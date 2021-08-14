archideaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:SONO) is performing well in terms of revenue growth across all product categories. Catalysts such as share buybacks and additional collaborations are expected in the future. SONO continues to demonstrate a strong financial position and has strong management guidance that projects revenue to increase to $2.25 billion, implying a fair price of $44.2 to $40.8 in a bullish case; giving investors 15% to 8% upside potential.

Overview

SONO is a global manufacturer of cutting-edge speakers, including home theatre systems and wireless speakers, which the company is known for pioneering. SONO benefited significantly during the peak of COVID, amplifying three key trends that drove the company's growth.

I'd like to highlight the impact of the pandemic on the daily life of a consumer to being SONO's primary growth driver. As stated in their investor presentation, The Great Reshuffling, employees experienced a shift away from traditional office set-ups to work-from-home environments. Consumer spending habits shifted, encouraging consumers to invest in home improvements, making their homes more relaxing and more suited to their current needs- amplifying further the trend toward audio books and podcast listening.

A transition from ICE to EV would also benefit SONO, as the company is attempting to expand its partner product category in the automotive industry, with a recent successful partnership with AUDI.

Their recent multi-year partnership with Liverpool Football Club will attempt to stabilize SONO's seasonality.

After a strong financial performance, SONO comes with strong financial strength for its third quarter as well. SONO generated $670.9 million cash and cash equivalents, a 104 percent improvement from the same quarter last year. Investors can anticipate share value appreciation as a result of management's positive guidance.

Strong Quarter to Strong 2024

Management is extremely confident in the demand's sustainability during this new normal. SONO offers three distinct product categories, each of which has a bright future. The first is the Sonos speaker, which accounts for 82 percent of the company's current revenue. It is expected to expand further, as the smart speaker market is expected to reach $35.6 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a 21.6 percent compound annual growth rate. Currently, its Sonos speakers generated revenue growth of 58 percent year over year and a positive 16 percent quarter over quarter, despite the seasonality.

Following that is their Sonos system, which accounts for 13% of total revenue. Here, we see a negative quarterly growth rate of 9%, which is consistent with its seasonality. However, on a year-over-year basis, its Sonos system products improved by 13%. According to a market insights report, the Global home equipment market size is poised to surpass $45 Billion by 2027.

Finally, through licensing, advertising, and subscription revenue, its partner products and other revenue category can provide SONO with recurring revenue. Although this accounts for less than 5% of its total revenue, it grew about 103 percent on a YoY basis and outstanding 56 percent on a QoQ basis.

Above, is the summary of its total revenue. SONO generated a healthy gross margin of $177.9 million, up 62% year over year and 7% quarter over quarter. Profitable for the fourth consecutive quarter with a positive bottom line of $17.8 million. SONO also possesses strong financial strength, as evidenced by its total current assets of $911.69 million, of which $670.91 million is in cash and cash equivalents. Generating an improved current ratio of 3.2x 71 percent, better than the same quarter last year and 119 percent better when compared to its peer VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Since SONO began to generate a profit, its accumulated deficit has decreased from negative 228.49 million to negative 61.15 million. By increasing overall equity value and maintaining zero debt, SONO was able to reduce debt to equity to 19 percent, a 47 percent improvement year over year.

$2.25 Billion Revenue By The End Of 2024

Management provides guidance that they are expecting a revenue of $2.25 billion by the end of 2024. I estimated a fair price for SONO using the DCF approach and relative valuation and arrived with $44.2 to $40.8 as fair price and $20.39 as best price for a bullish case.

Assumptions Used

It is projected to grow its revenue at 6.01 percent CAGR to $2,356.84 by the end of 2025. It will be taxed at an effective rate of 21.0 percent and continue to grow at 28.1 percent.

I developed my DCF model using the analyst revenue forecast, at least for the next two years. Due to the uncertainty involved with market change conditions, I projected the next five years to develop a more realistic projection. I expect SONO’s operating income and accrued income tax expense to grow to 16.9% and 28.1%, respectively. Additionally, I assume it will continue to invest in its core working capital and expand its fixed assets by 5.2% and 3.3% YoY, respectively, throughout the model.

I projected the terminal value of SONO using a conservative perpetual growth and implied fair EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.5% and 11.85x, respectively. I preferred using a required rate of return of 15 percent as my discount rate over using WACC as SONO doesn’t have a reliable source to estimate effective interest rate. Currently, SONO reported a 5% effective interest rate.

Price Action: Flag Breakout, Potential MACD Cross, Pullback

SONO has broken out of its flag pattern, which is visible on a weekly timeframe. A retest after a breakout on its key level can be a good pullback trade opportunity. It’s MACD shows a potential cross over indicating a potential bullish move if it crosses. SONO should not correct below our key level-3, as this would be an early indication of weakness on the bullish side.

Risk: Bear Case

There is an ongoing litigation case between Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and SONO. This is an excellent article that illustrates both sides' points of contention.

GOOGL's side

Google is accused of ripping off Sonos designs since 2015, when the two worked together on ways to integrate Google Play Music into Sonos’ products. Google acknowledges that Sonos make popular systems, however, pointed out that the patents in this case cover old ideas developed by other speaker manufacturers, like Bose Corp., and not used by Google.

SONO’s side

“Google has thrown everything at us in this case, but we believe that the evidence before the ITC demonstrates Google to be a serial infringer of Sonos’ valid patents and that the ITC case represents just the tip of the iceberg,” Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus said in an earnings call Wednesday.

According to the article, the penalty mentioned is about a multiyear royalty agreement worth approximately $50 million per year. From GOOGL's perspective, it is irrelevant, particularly when viewed on a single year basis. However, if SONO loses the case, the $50 million penalty represents a 20% reduction in SONO's projected future bottomline. Hence, I project a reduction of its fair price to $36.37.

Aside from the litigation risk, SONO can experience a slowdown of revenue growth as consumer spending in speakers fluctuates due to its seasonality. Finally, if SONO is unable to sustain growth towards a global footprint and fails to increase its foreign sales, it will have a hard time achieving its long-term projection. In my opinion, this is what SONO needs to focus on to achieve sustained revenue growth aside from its partners product category.

Conclusion

SONO's level today is a common idiom that refers to when fundamental and technical analysis coincide. There is a risk of management overpromising, as well as a sudden shift in demand, which could result in a negative sentiment. However, looking at the "actual" rather than the "should be" scenario, SONO shows a spectacular Q3 making it a stock worth monitoring on my list.