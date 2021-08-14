Figs: Buy The Dip

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Figs (NYSE:FIGS) reported their first quarter of earnings as a public company recently, and they beat on both the top and bottom line. They also offered strong full-year guidance, which represented 50% growth from the full-year of 2020. Despite these strong financial gains, Figs shares are down nearly 8% pre-market. Figs shares have been rising very fast recently, and this drop has been the only time where Figs shares have traded near the original IPO price. Because of this, investors who were not able to get shares in Figs should consider buying this dip.

Figs' First Quarter As A Public Company

For a company's first quarter, it is important to establish a good earnings culture. This means that it is important to create a "beat estimates" culture while providing strong guidance. A company's first public quarter sets a tone for the company's future earnings releases. For Figs, they established this culture well, for they beat revenue estimates by over 12%, and Non-GAAP EPS beat estimates by $0.28.

Figs grew their revenue by 57.6% to $101.1 million in the most recent quarter, and they grew their active customers by 79.2% to 1.6 million. Adjusted net income topped $14 million, resulting in a Non-GAAP EPS of $.08.

Margins were strong for the business, resulting in an adjusted net income margin of roughly 14%, gross margin of 73.3%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%. These margins were mostly caused by a consumer shift to higher margins goods that Figs sold, outselling their lower-margin products.

While Figs increased their active customers by nearly 80%, they were also able to increase the average cart size (ARPU for you SaaS investors out there) by nearly 17% year over year. They also increased this sequentially. Management noted that this came from (and will continue to come from) their focus on lifestyle products, which I will get into shortly. Figs also reported $164.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings.

It is also important for management to appear calm, informed, and organized on their first conference call. More importantly, management cannot seem flustered or overwhelmed by analyst questions. Figs management seemed to do this incredibly well, for management was clear, concise, and well-informed.

Guidance

While there were no estimates on what guidance was going to be for this quarter, the guidance they offered for the full year seemed to be quite strong.

This revenue guidance represents nearly 50% growth from the full year of 2020, which was already quite high because of the pandemic. They also guided for long-term margins that are unreplicable by any major retailer. They will potentially be able to maintain these strong margins by continuing to establish a strong brand while expanding both the customer base and their product line.

Growth Avenues

Management noted several growth opportunities for the business. Mainly, their primary goal was simply keeping their brand reputation strong and retaining more loyal customers. Their brand is incredibly strong today, but Figs still has plenty of room to grow. On their conference call, management noted that they only control 3% of the total U.S. market share, meaning that Figs has significant room to grow in the U.S. alone. If they can spend a lot in the short term on customer acquisition and creating brand loyalty within those new customers, then Figs will be well-positioned for long-term sustainable growth.

Management also noted the ability to grow internationally. Right now, the international total addressable market is roughly 3 times the size of the U.S. TAM, yet international revenue makes up less than 8% of Figs' total revenue. Also, Figs currently operates only in Canada, the U.K., and Australia. They have been somewhat successful in these international areas, but there is massive potential to expand more internationally. If they continue succeeding in their three main international areas, but also expand into other markets, Figs has the potential to massively grow their international segment.

However, not all international countries may be right to expand into. It is important to remember that Figs is a relatively high-end brand when it comes to healthcare clothes, so countries that struggle financially may not be the best countries to expand into. For example, Figs should not consider expansion into a country where doctors struggle to find any sort of scrubs. If doctors struggle to get scrubs at all, the brand of their scrubs might not be very relevant to them, and they would prefer a cheaper scrub over Figs'.

Figs should rather set their eyes on Europe, primarily, along with a few other countries. Richer countries like Germany, Spain, and the majority of western Europe would be primary growth opportunities for Figs, for their consumers would likely have enough money to purchase their products. Status is also important in these countries. Other countries like Japan and Korea could also potentially be successful expansion targets, for consumers in those countries are incredibly brand-sensitive. Status is often shown through fashion in these two countries, and Figs' brand plays right into this when it comes to healthcare clothes, so I believe that Figs has the potential to be incredibly successful if they are able to replicate their strong brand reputation in these countries.

Lastly, Figs also has its eyes set on "lifestyle" product expansion, which includes sales of products that are not scrubs. This segment targets the sale of products that are used outside of work, but also products that are used discretely used at work. This includes products like under-scrubs, compression socks, and shoes.

Non-scrub revenue has grown fast recently, and management sees lots of product expansion in this category. Management sees potential for the Figs brand to extend outside of the workplace, into everyday life.

Growth in their product line, along with international expansion combine for strong growth opportunities that could result in long-term, high revenue growth for Figs. Their growth opportunities all rely on their brand reputation, however. So far, they have done an amazing job creating a quality brand, but if they were to ever diminish their brand strength, their growth may fall with it.

Why The Stock Is Dropping

Despite the very strong quarter, there were a few hiccups in this quarter. First, they paid nearly $50 million in stock-based compensation in relation to the IPO. This is extremely high compensation, resulting in GAAP net losses for the quarter.

They also spent a lot on sales and marketing this quarter. Sales expenses grew 49% YoY, and marketing expenses grew 76%. They used most of this to acquire new customers and transfer them to active customers, along with growing their brand awareness. While this hurts Figs in the short term, this spending could potentially result in long-term benefits for Figs. If they spend a lot on customer acquisition and increasing brand strength now, they could potentially end up spending less over the long term. Investors in Figs should watch these expenses closely. If these expenses continuously remain higher than revenue growth, it should be a cause for concern. However, if they start to slowly decline as time goes on, that would mean that this early spending is resulting in a diminished need for marketing spend.

The last potential reason for a fall, despite strong earnings, is simply that this company has risen rapidly since its IPO.

Before earnings, shares in Figs were up nearly 40%. This huge runup was likely due to a "buy the rumor, sell the news" mentality from short-term traders. Lots of businesses that have had strong runups prior to earnings have fallen, even though they reported strong financials.

Where To Go From Here

Figs' quarter was very strong, and it set a strong tone for the rest of their life as a public company. Figs' growth opportunities are large, and their mistakes were relatively minor in the quarter. Falling after these strong results gives investors a good opportunity to buy Figs at a cheaper price than it has been trading at recently, and investors looking to buy Figs should likely take advantage of this unjustified sell-off.