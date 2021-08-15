jessekarjalainen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (PVG) released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 13, 2021.

Revenues for 2Q21 were $152.31 million, down 8.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $30.73 million or $0.16 per share compared to $36.11 million or $0.18 per share last year. The company generated a free cash flow of $50.74 million this quarter, and debt is quickly disappearing.

In short, the company beat analysts' expectations, and the stock reacted very positively to the news.

Pretium Resources has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) the past two months. However, PVG bounced back yesterday and is now down 14% on a one-year basis.

The investment thesis continues to be straightforward. The debt is virtually gone, and the mine is producing steady free cash flow for the foreseeable future unless the gold price turns ultra-bearish.

I believe the company is a reliable long-term investment, so we must be cautious about the business model here. Pretium Resources relies 100% on the Brucejack mine, and this situation creates an extra risk that should not be eliminated.

A quick look at the mining history and the nature of the ore body is vital before deciding the size of your investment here and the best ratio between long-term investment and trading frequency.

Thus, I recommend trading short-term about 50% of your long-term position by using technical analysis.

Pretium Resources - 2Q21 Results and Financial Snapshot

Pretium Resources 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 166.57 154.88 169.58 142.43 152.31 Net Income in $ Million 32.26 31.18 -108.11 26.60 30.73 EBITDA in $ Million 87.64 84.05 -44.58 68.10 72.7* EPS diluted in $/share 0.18 0.17 -0.58 0.14 0.16 Operating cash flow in $ Million 92.13 83.37 89.27 61.26 73.08 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 9.65 16.81 11.76 13.46 22.34 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 82.5 66.6 77.51 50.97 50.74 Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 124.7 175.0 174.75 208.93 202.54 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 382.8 434.7 262.63 247.71 195.25 Shares outstanding (fully diluted) in Million 186.6 187.5 186.4 187.9 188.03 Gold Production K Oz 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Gold ounce Production Oz 90,419 86,136 88,299 85,575 83,083 Silver Production in oz 109,332 130,975 107,930 117,905 110,645 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,738 1,935 1,914 1,804 1,804 AISC by-product $/Oz 911 1,016 1,009 1,005 1,099

1 - Pretium Resources posted $152.31 million in Revenues in 2Q21

Pretium Resources released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 13, 2021. It was the sixteenth full quarter of commercial production.

Revenue was $152.31 million for the second quarter of 2021, down 8.6% from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of lower ounces of gold sold, partially offset by the average realized gold price increase.

The total cash costs for 2Q21 were $854 per ounce of gold sold compared to $749 per ounce of gold sold in the comparable period in 2020.

2 - All-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis - Discussion

As a reminder, AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the first quarter, Pretium Resources sold less gold than it has produced.

Gold ounces produced/sold oz 83,083/84,618 Silver ounces produced/sold oz 110,645/not indicated

The company indicated an AISC of $1,099 per ounce on a by-product basis ($911 per ounce in 2Q20), which means that the silver production is part of the costs. The AISC reached a record high this quarter.

3 - Free cash flow estimated at $50.7 million in 2Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CAPEX.

Trailing yearly free cash flow is now estimated at $242.62 million ("ttm"), with an FCF of $50.74 million in 2Q21 estimated by Fun Trading. The company is generating steady free cash flow since H2 2018.

4 - The company is net-debt free

The company is now net debt-free. You can follow the debt/cash situation since 2016 above. PVG paid off $38 million in 2Q21 and refinanced its credit facility this month.

5 - Gold and silver production analysis

1 - 2021 guidance revised.

2 - Gold and Silver Production History

In the second quarter of 2021, the Brucejack Mine produced 83,083 ounces of gold, and the company sold 84,618 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,099 per ounce of gold sold. Pretium also produced 110,645 Ag Oz in 2Q21.

3 - Production detail history: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day

Grade per tonne in the first quarter went up to 8.6 G/T, while daily production decreased to 3,632 TPD from 3,596 TPD a year ago. The grade seems to stabilize at around 8.5 g/t, which is quite good even so it is far from what the company advertised a few years ago.

Technical Analysis and commentary

PVG forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $9.85 and support at $8.35. The trading strategy is to take profits between $9.70 and $9.90. I took profits yesterday at $9.80 and sold about 25% of my position.

I recommend accumulating again in two phases. Assuming the stock breaks out resistance next week, it is reasonable to back a little at $9.25 or lower, expecting a retest of $10.8.

However, it would be prudent to wait for another weakness below $9 to consider adding safely again with a possible low at $8.30.

The gold price is highly volatile right now and will be subject to wild swings that will affect PVG significantly in the next few months. The main issue is the inflationary pressure created by the economic recovery and how the Fed will react.

Watch gold price like a hawk.

