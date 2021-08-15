Pretium Resources: A Sigh Of Relief
Summary
- Revenue was $152.31 million for the second quarter of 2021, down 8.6% from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of lower ounces of gold.
- In the second quarter of 2021, the company produced 83,083 ounces of gold and sold 84,618 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,099 per ounce of gold.
- I recommend buying PVG below $9.
Investment Thesis
Vancouver-based Pretium Resources (PVG) released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 13, 2021.
Revenues for 2Q21 were $152.31 million, down 8.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $30.73 million or $0.16 per share compared to $36.11 million or $0.18 per share last year. The company generated a free cash flow of $50.74 million this quarter, and debt is quickly disappearing.
In short, the company beat analysts' expectations, and the stock reacted very positively to the news.
Pretium Resources has underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) the past two months. However, PVG bounced back yesterday and is now down 14% on a one-year basis.
The investment thesis continues to be straightforward. The debt is virtually gone, and the mine is producing steady free cash flow for the foreseeable future unless the gold price turns ultra-bearish.
I believe the company is a reliable long-term investment, so we must be cautious about the business model here. Pretium Resources relies 100% on the Brucejack mine, and this situation creates an extra risk that should not be eliminated.
A quick look at the mining history and the nature of the ore body is vital before deciding the size of your investment here and the best ratio between long-term investment and trading frequency.
Thus, I recommend trading short-term about 50% of your long-term position by using technical analysis.
Pretium Resources - 2Q21 Results and Financial Snapshot
|Pretium Resources
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|166.57
|154.88
|169.58
|142.43
|152.31
|Net Income in $ Million
|32.26
|31.18
|-108.11
|26.60
|30.73
|EBITDA in $ Million
|87.64
|84.05
|-44.58
|68.10
|72.7*
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.18
|0.17
|-0.58
|0.14
|0.16
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|92.13
|83.37
|89.27
|61.26
|73.08
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|9.65
|16.81
|11.76
|13.46
|22.34
|Free Cash Flow In $ Million
|82.5
|66.6
|77.51
|50.97
|50.74
|Cash and short-term investments in $ Million
|124.7
|175.0
|174.75
|208.93
|202.54
|Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million
|382.8
|434.7
|262.63
|247.71
|195.25
|Shares outstanding (fully diluted) in Million
|186.6
|187.5
|186.4
|187.9
|188.03
|Gold Production K Oz
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|Gold ounce Production Oz
|90,419
|86,136
|88,299
|85,575
|83,083
|Silver Production in oz
|109,332
|130,975
|107,930
|117,905
|110,645
|Gold price realized $/ Oz
|1,738
|1,935
|1,914
|1,804
|1,804
|AISC by-product $/Oz
|911
|1,016
|1,009
|1,005
|1,099
Source: Company financial statement, Fun Trading files
1 - Pretium Resources posted $152.31 million in Revenues in 2Q21
Pretium Resources released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 13, 2021. It was the sixteenth full quarter of commercial production.
Revenue was $152.31 million for the second quarter of 2021, down 8.6% from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of lower ounces of gold sold, partially offset by the average realized gold price increase.
The total cash costs for 2Q21 were $854 per ounce of gold sold compared to $749 per ounce of gold sold in the comparable period in 2020.
2 - All-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis - Discussion
As a reminder, AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the first quarter, Pretium Resources sold less gold than it has produced.
|Gold ounces produced/sold
|oz
|83,083/84,618
|Silver ounces produced/sold
|oz
|110,645/not indicated
The company indicated an AISC of $1,099 per ounce on a by-product basis ($911 per ounce in 2Q20), which means that the silver production is part of the costs. The AISC reached a record high this quarter.
3 - Free cash flow estimated at $50.7 million in 2Q21
Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CAPEX.
Trailing yearly free cash flow is now estimated at $242.62 million ("ttm"), with an FCF of $50.74 million in 2Q21 estimated by Fun Trading. The company is generating steady free cash flow since H2 2018.
4 - The company is net-debt free
The company is now net debt-free. You can follow the debt/cash situation since 2016 above. PVG paid off $38 million in 2Q21 and refinanced its credit facility this month.
Source: Presentation
5 - Gold and silver production analysis
1 - 2021 guidance revised.
Source: PVG Presentation
2 - Gold and Silver Production History
In the second quarter of 2021, the Brucejack Mine produced 83,083 ounces of gold, and the company sold 84,618 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,099 per ounce of gold sold. Pretium also produced 110,645 Ag Oz in 2Q21.
3 - Production detail history: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day
Grade per tonne in the first quarter went up to 8.6 G/T, while daily production decreased to 3,632 TPD from 3,596 TPD a year ago. The grade seems to stabilize at around 8.5 g/t, which is quite good even so it is far from what the company advertised a few years ago.
Technical Analysis and commentary
PVG forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $9.85 and support at $8.35. The trading strategy is to take profits between $9.70 and $9.90. I took profits yesterday at $9.80 and sold about 25% of my position.
I recommend accumulating again in two phases. Assuming the stock breaks out resistance next week, it is reasonable to back a little at $9.25 or lower, expecting a retest of $10.8.
However, it would be prudent to wait for another weakness below $9 to consider adding safely again with a possible low at $8.30.
The gold price is highly volatile right now and will be subject to wild swings that will affect PVG significantly in the next few months. The main issue is the inflationary pressure created by the economic recovery and how the Fed will react.
Watch gold price like a hawk.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PVG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term PVG frequently and I have a medium size long-term position.