Olgaviare/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) released Q2 2021 results after markets closed on July 28. Shares have since fallen 15.5%, including 8.4% the day after results.

We upgraded our rating on ATUS from Neutral to Buy in November 2020. ATUS stock has lost 4.4% since, when peers Charter (CHTR) and Comcast (CMCSA) (both Buy-rated in our coverage) each gained double digits:

ATUS Share Price vs. Comparables and S&P 500 (Since 12-Nov-20) Source: Yahoo Finance (12-Aug-21).

ATUS shares had been strong before Q2 results, reaching a 52-week high of $38.30 (27% higher than at our upgrade) at one point. We believe investors have over-reacted, and ATUS' long-term per-share growth remains intact. Our forecasts the stock can double (22.8% annualized return) by 2024 year-end.

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on ATUS has been based on its Free Cash Flow Per Share ("FCF/Share") growing at a high-teens CAGR, thanks to aggressive buybacks, partly funded by new debt, while the FCF Yield is high-single-digit:

ATUS's Broadband customer base should be generally stable, after it has upgraded 90%+ of its network to offer speeds of at least 1 Gbps

Video customer losses have little impact on profits, being offset by falling Programming Costs, and Video revenues were already low-margin

Total revenues will be broadly stable; margin will rise slowly from mix shift and stable service costs, creating a low-single-digit EBITDA growth

Financial leverage and stable CapEx will turn a low-single-digit EBITDA growth into a mid-single-digit total FCF growth

FCF, plus new debt in line with a rising EBITDA (at the high end of the 4.5-5.0x leverage target), means a low-teens percentage of shares are repurchased each year, helping to create a high-teens FCF/share growth

Illustrative ATUS FCF/Share Growth from EBITDA Growth Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We assumed ATUS shares will trade at a 7% FCF Yield, in line with the actual figure at the time of our upgrade in November 2020

The first two quarters since our upgrade were better than our investment case, due to COVID-19's boost to home connectivity demand. Year-on-year EBITDA growth was 6.1% in Q4 2020 and 4.2% in Q1 2021, above the 3% we have assumed, though below those at Charter and Comcast:

Cable Companies’ EBITDA Growth Y/Y by Quarter (Since 2018) NB. All figures include mobile losses. Source: Company filings.

Q2 2021 results appeared worse than our investment case, and was also worse than those at Charter and Comcast. This has led to some investors worrying about accelerating customer losses, including to telco fiber networks.

We believe Q2 was affected by one-off factors and ATUS's Broadband business has remained stable.

Q2's Zero Broadband Net Add Not an Issue

In Q2 2021, organically, ATUS's Residential Broadband customer count was flat from Q1, and it lost 12k Residential customers in total; including the Morris Broadband acquisition, it had a net add of 30k in Broadband and 23k in total:

On a year-on-year basis, organically, ATUS had 1.5% more Broadband customers and 0.3% more total customers in Residential.

We do not believe Q2's zero net add in Residential Broadband represents a negative for future performance, for a number of reasons:

First, ATUS's Residential Broadband net adds were limited before COVID-19, ranging between 7k and 15k per quarter in Q2-4 2019. Q4 2020 in fact had a net loss of 4k, due to one-off factors (related to storms and pandemic-related mandated payment extensions):

ATUS Residential Customer Net Adds by Product (Since 2018) NB. Excludes net adds from Service Electric in Q3 2020 and Morris Broadband in Q2 2021. Suddenlink OSS/BSS migration disrupted net adds in Sep-Nov 2019. Source: ATUS company filings.

Second, ATUS was affected by COVID-related move churn in Q2, as people who moved into city outskirts in the New York tri-state area during the pandemic moved back out after COVID restrictions were lifted. The impact on ATUS was disproportionate because its smaller geographic coverage does not include the cities to which people were returning.

Third, there was an one-off disconnection of 10.7k customers overdue on payments, who were previously protected by pandemic-related mandated payment extensions (7k in New York) or ATUS' policy of not immediately disconnecting customers affected by storms (3.7k in Louisiana). (On the other hand, ATUS has not excluded 6.5k of customers protected by the Emergency Broadband Benefit program from Q2 numbers.)

Telco Fiber Competition Remains Manageable

Competition from telco fiber networks has remained manageable in Q2.

The main fiber competition to ATUS is from Verizon's (VZ) FIOS, which overlaps with part of its Optimum footprint (as explained in our initiation). During Q2 2021, 22% of ATUS' gross adds were generated in areas overlapping with FIOS, basically the same as the prior-year quarter (23%), which implies competitive dynamics have remained unchanged. ATUS stated that it was "not seeing any elevated levels of overbuild" from FIOS.

ATUS also maintained that its prices continued to be lower than FIOS, with Broadband products $5-10 cheaper and Video products $15-20 cheaper per month. ATUS believed Verizon is using a higher Average Revenue Per User to include bundling discounts, free OTT services, gift cards, etc.

With AT&T, as we explained in our research, its pace of investment has not changed and will not change until the Warner Media spin-off is completed, likely in mid-2022.

"Edge Out" and Fiber Upgrade to Help

ATUS' Broadband net adds will be helped by "edge out" and fiber upgrades in its network in future years.

"Edge out" is the expansion to cover new areas on the edge of the existing network. ATUS is primarily targeting new home build areas at present, especially in Texoma, and is on track to add at least 150k homes this year:

ATUS New Homes Passed (FY18-21) Source: ATUS results presentation (Q2 2021).

ATUS has also continued its fiber upgrade, with 135k new fiber homes passed in H1 and targeting 500k for 2021 (picking up pace in the summer):

ATUS Fiber Homes Passed & Penetration (Last 5 Quarters) Source: ATUS results presentation (Q2 2021).

ATUS expects to cover all 2m homes passed that overlap with FIOS by 2023 year-end, which will further ensure its competitiveness. This also means that ATUS expects to see a reduction in CapEx from 2024 onwards. Fiber-To-The-Home ("FTTH")was $211m of the $1.36bn CapEx in 2019:

ATUS Historic CapEx by Category (2016-19) Source: ATUS results presentation (Q2 2020).

Overall Broadband Net Add Expectations

The combination of the factors above mean that management expects Broadband net adds to be positive in H2 2021, potentially lower than 2018 and 2019 for full-year 2021, but to be much higher from 2022:

"We absolutely expect to be data net add positive both in the third and fourth quarter." "It may be difficult to match historical 2018 and 2019 organic broadband customer growth for this year" "We've signalled going into this year that, 2022 and onwards, we expect to see much more elevated levels of Broadband net adds". Dexter Goei, ATUS CEO (Q2 2021 earnings call)

ATUS had Broadband net adds of 72.2k in 2018 and 71.9k in 2019, or 1.8% and 1.7% respectively of the customer base at the start of each year.

Year-on-Year EBITDA Decline Due to One-Offs

In Q2 2021, ATUS's was down 0.1% year-on-year, but due to one-off factors:

ATUS Profit & Loss (Q2 2020 vs. Prior Periods) Source: ATUS results release (Q2 2021).

Total revenues were 1.7% higher year-on-year in Q2 2021, so the lower EBITDA was due to higher costs, primarily the effect of $30m of COVID-related savings in Q2 2020 (including store closures and less Sales & Marketing). Management expects cost comparables to be easier in H2.

The stability in total revenues was again driven by Residential Broadband revenues, which were up 7.8% year-on-year (helped by the Morris acquisition) offsetting the declines in Video and Telephony revenues.

Looking at the gap between Video revenues and Programming Costs as a proxy for "Gross Profit" in Video, this is again broadly stable, down only $50m year-on-year and only $10m sequentially; it is also relatively small:

ATUS EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Since 2019) Source: ATUS company filings.

In Q2 2021, News & Advertising revenues rebounded 36.4% year-on-year, but remained a small contributor.

2021 "Growth" Outlook Reiterated

ATUS reiterated its 2021 outlook of “growth” in both revenues and EBITDA:

ATUS 2021 Outlook Source: ATUS results presentation (Q2 2021).

The $1.3-1.4bn CapEx guidance represents a return to pre-COVID levels; it was $1.36bn in 2019 but fell to $1.07bn in 2020.

ATUS is continuing to repurchase shares, with about approx. half of its $1.5bn buyback program remaining and expected to be executed by year-end. This is equivalent to 5.8% of the current market capitalization.

Net Debt / EBITDA is expected to fall to below 5.3x by year-end, from 5.7x at Q2 quarter-end, mostly from EBITDA growth.

Valuation: Is ATUS Stock Expensive?

We value Altice stock using a "normalized" FCF figure of $1.3bn, adjusted to take into account factors such as a lower interest rate after debt refinancings, higher CapEx and start of cash taxes in 2021.

With shares at $28.81, this gives ATUS an FCF Yield of 9.8%:

ATUS Normalized FCF Yield (2020) Source: ATUS company filings.

ATUS has historically been able to grow its Cashflows from Operating Activities each year, though FCF is more volatile with changing CapEx amounts:

ATUS Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (Since 2017) Source: ATUS company filings.

H1 2021 FCF is lower year-on-year, despite a slightly higher EBITDA, due to working capital and new cash taxes (after tax losses were exhausted).

ATUS Stock Forecasts

We have moved to more conservative assumptions in growth rate and exit valuation. Our updated assumptions are:

2021 FCF of $1.38bn (was $1.45bn), corresponding to a 1.5% EBITDA growth (was 2.5%) applied to the $1.31bn "normalized" 2020 FCF

In 2022-23, FCF to grow at 5.0% (was 6.0%), which corresponds to a 2.5% EBITDA growth (was 3.5%) (including from the Morris acquisition)

2024 FCF to grow by 5.0% plus $150m (was just 5.5%), corresponding to a 2.5% (was 3.0%) EBITDA growth plus $150m less FTTH CapEx (new assumption)

2021 share count to be 436.9m (was 466.0m), based on the Q2 2021 share count (463.8m) and $0.8bn of buybacks

Share count to fall by 5.5% in 2022 (less buybacks to allow some deleveraging) and 7.5% thereafter (both unchanged)

2024 year-end FCF Yield of 8.5% (was 7.0%), i.e. 1.3 ppt lower than now

Our new 2024 FCF/Share forecast of $4.91 is 8% higher than before ($4.53), due to both the $150m reduction in CapEx and a lower share count. Our new 2023 FCF/Share forecast of $3.96 is virtually unchanged (was $3.97):

Illustrative ATUS Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $28.81, we expect an exit price of $58 (was $65) and a total return of 101% (22.8% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in less than 3.5 years.

If we were to assume a 10% FCF Yield at 2024, we would still have an exit price of $48 and a total return of 71% (17.1% annualized).

Conclusion

ATUS's 15.5% fall since Q2 results is an over-reaction and an opportunity. Zero organic Broadband net add in Q2 was due to post-COVID move churn and the end of mandated payment extensions.

Competition has remained manageable, ATUS is confident about H2, and "edge out" and fiber upgrade will help future years. Free Cash Flow Yield is nearly 10%, and Free Cash Flow/Share will grow at double digits even with conservative assumptions.

With shares at $28.81, we expect an exit price of $58 and a total return of 101% (22.8% annualized) by 2024 year-end. We reiterate our Buy rating on ATUS stock.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.