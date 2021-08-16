thitimon toyai/iStock via Getty Images

REITs are commonly perceived to be boring income investments that only retirees should buy.

But in reality, REITs (VNQ) have been some of the most rewarding investments of all time, beating even the S&P 500 (SPY) and Tech stocks (QQQ) over certain time periods:

And that's just the average performance, which includes the good, the bad, and the ugly.

If your goal is to maximize total returns, then some REITs are better positioned than others, and by being selective, you can potentially achieve even better performance.

At High Yield Landlord, this is what we aim to do with our Core Portfolio. We aim to maximize total returns and earn a 5 to 8% dividend yield by hand-picking undervalued REITs and other REIT-like investments:



Our Core Portfolio currently holds 25 investments, and in what follows, we will highlight two of our Top Picks that have the potential to double your money over the next 3 years:

DIC Asset

DIC Asset (OTCPK:DDCCF) is a German REIT-like entity. Most investors ignore it because it is based in Germany, it is not officially structured as a REIT, and dividends are affected by withholding taxes.

That's enough for most investors to stop researching the opportunity. It is too complex, obscure, and not worth the effort for most.

We like to target such companies because they are often discounted due to structural reasons that have nothing to do with fundamentals.

That's the case here.

DIC is growing like a weed, but its share price is still 35% below its net asset value. Typically, REITs trade at such a large discount when they are poorly managed, overleveraged, and suffer declining cash flow.

But it is the polar opposite here.

DIC is well-managed, conservatively financed, and its cash flow is growing very rapidly. Since 2015, it has almost doubled its dividend per share:

Source

And best of all, we think that DIC has the potential to again double its dividend over the next 5 years.

That's faster growth than 99% of REITs out there.

How do they achieve that?

DIC is not a traditional REIT in the sense that it does not only manage its own capital, but it also manages capital for others, earning fees in the process, and allowing it to grow faster than a traditional REIT.

Right now, German real estate is in high demand because it is perceived to be the Safe-Haven of Europe. DIC is one of the leading asset managers in Germany and the partner of choice for a lot of investors. This is well reflected in its rapidly growing assets under management:

Source

In the first half of this year alone, it grew its assets under management by 33% (!!!) as compared to the same period last year, and this rapid growth is expected to continue.

Show me another asset manager that's growing at this pace and still priced at a 35% discount to net asset value, 12x cash flow, and a near 5% dividend.

We don't know any other that comes close and this is why DIC is one of our largest holdings at High Yield Landlord.

We think that it has the potential to double your money over the coming 3 years as its NAV per share (currently €22) continues to grow, and DIC eventually earns a premium to NAV, reflecting its rapid growth prospects. While you wait for the upside, you also earn a rapidly growing 4.7% dividend yield.

iStar

iStar (STAR) is a similar opportunity as DIC Asset. It is ignored by most investors because it is a complex mortgage REIT with a checkered past and a very small dividend.

But if this is where you stop your due diligence, you are missing out on potentially the best REIT opportunity of the decade.

STAR is in the process of reinventing itself. In 2017, it founded the first ground lease REIT called Safehold (SAFE), and to this day, it is still its biggest shareholder, owning 2/3 of the equity, as well as its manager.

Ever since STAR made this shift in strategy, it has been a very strong performer and we think that this is just the beginning:

Data by YCharts

At High Yield Landlord, we started to invest at $11.50 per share one year ago.

Today, it trades at $26.16 per share, and we are buying more of it.

Why?

Simply because we think that STAR has the potential to double again over the next 3 years as it reaches ~$50 per share.

How will it get there?

It is a combination of two things:

(1) First off, its ground lease subsidiary, SAFE, will continue to scale rapidly, creating significant value, income, and fees for STAR. Since its inception, it has grown its assets 11x in just 4 years (!!!) and it will likely double again in the coming few years:

Source

(2) Secondly, STAR will continue to sell non-core assets, deleverage its balance sheet, and reinvest in its ground lease venture in order to eventually become a pure-play ground lease REIT. With that, we expect its valuation to increase substantially because, at the moment, STAR is still priced at a near-50% discount relative to the value of its stake in SAFE.

STAR has a $1.8 billion market cap.

SAFE has a $4.8 billion market cap.

STAR owns 2/3 of SAFE, valued at $3.2 billion.

The value of its stake in SAFE will continue to grow, and as it becomes a pure-play ground lease REIT, the discount will gradually disappear, which combined together, has the potential to double your money over the coming three years.

B. Riley recently put a $35 price target on STAR and noted that they expect them to eventually merge with SAFE. We think that the $35 price target is conservative today, and will be well below fair value by 2024. While you wait for the upside, you earn a small but rapidly growing 2% dividend yield. They hiked the dividend by 11% in 2020 and another 14% earlier this year.

STAR is one of my largest holdings at this point, and I continue to add more capital to it, despite its recent appreciation.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that REITs are not just "retirement income investment". Instead, they are total return investments that just happen to pay high dividends.

The easiest way to outperform the market over the past 20 years would have been to load up on REITs, collect income, and wait patiently for appreciation.

If you knew how to select undervalued REITs like DIC and STAR, you could have done even better. Today, our Core Portfolio is mainly invested in this type of REIT because they present the most potential: they are underfollowed, undervalued, and growing rapidly.