guidance. As a reminder, Fastly already sold off last quarter due to its weak Q2 guidance. However, at the time the guidance implied it was expecting a re-acceleration in the back-half of the year.

Top 10 customer loss

The headline impact from the outage, besides Fastly providing some credits and having some impact given its usage-based business model, was the (temporary?) loss of a top 10 customer, which as of yet has not returned. Although the top 10 customer was not named explicitly, I saw a comment that it was Amazon (AMZN) because (apparently) in the site’s code the name Fastly has disappeared.

Still, when reading through the earnings call, one does get the impression that Fastly is actually expecting this customer to return at some point. Although Fastly hasn’t factored this into its guidance, the CEO said he had talked with the customer’s execs.

Another thing to keep in mind is what the alternative would be. Fastly management provided several arguments, such as dismissing the possibility of its customers going for a multi-CDN strategy. The reason (for that not happening) would be because Fastly’s performance among other things is exactly its competitive advantage. Hence, a multi-vendor strategy would mean its customers would have to aim for lowest common denominator. Additionally, other providers aren’t invulnerable to outages either, as Akamai (AKAM) also experience a major outage quite recently.

Fastly also seemed wary of customers deploying in-house solutions, and in the CEO’s words “99%” of customers were already back online (with the aim of getting this back to 100%).

Lastly, another point that was unclear (but clarified in the call) was that the delay in new traffic (that Fastly anticipated to come online) was explicitly denied to be due to the outage. Management said the $40M reduction in guidance was roughly 50/50 split between the top 10 customer and the delay.

Analysis

Although some folks seemed to be patting themselves on the back for predicting that the stock would collapse, I didn’t see anyone predicting the impact from the outage. In fact, Fastly actually rallied the day of the outage due to the exposure the company received.

Nevertheless, when seeing some underperformance from companies in my portfolio, such as Pinterest (PINS), Alteryx (AYX), Fiverr (FVRR) and Fastly, it may nevertheless prove valuable to weigh both the short-term and the long-term.

For example, one observation is that Fastly has already expanded its network capacity by almost 50% so far this year, reaching ~150Tbit/s. Fastly was also explicitly asked about its long-term expectations, and obviously the CEO remained bullish for the potential growth of its business and edge computing in general.

As a last remark, although I am not quite able to grasp all nuances and differences between Fastly and its competitor Cloudflare (NET), it does seem a bit odd that Cloudflare has become one of the most expensive stocks in technology, and meanwhile investors assume Fastly will only collapse further. Obviously there are some differences in growth, product portfolio and strategy (Fastly is mainly targeting enterprises), but if there is such a growth opportunity that warrants Cloudflare's valuation, then there might be a reasonable chance of Fastly becoming a respectable second.

As an alternative solution, investor may look at Cloudflare's valuation and then at Fastly's lackluster execution (although as argued due to external factors, such as TikTok, the outage, etc.), and decide to stay away from both stocks.

Risks

Prior to Q2, the outlook was that revenue could accelerate in the back half of the year. This outlook was supported by both the company's guidance as well as Fastly's continued strong net retention.

Although this article argued this could still be the case (when the delayed traffic comes online and the top 10 customer returns), a risk might be that this might not suffice to return Fastly to its prior growth rates. For example, perhaps the decreased net retention might not recover.

Investor Takeaway

Fastly has seen several issues in the last year, and certainly hasn’t fulfilled the expectation of prolonged high or accelerated growth, which the market had last year when it asked to pay over 30x P/S for the stock.

Although the long-term impact from the outage may not be significant, especially if as the CEO seems to be expecting the top 10 customer returns, the market currently isn’t expecting high growth from this company anymore.

Ultimately, this means the rather sober outlook may be that although the company might well continue to grow at a decent rate (for example, the company continues to make progress with its two product introductions), the market has rerated Fastly's valuation to the downside, which may leave investors with subpar returns. Especially if the slowdown in growth isn't as temporary as it currently seems, so that would be something for investors to watch.