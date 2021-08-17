frankpeters/iStock via Getty Images

One of the many reasons why I prefer to invest in individual REITs rather than REIT ETFs (VNQ) is that it allows me to profit from M&A.

Typically, when large transactions are announced, it takes a while for the market to fully recognize the impact of the deal, leaving enough time for active investors to build positions at discounted valuations. It can be a great source of alpha if you can rapidly analyze new deals:

Such opportunities are quite frequent these days because M&A is on the rise. Over the past few months, we have identified many such opportunities, and below, we highlight two in which we recently invested at High Yield Landlord.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties, our 4th largest position, recently announced that it was going to acquire its peer, MGM Growth Properties (MGP), in a major $17.2 billion transaction.

We think that the market should have reacted very positively to the deal, sending the share price higher by 10-20%, but instead, VICI dropped by 1%, and therefore, it has become even more opportunistic than it used to be:

This deal is a game-changer for VICI because it will significantly reduce its tenant risk, which so far was our one and only concern. Upon closing, VICI's top tenant concentration will be reduced to ~41% from 84% currently.

Beyond the reduced risk, the deal also benefits VICI in a number of other ways:

It will immediately increase its FFO per share and its NAV per share as it is buying these properties at an attractive ~6% cap rate and an estimated ~30-40% discount to replacement cost.

It improves its average portfolio quality by including a number of trophy Las Vegas assets such as the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, Luxor, The Mirage, Excalibur, and Park MGM.

It increases its pipeline of future investment opportunities by partnering with MGM, one of the leading casino operators.

It removes one major competitor from the market, leaving VICI with only one remaining peer in the gaming REIT sector.

It becomes one of the largest REITs with an estimated enterprise value of $45 billion and positions the company for a likely future inclusion to the S&P 500 (SPY) index.

It will reduce its cost of capital and increase its investment spreads on future acquisitions.

Perhaps most telling is that VICI hiked its dividend by 9.1%. That's after already hiking it by 11% in 2020, which was by far the fastest growth of any net lease REITs during the pandemic. Others don't come even close.

Even then, VICI is still priced at a materially lower valuation multiple and a higher dividend yield than most of its net lease peers:

VICI Properties Net lease peers FFO Multiple 14x 18-22x Dividend Yield 4.8% 4%

We think that the valuation multiples of net lease REITs will expand over the coming years as they reprice to the yieldless world. Moreover, we also expect VICI's current discount to narrow down, leading to more outperformance:

We estimate that the company has at least 30% upside potential and beyond that, it is set to deliver 12-15% annual total returns from its dividend and cash flow growth.

This might be our last chance to buy shares at below $30 per share, and therefore, I just bought another 20 shares at $29.98.

Picture of some of the assets that they just acquired:

Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

But IRT just dropped a bombshell that changes our thoughts on the company.

It is set to merge with Steadfast REIT and it is a game-changer for the IRT:

It will more than double its size.

Expand its portfolio to new sun-belt markets.

Reinforce its balance sheet.

Improve its growth prospects.

And help its market sentiment.

It will position IRT as a large sunbelt-focused apartment REIT that's directly comparable to Mid-America Apartment (MAA).

Is there some upside left for investors?

Yes, there is.

Shortly after this was announced, R. Paul Drake made the following comment on our chat board at High Yield Landlord:

IRT just solved their need for scale and markedly improved their balance sheet, assuming this goes through. Should presage a big drop in interest costs. Good for them! Depending how the price reacts, IRT might be worth a look here. Valuation (P/FFO) should go up 10% to 20% from scale and leverage and FFO should go up 10% to 20% from reduced interest cost. They will have to boost the dividend to get traction on that but they probably now will be able to.

Because IRT is issuing shares at a premium to NAV, the transaction is expected to immediately increase the FFO per share by 11%. If you add to that all the other synergies such as interest expense savings, the accretion could be up to 15-20%.

So assuming that IRT maintained the same valuation multiple, it would have 15-20% upside potential thanks to this deal.

But since IRT has now become a higher-quality REIT (with larger scale, better portfolio diversification, a stronger balance sheet, improved growth prospects, a lower cost of capital, and a demonstrated track record of value creation), it deserves a higher valuation multiple that's comparable to that of MAA.

Since MAA is currently priced at a 10% higher valuation multiple, it adds another 10% of upside potential. An argument could also be made that IRT deserves an even higher valuation multiple than MAA because it may have faster growth prospects and its track record is even stronger:

Depending on where its FFO multiple lands, the deal could add 10-20% of upside potential, bringing the total to 25-40%.

So in total, this deal could unlock up to ~40% upside potential for shareholders if everything goes well. That's very attractive for a high-quality sunbelt apartment REIT in today's market and for this reason, we are reinitiating a position in the company.

Given that there is a lot of demand for sunbelt apartment REITs right now, it would not surprise us if IRT quickly repriced at higher levels. If that happens, we may not hold IRT for the long run, but we keep you posted as the thesis evolves.

Bottom Line

M&A can be a great source of alpha if you act quickly.

As an example, when IRT's deal was announced, it initially dropped by 10%, allowing us to buy shares as low as $17.95 per share:

Today, it already trades at $20 per share, and in a few months, it could trade at closer to $25-30 when the market finally recognizes the value of its recent transaction.

At High Yield Landlord, we often invest in such special situations as we seek to outperform REIT market averages.