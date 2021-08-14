JodiJacobson/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Canada-based New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:NGD) released its second quarter of 2021 results on August 11, 2021. The article is an update of my article published on July 15, 2021.

New Gold tumbled to a 52-week low after announcing a 2Q21 loss of $15.8 million and warning about its full-year production guidance due to grade uncertainties at the Rainy River mine in Ontario.

The East Lobe zone at the Rainy River delivered below expectations gold grade in July. It is an important issue because production from the East Lobe represents 15% of the remaining open pit high and medium grade reserves. A possible modified mine plan is now considered.

I have indicated that investing in a small gold producer like New Gold involved extra risks due to lack of diversity. Many investors were upset and considered that I was too harsh.

Today, we can see that the risk of a selloff due to a new technical problem at Rainy River can severely affect the stock price and justifies my trading strategy.

However, the investment thesis is getting clearer for New Gold. I continue to see NGD as a good trading vehicle, but it is reasonable to build up a small long-term position on any weakness. The recent selloff could be considered a good opportunity, and buying/adding below $1.25 makes sense.

Despite what happened this quarter that I qualify as a micro-Black Swan, the company's balance sheet is in much better shape and looks discounted by the market now.

NGD has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) slightly even after the recent selloff. NGD is now down 13% on a one-year basis.

Gold production details for the second quarter of 2021

Note: The gold production for the 2Q21 has been analyzed in my preceding article published on July 15, 2021.

Total production was 105,705 Eq. Oz for 2Q21, up 7.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago and up 10.1% sequentially. New Gold produced 66,989 Au Oz, 240,029 Ag Oz, and 18 Mlbs of copper. Historically, the 2Q21 is about average, as we can see below:

Note: New Gold has a gold stream obligation with Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) on Rainy River, reducing the quarterly gold price realized. The company indicated the gold realized discounted but did not do it the two recent quarters showing only the gross amount per ounce received without any explanation. I have asked the company for more color about this determination, but I have not received any answer despite several attempts.

Details per metal comparing 1Q21 and 2Q21:

New Gold is producing gold, silver, and copper. Copper is produced at the New Afton mine only. Silver and copper production was significantly up sequentially this quarter, while gold production was nearly the same.

Gold production was higher than the same quarter a year ago, especially for Rainy River, slightly decreasing at the New Afton.

The company indicated that the Rainy River Mine produced 55,163 GEOs and sold 57,304 GEOs (52,901 ounces of gold and 162,879 ounces of silver) in 2Q21. It increased 11% from a year ago due to higher tonnes processed and higher gold grades. However, in July 2021, the company warned about a significantly lower grade at East Lobe, representing 15% of the open pit reserves.

The New Afton mine produced 50,542 GEOs and sold 46,917 GEOs (14,088 ounces of gold and 18.2 million pounds of copper) 2Q21. The company did not produce silver at the mine this quarter. Production shows a 4% increase compared to the prior-year period due to higher copper production due to higher copper grades.

Gold price realized was $1,817 per ounce in 2Q21.

New Gold Inc. - Balance Sheet In 2Q21 - The Raw Numbers

New Gold NGD 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ million 128.5 173.7 198.9 164.9 198.2 Net Income in $ million -45.6 15.7 -21.1 15.1 -15.8 EBITDA $ million 0.2 81.5 45.1 72.2 49.1* EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 0.02 -0.03 0.02 -0.02 Cash from Operating Activities in $ million 52.8 92.2 98.5 53.3 110.3 Capital Expenditure in $ million 50.2 59.4 109.3 53.8 80.2 Free Cash Flow in $ million 2.6 32.8 -10.8 -0.5 29.9* Total cash $ million 700.2 416.4 231.7 190.9 203.9 Total Long-Term Debt in $ million 1,079 681 489 490 490 Shares outstanding (diluted) In millions 676.0 677.9 677.2 682.8 680.8

Analysis: Balance Sheet Discussion

1 - Revenues of $198.2 million in 2Q21

New Gold posted revenue of $198.2 million for 2Q21, up 54.2% from the same quarter a year ago and up 20.2% sequentially.

Rob Chausse, the CFO, noted in the conference call:

Second-quarter revenue was a $198 million driven by sales of 68,000 gold ounces at an average realized gold price of 1,817 per ounce, and sales of 16.9 million pounds of copper at 4.43 per pound. Q2 revenue was 54% higher than the prior quarter primarily due to higher sales volumes and metal prices.

2 - Free cash flow was an estimated $29.9 million in 2Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow for 2Q21 was estimated at $29.9 million. Trailing yearly free cash flow is a profit of $51.4 million. The company is not offering a dividend.

3 - Net debt is now about $286 million as of June 30, 2021

New Gold is showing a net debt of $286 million, slightly lower quarter over quarter. The total liquidity position is $464 million.

Source: NGD filing

Total cash was $203.9 million this quarter, including investments.

From NGD financials.

The company issued a warning about the 2021 guidance

Gold production guidance is unchanged and expected between 322K Oz and 352K Oz, with copper production unchanged at 56-66 Mlbs.

The gold outlook is up significantly from 2020, but copper is lower.

However, the company warned that it might not achieve the lower end of the 2021 guidance due to uncertainties about the lower grade at Rainy River's East Lobe.

Due to lower gold grade from East Lobe, there is risk Rainy River may not achieve the lower end of gold equivalent production guidance range or high end of all-in sustaining costs guidance range

Gold Equivalent production is expected in the range of 440K-490K GEOs with AISC between $1,230 and $1,330 per ounce, which is very high, well above the average in the industry, around $970 per ounce.

Source: Q1 Presentation

Technical Analysis and commentary

NGD forms a sharp descending channel pattern with resistance at $1.50 and support at $1.22. The trading strategy sells about 40% of your position between $1.50 and $1.60 and accumulates between $1.25 and $1.15. RSI is now well below 30, which is a strong buy signal.

However, the situation at Rainy River could get worse. Hence, invest cautiously.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

