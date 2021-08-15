Carl Court/Getty Images News

Ford’s (NYSE:F) stock has shown an impressive performance in recent quarters and it has all the chances to continue to appreciate, as the company is slowly transitioning to become one of the dominant electric vehicles manufacturers in North America. Also, it seems that the company’s sales are also beginning to rebound and will return to pre-pandemic levels next year. For that reason, we believe that purchasing Ford’s stock at this stage is a good idea since there’s every reason to believe that the company is undervalued and has all the chances to create additional shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

The Future Looks Bright

Despite the tough year for the whole economy, Ford’s stock managed to outperform the S&P 500 index in the last 12 months and it has all the chances to continue to outperform the rest of the market in the upcoming quarters. Therefore, we believe that the recent decline is a good buying opportunity for new investors, who believe in the company’s ability to reinvent itself and become one of the dominant manufacturers of electric vehicles in North America in the following years.

Recently, Ford has reported solid Q2 earnings results thanks to the hike in vehicle prices during the period. In Q2, its revenues were $26.8 billion, out of which automotive revenues were $24.12 billion, up 45.1% Y/Y, and above the consensus by $1.29 billion. In addition, the company’s adjusted EBIT during the period was $1.1 billion, its non-GAAP EPS stood at $0.13, above the consensus by $0.09, while its net income was $561 million.

Despite showing decent results, an overleveraged balance sheet continues to be a major downside of Ford. At the end of Q2, the company had $25.04 billion in cash reserves, $41 billion in total liquidity, but $148.23 billion in total debt. The majority of the debt is from Ford’s financial arm Ford Credit, which has over $100 billion in assets and is large enough to become one of the biggest financial institutions in the US on its own. The problem is that Ford has an interest coverage ratio of only 1.06x, which means that most of its available resources are used to service all that debt. On top of that, Ford currently has a net margin of less than 3%, it’s barely profitable, and its forward revenue growth rate is less than 5%. Considering this, Ford is likely going to be stuck with so much debt for a long time and during times of crisis, its balance sheet could become even more leveraged than now.

Despite this, the good news is that Ford finally has a chance to improve its performance, which could lead to the improvement of its financials and the deleveraging of its balance sheet. The company has a solid portfolio of new electric vehicles that could help it establish a stronger presence in the EV space. The company’s flagship EV will be an F-150 Lighting pickup truck, which will be produced next year at a price tag of around $40,000 per unit. After the initial reveal of the car earlier in May, the vehicle received over 120,000 reservations most of which are from new customers that haven’t bought a Ford car in the past. The company has also recently unveiled its Ford+ plan to aggressively expanding in the EV sector and bring vehicles such as Mustang Mach-E SUV, Bronco EV SUV, and others, quicker to the market.

By expanding its EV lineup and electrifying its overall vehicle portfolio, Ford could become a growth stock once again. The company has more than enough capabilities to become one of the largest EV companies in North America and as the world goes carbon-neutral, Ford has all the chances to dominate the EV SUV market in the United States. While in July its US sales were down 31.8% to 120,053 vehicles, the sales of its EVs went up by 57.5% to 9,103 vehicles. Considering such a growth, it’s safe to assume that the demand for EVs is there, as they are slowly becoming more affordable than traditional ICE vehicles.

On top of that, the chip shortage crisis, which disrupted the industry’s supply chains earlier this year, should normalize in the next couple of quarters and help Ford to once again increase its overall sales. The company already expects the volume to increase by ~30% in the second half of the year and to hedge itself against such a crisis in the future, Ford has formed a joint venture with South Korean SK Innovation to produce batteries for its upcoming EVs. On top of that, Ford has plans of producing batteries in-house as well, since, unlike others, it has the capabilities to do so. Considering this, we believe that Ford has a decent chance of improving its performance and deleveraging its balance sheet in the foreseeable future thanks to the rise of EVs, which in the end will lead to the creation of an additional shareholder value.

On top of that, despite the struggle to drive sales in recent quarters due to the pandemic, the sales are slowly rebounding and in 2022 are expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. At the same time, the company is expected to remain profitable and improve its bottom-line performance as well.

Ford has already increased its guidance for the following quarters at the latest earnings call, as it estimates that volume is going to rebound. Now it expects an adjusted FCF for the year to be around $4 billion to $5 billion, while its adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range between $9 billion to $10 billion.

At the same time, at a market cap of $55 billion, Ford trades at a price-to-sales ratio of less than 1x, and below the consensus price of $16.14 per share. Considering this, safe to assume that its stock is significantly undervalued and has more than enough upside at the current price. For that reason, we believe that Ford is a solid long play at the current levels and have recently opened a long position in it.