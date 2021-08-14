naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

American Riviera Bank (OTCPK:ARBV) is a state-chartered bank with about $100 million in market cap and an illiquid stock of around 5 million shares. American Riviera is a profitable bank with a history of strong organic growth and low credit risk that is led by President and CEO Jeff DeVine. In 2021, US bank stocks have had a run-up in the previous months due to investor optimism about potential economic strength. The Bank’s current price to tangible book value is approximately 1.2 times ratio, but as bank credit quality concerns abate, I believe American Riviera can rally and reach 1.4 times price to tangible book value.

American Riviera is a community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. Currently, the Bank employs almost 125 employees across five branches with residential and commercial lending offices located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. Santa Barbara County, in particular, has a thriving local economy with meaningful job growth in tourism and professional services. Moreover, Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Chairman of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO), a philanthropist to UC Santa Barbara, has donated $65 million to develop UCSB’s Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, pledged $200 million for new student dormitories and housing, and gifted a 1,800-acre Las Varas Ranch property bordering the Pacific Ocean.

History

American Riviera Bank opened for business in 2006 in Santa Barbara, California with the support of approximately 400 local shareholders. Jeff DeVine has been with the Bank since 2008 as President and Chief Executive Officer. The years that followed have been a time of tremendous organic growth for American Riviera. In 2012, the Bank opened its residential lending department and in 2013, American Riviera expanded into Montecito, opening a new branch. In 2016, American Riviera merged with The Bank of Santa Barbara, adding a branch in Goleta and a Small Business Administration lending department.

American Riviera expanded into San Luis Obispo County in 2018 with a branch in Paso Robles, which was soon followed by a branch in 2019 in San Luis Obispo. In early 2019, American Riviera completed a capital raise of $8.5 million of common stock to support the immense growth in both loans and deposits. Furthermore, while fintechs are encroaching on various aspects of the banking industry, technology providers has allowed smaller banks such as American Riviera to benefit from scale.

Credit Risks

Aided by a steeping yield curve and surprising low credit defaults, bank stocks have rebounded in 2021. The fundamental cause of lackluster performance for bank stocks last year was investor’s fear of credit risk. When the economy started to shut down in March 2020, the floor dropped out from under bank stock prices. However, credit losses haven’t appeared in banks’ financial statements so far as banks have significantly lower credit losses in this credit cycle compared to the Great Financial Crisis.

The main reason for lower credit losses is better underwriting during this cycle. While the annual banking stress tests have forced banks to restrict risk taking, bank regulators have also stopped banks from making many subprime loans. This has positioned banks, including American Riviera Bank, with much lower risk loan portfolios than past cycles and a clean balance sheet.

Financials

American Riviera Bank has been profitable every year since 2010, but 2021 has been remarkable year. The Bank crossed the $1 billion mark in total assets in the 1st quarter of 2021. In 2021, the Bank achieved an annualized ROA of 1.20%, ROE of 14.26%, and 124% increase in net income from the prior year for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The efficiency ratio for the Bank year-to-date as of June 30, 2021 was approximately 58%. The Bank’s efficiency ratio has benefitted from increased economy of scale from expansion into San Luis Obispo County - operating revenue continues to outpace non-interest expense as the Bank grows and creates operating leverage and greater efficiencies.

As of June 30, 2021, American Riviera Bank continues to be well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11% (well above the regulatory guideline of 8%). The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock was $16.72 and the Bank continues to experience tremendous deposit growth with a 33% or $258 million increase in total deposits over the last year since June 30, 2020. The Bank maintained strong credit quality with only $3.4 million or 0.48% of total loans excluding PPP on non-accrual status as of June 30, 2021. All this speaks volumes for American Riviera’s underwriting quality and bank management.

Valuation

American Riviera is the second largest bank after Montecito Bank & Trust headquartered in Santa Barbara County as ranked by total assets, and the only bank headquartered in San Luis Obispo County. American Riviera had a highly successful expansion via de novo branches in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles with significant ongoing growth expected from SLO and Paso. The Bank is well positioned to continue to enhance franchise value as core loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, have grown 14% or $86 million over the last year since June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, American Riviera Bank with a total asset of $1.150B is valued at a slight discount to publicly-traded California banks and thrifts in the $1B-$5B asset category within the Carpenter & Company Monthly Stock Report. On a relative measure, of the 33 banks in this category, the average P/TBV ratio was 1.3 times compared to the slightly discounted valuation of 1.2 times P/TBV level for American Riviera. I believe American Riviera's valuation can reach 1.4 times tangible book value in the current interest rate environment. Based on a higher price to tangible book value premium, American Riviera can rally to a price target of $22 per share from a strong management team led by President and CEO Jeff DeVine. American Riviera Bank is a growing commercial banking franchise in California’s Central Coast that has been able to create operating leverage with economy of scale and strategic investments in expanding branches. Through its superior management in the past, the Bank has focused on building long term value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

Despite the strong recovery for banks this year, American Riviera Bank has a relatively low valuation within its peer group of California banks and thrifts. American Riviera Bank has downside protection with its current low valuation due to fear of credit losses but has the strong tailwind of the recovering economy and higher interest rates. Owning stocks in American Riviera Bank is an option on higher interest rates as banks and thrifts will adjust its prices accordingly with interest rates and pricing power. American Riviera acts much like a coiled spring - its business fundamentals and competitive position improved in the current low interest environment but has the potential earning power when interest rates rise higher.