Q2 results for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BOWFF) (TSX: BEI.UN) are in and we are eager to do a walk through with our readers. Over the 17 times we have written on this residential REIT up to now, rarely have we disliked it. We started off cold back in 2017 and then quickly warmed up to it as the fundamentals and more importantly, the valuation, changed.

Our most recent piece was in May of this year and we saw this REIT becoming one of the beneficiaries of the inflationary aspect of the fiscal and monetary policies of recent times. With housing red hot, residential rental rates were bound to follow. We concluded with:

Boardwalk's residential real estate has not even begun to think about responding to this. As homes get more expensive, rents will follow up and that should bode well for Boardwalk's property values. These apartment buildings also represent an option to convert into condominiums and Boardwalk may be able to offload some of these properties at attractive prices to private buyers. The stock is compelling currently and we would use any turbulence in the markets to add to our position.

We had a price target of $50 for 2022, and it reached that intra-day on Friday and 2021 is not close to being over yet.

Yes, we are generally quite conservative. Now, without further ado, we review the recent results and provide an update on the valuation and future prospects as we see it.

Q2-2021 Results

Boardwalk reported higher total rental revenues, but same property revenues declined just a tad. Net Operating Income (NOI) and same property NOI fared even worse.

Now the 3.2% NOI decline might not seem like much, but it certainly is unusual in apartment REITs most of the time. The driving factor was certainly not coming from occupancy which averaged higher in Q2-2021 than in Q1-2021.

The driver is actually coming from the expense side and you can see that in the falling operating margin. Operating margins were lower whether you looked at the quarterly or semi-annual numbers.

Of course, this stands in contrast to the headlines which talked about a beat on the funds from operations (FFO). So how exactly did FFO go up by 5.6%? There were two main components to that. First of all, the overall increase in rental units offset some pressures on the operating margin. Total NOI (not same property) was down just 1.2%. The second and more important item was the big decrease in interest expenses which were down by about $700,000 year over year.

Verdict

Boardwalk provided the following guidance for 2021

Second-half 2021 same-property NOI growth guidance range of: 0.0% to +4.0% Full-year 2021 same-property NOI growth guidance range of: -2.0% to +1.0% FFO per unit guidance range of: $2.80 to $2.92 AFFO per unit guidance range of: $2.15 to $2.27

Last time we wrote on this we expected $3.00 in FFO for 2022. So the 2021 numbers are already getting within striking distance of that. As an apartment REIT with some headroom on rents, we think that $3.00 for next year likely proves conservative. So investors can get some more growth here. Two things though give us some pause. We are seeing that the FFO to AFFO conversion in the guidance is a bit weaker than we anticipated. This is because renovations and repairs that had been on hold are flowing through. Remember maintenance capex gets deducted from FFO to reach AFFO. Maintenance capex budget for the year is about $34 million vs. $30 million in 2020.

The other issue is the same as what we brought up every other time we have written about this REIT. Boardwalk is exceptionally leveraged and you will have some big interest rate sensitivity in this REIT. Now the current results are strong and interest rate coverage is up to 2.86X.

The next 3 years of mortgage maturities also have interest rates significantly higher than the current rates.

Boardwalk has been powering its FFO predominantly through this route.

At the beginning of 2021, the Trust had over $380 million of mortgage maturities with an average in-place interest rate of 2.40%. Current market five- and ten-year CMHC financing rates are estimated to be 1.70% and 2.30%, respectively, providing a positive interest cost savings opportunity. To date, the Trust has forward locked or renewed the interest rate on $184 million of its maturing mortgages in 2021 at an average interest rate of 1.52%.

But you will likely see some tremors go through this REIT if interest rates rise sharply. Overall, we see this as having reached our price target in far quicker time than what we would have predicted. The performance and execution have been excellent through an extremely difficult period. We extend our congratulations to management. We are now moving this to a neutral rating with a $52.50 price target.

