Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am constantly looking for dividend growth opportunities. In my latest article, I looked at UnitedHealth Group (UNH) as I tried to look at healthcare companies that I don't own just yet. In addition, the company is active in a subsector that I had limited exposure to, the healthcare insurance subsector.

In this article, I will look at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), a company in the biotechnology sub-sector. In this sub-sector, I own shares in AbbVie (ABBV), and I am willing to consider more positions for it. Amgen is a leading company that has been paying a progressive dividend for almost a decade.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview: "Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. Amgen serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies."

Fundamentals

Revenues have been growing steadily in the last decade. The growth was achieved organically with 9% top-line growth in 2020 alone, and it was also achieved using acquisitions. In 2019 the company acquired for example the drug Otezla from Celgene for $13.4 billion. The combination of acquisitions and investment in the pipeline propel the growth in revenues.

EPS has been growing at a much faster pace in the last decade. It is propelled by three elements. First, the growth in the revenues as described above. Second, the improvement in margins as the company has become more efficient and enjoyed margins expanding from FCF margin of 28% to 35% in the last decade. Third, the company enjoyed a massive share buyback plan that went through in the last decade.

The dividend has also been increasing in the last decade. The dividend was initiated 9 years ago and the company has increased it annually since then. The last increase was a 10% increase. The company's dividend yield is decent at 3%, and the payout ratio is 68% using GAAP EPS and 43% using non-GAAP measures which means that the dividend is safe, and there is plenty of room to grow as the company keeps growing.

The number of shares outstanding has been decreasing rapidly as the company has been buying back its shares aggressively. In the last decade, the number of shares has decreased by over 35%. A company that manages to grow its top and bottom line while rewarding shareholders with dividends and buybacks is one worth examining.

Valuation

The company looks relatively cheap at the moment when looking at the P/E ratio. At the moment the company is trading for 14 times its 2021 EPS, and during the last twelve months, it has barely traded this cheap. The company is profitable, paying a decent dividend, and trading for an attractive valuation when the stock market is at an all-time high.

The graph below from Fastgrahps.com amplifies my point. In 2021 the EPS is estimated to stay roughly the same as it was in 2020. However, analysts covering the company estimate that afterward, the company will keep growing at around 8%-9% annually. The growth rate is not as impressive as the 13.5% annual growth investors have seen in the last two decades, yet it is still attractive when we take into account the current valuation.

To conclude, Amgen offers investors strong fundamentals across the board. Aggressive buybacks and generous dividends are affordable due to the revenues and the net income growing steadily over the last decade. This package of string fundamentals comes with what I believe to be an attractive valuation that will give investors a margin of safety.

Opportunities

The first opportunity is the promising pipeline, and it could be seen in the company's presentation in June 2021. The company has a diverse pipeline with drugs on all phases between 1 and 3. The company presented its successful trials, and these drugs will be the key for the company's future growth in the medium and long term. The company has a strong track record, and I believe that its pipeline will materialize.

In addition, for the short and medium terms, we see growth in the sales of some key drugs. In the company's latest quarterly presentation investors can see significant growth in some key drugs such as Prolia which enjoyed a 24% growth, almost all of it coming from volume growth. The ability to combine investment in new drugs while increasing prices and volume of existing drugs will push growth in every time frame.

In addition, shareholder friendliness is another important element as it allows the company to unlock value. It shouldn't surprise you that a company that was founded by venture capitalists is so focused on shareholder returns. The combination of a generous dividend with buybacks that take advantage of the valuation allows the company to increase the EPS and attract investors.

Risks

The biotechnology business is very capital intensive and risky business. It is capital intensive due to the need to make significant investments upfront, and it is risky because there is a high-level vagueness regarding the chances to succeed. A chain of failures in current R&D projects may result in stagnation in the EPS growth long term.

In addition, while the capital intensity serves as a barrier for new companies, there are still dozens of competitors. Some are just as large as Amgen and it has no size advantage over them. The need to constantly invest, and constantly compete for forces Amgen to excel to survive. Every sign of weakness will result in a loss of market share which will require significant capital to achieve again.

Moreover, the company's debt level is somewhat high. It is not a unique situation and AbbVie also has a high debt level after the acquisition of Allergan. However, with debt to EBITDA higher than 3, the company is not as flexible as it may want to be. On the other hand, the company has over $10 billion in liquidity which mitigates the net debt levels. Higher flexibility allows the company to react quickly and compete better as it also gives it better access to the M&A field.

Conclusions

Amgen is a great company. Over the last decade, the company managed to show growth in revenues and income. It has utilized this growth for investments in its pipeline, and still managed to reward its shareholders heavily. The company has been growing its dividend for almost a decade and reduced the number of shares outstanding by more than a third.

In addition, the company seems to be able to deal with its risks, as it has done before. The debt level is manageable, and the competition and the nature of the business haven't changed. At 14 times forward earnings the valuation seems attractive. Therefore, investors should consider buying shares of Amgen for their dividend growth portfolio.