ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had a big (renewed) disappointment in place for its shareholders. When the company posted its first quarter results back in May, I noted that investors were wishing for better times.

With first quarter results a bit stronger, both on the top line and bottom line, and expectations (valuations) very low, appeal was improving. This was not driven by real operating performance, but mostly because of low expectations.

Quick Recap

WISH went public late in 2020, a decade after it was founded. The company claims to unlock e-commerce capabilities for consumer and merchants, connecting more than a hundred million active users with half a million merchants. Specific distinguishing factors of the platform include the affordability and the mobile-first application, as well as focus on lower income households and focus on fun shopping, with many items bought without a specific need/search request from the customers.

The company grew sales from $1.1 billion to $1.7 billion and to $1.9 billion in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, respectively, and operating losses in total came in at a combined half a billion for the period and at $144 million in 2019. Revenue growth accelerated to 32% in the first three quarters of 2020, driven by the pandemic, yet losses were five-fold for the three-quarter period at $120 million. The quarterly growth rates in sales showed a 2% decline in sales in the first quarter, 67% growth in the second quarter, with growth having slowed down to 33% in the third quarter.

The company went public at $24 per share for a $13 billion equity valuation, which included a $2 billion net cash position. This valued the business at 4.4 times sales which are seen around $2.5 billion in 2020. This multiple seemed low for a technology name, yet I feared inferior growth, widening losses and the quality of the platform, or lack thereof. Shares initially rallied to their thirties as part of the momentum trade, but concerns were quickly mounting.

In March, shares were back to $13, despite a 38% increase in fourth quarter sales to $794 million. EBITDA was a loss of $118 million, worse than the year before. Concerns mounted as the company guided for first quarter sales of $735-$750 million. While this was up 67% on the year before, it was actually on the back of a soft first quarter of 2020, driven by supply chain constraints from the initial outbreak of the pandemic. EBITDA losses of $80-$85 million were quite a deterioration from the $51 million losses in the first quarter of 2020.

With a $5.3 billion operating asset valuation in April, a 2 times sales multiple looked low, but due to the lack of operational progress, in fact the contrary is what made me to not initiate a position. In May, I initiated a small position at $8 per share after the release of the first quarter results. First quarter sales of $772 million came in a bit ahead of the guidance, and the EBITDA loss of $79 million was marginally better than expected. Concerning was the guidance for $715-$730 million in second quarter sales, although EBITDA losses were seen narrowing to $55-60 million.

With a $4.5 billion operating asset valuation in May and me pegging potential sales at $3 billion this year, the resulting sales multiples were too compelling to not initiate a small speculative position certainly as losses were narrowing. This was despite the higher portion of logistic revenues earmarked to improve service on the platform and detrimental to margins. Over time this hopefully should be a profit center, but moreover bolster the quality of the model. One concern, there was a real potential overhaul from a change in the European VAT legislation being a potential headwind from July onward.

And Now?

Since May, the first initial step was not on the operational front, but was actually the fact that shares became part of the meme stocks, trading at $15 a few weeks later. That move, with shares nearly doubling in a few days, prompted me in selling my position, albeit quite a bit from the actual peak those days.

Ever since, shares have been drifting lower again, now trading at a low of $7 and change. Other than some personnel changes, WISH announced its second quarter results in August, and they were shockingly bad. Sales fell 6% year-over-year to $656 million and with logistics revenues more than doubling, the core marketplace segments saw revenue declines of around 30% with monthly active users numbers down 22% to 90 million. The EBITDA loss of $67 million missed guidance as well, mostly as a result of the sales shortfall of course. Not to mention that the adjusted EBITDA metric is quite adjusted of course, with GAAP losses of $111 million being substantially higher.

Moreover, the situation is utterly bad. Total revenues through July are down 40% with marketplace revenues down 55%, in part because advertising expenses have been narrowed substantially. While the company does not provide revenue guidance for the third quarter, EBITDA losses of $65-$70 million are seen in line with the second quarter. The company is working to improve its service and drive engagement over time, but it will result in painful quarters to come.

The 624 million shares now represent a $4.7 billion equity valuation, or $3.1 billion enterprise valuation after adjusting for narrowing net cash balances of $1.6 billion. This still results in low sales multiples, but the questions on the business model remain, as notably the trends in revenues and certainly through July are outright shocking, by far not just driven by pandemic related trends.

Final Word

While being willing to buy the stock at $8 just three months ago on the back of a more solid second quarter outlook, I see no compelling reasons to get involved here as the operational performance has been far worse than anticipated and adjusted for the continued losses, the valuation is still the same as May.

The hole which the company has dug itself into is steep and there are huge concerns, not just about the coming quarters, but actually on the long-term business model, which makes me very cautious. Right here, I fail to see any reasons to be upbeat here, with a low valuation alone not being sufficient of a reason to get involved.