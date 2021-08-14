william87/iStock via Getty Images

The passing of certain eras seem worth noting, and a big one in aviation is coming up soon. Boeing (BA) is slated to end production of its 747 line of wide-body aircraft in 2022, after more than 5 decades of flight. Since launching in 1969, I imagine that generations of families have flown around the world on the 747 - within my own family, I suspect that 4 generations have taken a seat on one, from my grandparents to my children. While the odds are diminishing, it could happen that a fifth generation will even board the "Queen of Skies," although commercial airlines are quickly taking them out of service. According to the this Wall Street Journal article, the last 747s built for passenger use were delivered in 2017, and another 2 were delivered to be used as Air Force Ones, and only 35 total of the 8th generation planes are in active use for commercial passenger flight, split between Air China, Korean Air, and Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY).

The CEO of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE), Brian Shore, has mentioned his personal sense of attachment to this plane on the last several earnings calls, evening including pictures in the quarterly presentations that he sometimes has taken himself. Thankfully, for suppliers to this industry, such as Park Aerospace, this decision to end the 747 program was announced with a long lead time, and should not materially impact Park's business. Park's primary business focus is in composite materials - think resins and adhesives, for example, for commercial jet engines, as well as in the defense industry, for uses from drone aircraft to missiles.

Having reported two sets of quarterly earnings since I last wrote in April, it seems timely to check in again for progress on the investment thesis pros and cons.

Capital Allocation: The Elephant In The Room

If there is one over-riding core frustration that comes around regularly with Park, it has been its lack of clear direction in capital allocation strategy, so I want to address it up front. The company is sitting on cash and equivalents of around $117 million, and carries no debt. The pressure consistently has been on Park management to either pursue M&A activity with its cash, or do some share buybacks, or, well, frankly just do something with it other than letting it sit as cash. On the most recent earnings call for Q1 of fiscal 2022 (Park's reporting year runs from March through February), the CFO Matt Farabaugh led off his prepared remarks with a discussion about the return the company's cash is generating, and it is as low as any market watcher would expect:

Just to give you some perspective, last calendar year, our investments earned -- last calendar year, that is our investments earned on average 1.76%. For the trailing 12-months that just ended, they earned 0.91%, steep drop off. And for the first quarter, this first fiscal quarter, our investments earned 0.35%, as I mentioned before. That's how fast rates have dropped off. One year treasury right now will yield less than a 10th of a percent. Net investment income will remain very low until we see a recovery in short-term interest rates.

Even in a world with inflation at 2%, getting a 0.35% return is obviously a lousy capital allocation, and all the more so at 5% inflation (or higher for the producer price index). With that Q1 return on cash in mind, investors are clearly justified in wondering whether or not Park has a more focused strategy to do anything other than explore options.

If the company is choosing between option 1, an acquisition, and option 2, share buybacks, assuming for simplicity they would only pursue one and not both, there appears to be a strong bias in favor of option 1 coming from management. It is difficult to say with certainty, but there has been no discussion at all that the board is considering share repurchases, while the potential for growing by acquisition or even a joint venture has been pursued multiple times, to no avail so far. I am cautious about suggesting that the lack of discussion is equal to the repurchase idea not being under consideration - arguments from silence are not that logically strong in many cases. However, in this case the evidence seems to be pointing in the direction that eventually there will be some type of expansion of the business from acquiring some smaller complementary business outright, buying a complementary division of a larger enterprise, or developing a joint venture. The CEO gave some context to their activity and approach in response to an analyst question, indicating they are making some effort [edited for clarity]:

About six months ago, we decided to target a specific aspect of aerospace materials, that's closely related to composite materials. . . We did a survey, we came up with the usual suspects of 40-50 companies, and we started narrowing it down. I think we've reached out to about maybe eight or ten of them. And not surprisingly, well some said, 'Okay, well, let's talk and let's talk some more.' And some [said] 'Well, we're not for sale.' Maybe they thought about getting back to us in two categories. One are independent companies . . . owned by maybe an individual. And the other would be a sub or division of a very large company. Very kind of different approaches to M&A. . . And we're doing both.

The relative pros and cons of acquisition versus a buyback can be debated, and in reality the two do not have to be mutually exclusive options. However, for the moment at Park, the balance clearly seems tilted in favor of attempting to grow the business. I personally would advocate that management pursue both options, with the confidence that borrowing costs will remain low by historical standards should the need arise to take on some modest leverage if the right acquisition opportunity would require it.

Catching Up on the Business Performance

Regardless of how the capital allocation decision eventually gets finalized, there are plenty of reasons for Park's investors to be generally pleased with how the company has run been and its fundamental business outlook, as reflected in share price since the start of 2021.

Data by YCharts

Some of the 15% return could be tied to investor expectations on an acquisition, but I believe the majority of the value is based on a clearing picture around Park's revenues with the returning strength of OEM aircraft business - meaning Boeing and Airbus - and the associated engine programs that Park feeds into. For Park, this is primarily the LEAP family of engines, specifically the LEAP-1A used by Airbus in its popular narrow-body planes.

The recent quarter provided an excellent start to fiscal 2022, with $13.6 million in sales, an 11% improvement year over year. Those sales converted into $4.1 million in cash from operations, more than enough to cover its dividend payout, $2.0 million, and ongoing investment in a facility expansion at $1.6 million. The facility expansion is nearly complete, with around $2.5 million more needed to finish the job, and cash used in investing activities for property and plant should go down somewhat.

While business came to a crawl in 2020 during the height of Covid-19 concerns, Park remained focused on coming out a stronger company on the other side, expecting to see a significant ramp up in its order book in 2021 and for the foreseeable future. Of its $13.6 million top-line for Q1, slightly more than half, $7 million, came from its GE Aviation programs, indicating just how important this line of business is to the company. The significance is that LEAP engines have Park materials in two of their three engine iterations - the LEAP 1A and LEAP 1C, but not the LEAP 1B. The LEAP 1A is used on the Airbus models, and LEAP 1C is slated for use by Comac, the rising Chinese player.

Airbus is guiding for a production schedule striving to push out 45 of the A320neo per month by year end of 2021, up to 64 month by mid-2023, and top range of as much as 75 per month by 2025, implying its suppliers would need to be ready and able to increase their own production by 40% in the next 2 years, and as much as 65% in the coming 4 to 5 years. Historically the LEAP engine is installed on around 60% of those planes (as opposed to the competitor engine from Raytheon's (RTX) Pratt & Whitney division), pointing towards Park potentially needing to be able to keep up with supplying the 1A program with enough material to outfit 45 planes per month in the coming years. According to Park's CEO, this would be 20% more than Park's own internal best-case scenario. Granted, the Airbus figures are aggressive targets, but starts to give an idea of just how busy Park can expect to be in the coming years, just on this one program alone. The facility expansion looks to be a well-timed addition.

However, the 1A is not the only program. The 1C is headed towards use on the Comac C919, a Chinese aircraft slated to actually begin delivery in 2021. Due to Trump era regulations on Chinese companies, this might not happen, but since China has already invested so much into the efforts and has the motivation of national pride, eventually these planes will start flying in the Chinese domestic market, and quite possibly with the LEAP 1C engines to start. If, or when, this development happens, it is likely to overlap with production growth Park will need to keep pace with the LEAP 1A series for Airbus, setting up even more growth.

These are but two examples, though significant ones, of the opportunities coming Park's direction. Just in fiscal 2022 alone, the GE engines program are forecast to account for $26 - $28 million in revenue, comparable to fiscal 2020's $28.9 million (pre- pandemic, from March 2019 to February 2020). With the known ramp up expected heading into 2022 and the potential start of Comac's deliveries, the contribution from the GE program should become steadily larger in the coming quarters. Even beyond the relative near term of the next 12 to 24 moths, the overall long-term outlook appears as stable as ever. For example, CFM, the joint-venture between General Electric (GE) and the French company Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY) that is behind the LEAP engines, was recently extended by another decade to 2050.

Conclusion

With all the stars seeming to align for remarkable growth - both organic and through merger activity - I would expect to come out with a strong bullish rating, unless there was same major red flag on valuation. I am actually adopting a mildly bullish to neutral rating for now, which I'll explain shortly, but first I want to touch on valuation.

I do not see Park being significantly overvalued on traditional metrics; at $15 per share and an EPS for the year in the range of $0.50 (Q1 GAAP results were $0.13 EPS), it is sitting at a forward P/E of 30, give or take. This isn't value stock territory, but not an outlier to a degree to be terribly suspicious. With an adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2022 to have a midpoint at $15 million and an enterprise value of $193.5 million, then on a EV/adjusted EBITDA of 12.9x, Park is in line with its industry sector median of 12.36x, per Seeking Alpha's valuation grades.

So if valuation is fair, growth is really ramping with a long runway, a pristine balance sheet and a solid of amount of cash to put work, not to mention a regular dividend yield of 2.65% that is funded with internally generated cash, why not take a stronger bull position?

My answer comes down to something outside analyzing the fundamental financial performance, but simply put is the uncertainty over how Park Aerospace will manage so much change in so short a time. Park is doubling its production facility, seeing a big shift in orders coming back that should be long-lasting and growing, also while looking for acquisition targets, even though it is right now struggling to hire more people, and faces some supply chain constrains. All of these changes, other than the difficulty in hiring and supply chain issues, are good changes have, but if they are good changes to have overlapping each other over the next 12 to 24 months is more difficult to say. Managing that much change, even positive as it should be over time, could prove to be a major hurdle. Brian Shore talks a lot about the company's culture, for example, and I take him at face value when he says Park loves getting in on small niche jobs that others might not want to mess around with. But the challenge for a small -cap company of digesting an acquisition or setting a joint venture alone from an operational stand point is not an easy task, much less integrating two cultures. I do not know if they will be able to keep that many plates spinning between the organic and inorganic growth drivers.

Eventually, I expect things will all work out really well for Park, but I am basically neutral on it over the next year while the capital allocation question hopefully is finally settled, and I expect to just hold my long position and collect the dividend without adding unless on a significant pull back. To me, I would want to see a 10 to 15% drop back to the $13 range or less for what I consider a sufficient margin of safety to switch to becoming a buyer.