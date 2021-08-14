CoffeeAndMilk/E+ via Getty Images

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) has gone from $12 to less than $4.5 in less than a year. The company is currently trading highly undervalued and has tons of cash in the balance sheet. More than 55% of the company's market capitalization is represented by cash and marketable securities, and the stock is trading at 1.15x forward sales. It is very relevant and worthwhile that the company continues to hire new employees and opens new hubs. It means that the business model does work.

CarLotz Simplified The Used Car Market

CarLotz, Inc. runs a vehicle consignment and remarketing business. The company offers a selection of vehicles with an electronic interface that clients use to buy and sell:

In the past, the used car industry included a significant number of actors like dealers, wholesalers, auction houses, and individuals. LOTZ simplified everything by incorporating its platform.

As shown in the image below, the company links supply and demand allowing sellers direct access to retail demand. There are many advantages because the company offers big data analytics, which enhances the transaction process:

As shown in the image below, LOTZ offers competitive prices to both buyers and sellers as well as a large inventory of vehicles with consignment services. In addition, clients not only have access to digital deals, but the company also offers customer service. There are people behind the platform who can be contacted:

The Company Suffered From Inflation And The Chip Shortage

Over the last six months, LOTZ opened a significant number of new hub locations. The number of employees also increased, and major marketing initiatives took place. With that, the business performance has been quite detrimental. Due to the chip shortage and the decrease in the availability of new cars, the company's business model is suffering quite a bit:

With respect to our supply chain, starting in late Q1 and into Q2, the broadly discussed chip shortage which decreased the availability of new cars and the increase in wholesale prices resulted in fewer used cars being available through our commercial clients. Source: Earnings Call

From February to May 2021, the company's share price declined from $12 to less than $6 as the company communicated that guidance may be lower than expected. Market expectations were super high with sales of $1.09 billion in 2023, more than two times the current market capitalization. But the worst was yet to come. In the last quarterly earnings call, the management noted that it lacks the appropriate visibility to understand supply and demand. They decided to withdraw guidance. As a result, the share price collapsed to $4:

We currently lack the appropriate visibility needed to predict the timing of when our supply chain will return to normal and therefore, we believe it is appropriate to withdraw guidance at this time. Mike will further discuss the macro-environment that led to this difficult decision, but given the uncertainties in the marketplace, we have determined that this is the appropriate course of action. Source: Earnings Call

The Company Is Right Now Undervalued

Many individuals in social media are claiming that the company is highly undervalued. They are correct:

$LOTZ is obscenely undervalued here given their cash on hand and rate of opening hubs. Source: Twitter

As of June 30, 2021, the company had $259 million in cash and marketable securities with an inventory of $47 million. With 113 million shares outstanding, the cash and marketable securities are worth $2.7 per share. If we assume a share price of $4, close to 66% of the company's share price is represented by cash or assets that the company can sell. Even if the liquid assets represented 50% of LOTZ's share price, the company would be cheap:

LOTZ does not have a lot of debt, and the company's asset/liability ratio is equal to 2.8x. I don't think that investors will worry much about the company's financial obligations:

Let's Have A Look At The Company's 2021 Sales

In the six months ended June 30, 2021, the company reported $107 million in sales, which is close to two times of the sales in 2020. If we assume sales of $200 million in 2021, the market capitalization is equal to 2x 2021 sales. If we take into account the net debt, which is close to -$220 million, the company's financial figures become even cheaper. If we assume a market capitalization of $450 million, the enterprise value is equal to $230 million. With sales of $200 million, the company's EV/Sales is 1.15x, which is cheap:

Competitors trade at 6x-28x EBITDA, and report an EBITDA margin of 8%-49%. If we assume an EBITDA margin of 8% and 2021 sales of $200 million, LOTZ's EBITDA would be close to $16 million. At 20x EBITDA, the company would trade with an enterprise value of more than $300 million.

With net debt of -$220 million, the implied market capitalization would be equal to $520 million with a share price of $4.6. With these figures, LOTZ appears undervalued. Finally, take into account that LOTZ's margins may have to be larger than that of competitors because the company's sales growth is significantly larger than that of competitors.

Risks: Geographical Expansion And Relationships With Retail Sellers

If the company cannot continue its geographic expansion, it will be very difficult to continue sales growth. There are many things that could go wrong, including the identification of a desirable location, or the negotiation of the lease terms. The company may also not be successful in new markets and locations because of a lack of brand awareness or lack of proper evaluation of the market.

If the company cannot attract and retain corporations and retail individuals willing to sell their cars, the supply of used vehicles may decline. As a result, the company's future EBITDA will most likely decline. Besides, the company appears to have a concentration of vehicle sourcing partners, which appears to be risky. If these partners are not willing to work with LOTZ, sales will not grow as expected:

For the year ended December 31, 2020, two of our corporate vehicle sourcing partners, with whom we do not have long-term consignment contracts, accounted for over 40% of the cars we sold. Furthermore, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and continuing during the first quarter of 2021 to date, one of our corporate vehicle sourcing partners have accounted for over 60% of our vehicles sourced. Source: 10-k

Risk From Inflation

If the price of used vehicles increases as compared to new vehicles, drivers would be more interested in buying new cars. As a result, the demand for used cars would decrease, which would lead to a decline in sales. Besides, manufacturers could also offer incentives for buyers, which could also decrease the gap between the price of used and new cars.

Conclusion

LOTZ has gone from being a growth stock to an undervalued play. With $259 million in cash and marketable securities, the company has a market capitalization close to $450 million. More than 55% of the company's market capitalization is cash, which makes the stock cheap. It does not matter that we have no guidance from LOTZ. LOTZ reported sales of more than $100 million in the first six months of 2021, so forward 2021 sales of $200 million make sense. It means that LOTZ trades at close to 1.15x forward sales, which is cheap.