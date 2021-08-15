alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

After a remarkable performance in the last year and a half, the earnings of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:WSBF) will likely trend downwards through the end of 2022. Mortgage banking income, which makes up an overwhelming majority of total revenue, will likely decline towards a more normal level amid a stable interest rate environment. On the other hand, subdued loan growth will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Waterstone Financial to report earnings of $1.26 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $2.89 per share, down 12% year-over-year. The December 2022 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Waterstone Financial.

Mortgage Market Showing Resilience

The country's mortgage market has proven more resilient than previously expected. At the end of December 2020, the Mortgage Bankers Association (“MBA”) expected mortgage volumes to normalize over a couple of years as refinancing will become less lucrative in a stable-to-rising interest rate environment. However, the refinancing volume has fallen less sharply than expected so far this year. The following chart shows MBA’s latest mortgage estimates relative to the estimates given in December 2020.

Mortgage banking income makes up a majority of the total revenue for Waterstone Financial. Mortgage banking income made up 75% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2021, which is below last year's level of 80%. Before the interest rate cuts of early last year, mortgage banking income made up 65% to 70% of total revenue. I'm expecting mortgage banking income to return to this historical range by the end of 2022.

In my opinion, the normalization will be slow because Waterstone Financial’s markets in Wisconsin have been performing very well. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the state is only 3.9%, which is much below the national average. The low unemployment rate bodes well for housing, and consequently mortgage demand, in the coming quarters.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, Wisconsin has handled the pandemic quite well. According to CDC, the state reported a daily average of only 151.2 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, as opposed to a national average of 245.7 cases. The low case rate bodes well for the state's economy and job market going forward.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting total non-interest income to decline by 16% in the second half of 2021 from the first half. For 2022, I'm expecting the non-interest income to decline by 21% year-over-year.

Due to the fall in the mortgage banking revenue, the direct compensation expense associated with the mortgage banking segment will also decline. I'm expecting the efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues) to be around 65% in the second half of 2021 and 68% in 2022. In comparison, the efficiency ratio averaged 62% in 2020 and 76% from 2016 to 2019.

Subdued Loan Growth Likely

While the non-interest income will continue to decline, the net interest income will likely remain flat. Low reinvestment rates will pressurize the average loan and investment portfolio yields, which will hurt the margin. Additionally, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will constrain loan growth, which will hurt net interest income next year. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, PPP loans outstanding totaled $16.9 million at the end of June, representing 1.3% of total loans. At the time of forgiveness, Waterstone Financial will book the unamortized fees, which will support the net interest income. Following the forgiveness, the net interest income will suffer because of the decline in the loan portfolio size. Waterstone may have to park the funds released through the forgiveness in lower-yielding assets, which will hurt the margin.

On the other hand, the strength in Wisconsin's markets will likely boost loan growth. Overall, I'm expecting loans held for investment to grow by 0.5% by the end of December from the end of June 2021. For 2022, I'm expecting loan growth to move closer to the historical average. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Considering the outlook on loans and net interest margin, I'm expecting the net interest income to remain almost unchanged in the second half of 2021 from the first half. For 2022 as well, I’m expecting the net interest income growth to be mostly flat.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $2.89 per Share

Earnings of Waterstone Financial will trend downwards this year mostly due to a slow normalization of mortgage banking revenue. On the other hand, subdued loan growth and accelerated booking of PPP fees will support the earnings in a low-interest-rate environment. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share in the second half of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $2.89 per share, down 12% year-over-year. I've revised up my earnings estimate from the previous estimate given in my last report because the resilience of the mortgage market has surprised me so far this year.

For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline further on the back of mortgage banking normalization. I'm estimating earnings of $2.01 per share in 2022, down 31% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the Delta variant.

Current Market Price Close to December 2022 Target Price

Excluding the special dividends, Waterstone Financial is offering a dividend yield of 3.9%. Despite the anticipated earnings decline, there is very little threat to the dividend payout because the earnings and dividend estimates (including the special dividend) imply a payout ratio of 45% for 2021, which is easily manageable.

Waterstone Financial derives most of its income from non-interest-based sources that do not depend on the assets shown on the balance sheet as of the period-end. Therefore, valuing the company through the book-value per share multiple is not suitable. Instead, the price-to-earnings method is more appropriate to value Waterstone Financial. Additionally, using the earnings for 2021 to value the company will be inappropriate because earnings will be temporarily elevated in 2021. Earnings for 2022 are better to value the company as they will be closer to normal.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 10.9x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.01 gives a target price of $21.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 6.5% upside from the August 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Based on the small price upside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Waterstone Financial. The company’s earnings are likely to trend down towards a more normal level after surging in the last few quarters. The mortgage banking income will likely decline as refinancing becomes less feasible in a stable interest rate environment.